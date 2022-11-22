"Dropped the ring in the gulf during my proposal," Scott Clyne wrote over a video of him diving into the water to recover the ring before popping the question A Florida man went to deep lengths to capture a ring that went overboard as he was proposing to his girlfriend. In a video shared by Scott Clyne of Sarasota, Florida, on Facebook, he and Suzie Tucker held out their arms while standing at the front of a boat, the sunset featured as the stunning backdrop. Clyne, 35, then pulled out a ring box...

SARASOTA, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO