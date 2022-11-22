Read full article on original website
Related
Madison LeCroy Documents 'Part I' Honeymoon Trip to Singapore with Husband Brett Randle
The Southern Charm star tied the knot with Randle last weekend at the Chablé Maroma in Riviera Maya, Mexico Madison LeCroy is enjoying her honeymoon abroad with husband Brett Randle. After their wedding ceremony last weekend, the newlyweds jetted off to Southeast Asia for the first part of their honeymoon. Documenting the trip on TikTok, the Southern Charm star wrote in the caption of the first clip, "Honeymoon starts now 🤍@Emirates." Set to "Married Life" by Michael Giacchino, the footage features their journey from getting into the Emirates Airlines plane...
Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Friend of Woman Who Died on Vacation in Cabo San Lucas
Shanquella Robinson was pronounced dead just a day after arriving in Mexico to celebrate a birthday back in October Nearly a month after Shanquella Robinson died while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, an arrest warrant has been issued for her alleged assailant. Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor, announced the update in the case Wednesday, stating that Shanquella's Oct. 29 death was femicide — gender-based murder and hate crime. "This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued...
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
Canadian Paramedic Treats Woman in Fatal Car Crash, Later Learns It Was Her 17-Year-Old Daughter
Jayme Erickson only discovered that she'd treated her own severely injured daughter when she returned home A Canadian paramedic unknowingly treated her own daughter in a fatal car accident. Jayme Erickson was first to attend the Nov. 15 crash north of Calgary in which the passenger was trapped inside the vehicle with severe injuries. She then sat in the car and tended to the trapped woman until further medical teams arrived. Tragically, the paramedic was not aware that the passenger involved was her 17-year-old daughter Montana — who was...
Boy, 5, Rescued by His Grandfather After Being Bitten, Constricted and Dragged into Pool by Python
The boy was enjoying a day by the pool with family in New South Wales, Australia, when the non-venomous snake emerged from the brush A 5-year-old Australian boy is in good condition after being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a 10-foot-long python. "Once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake... he was pretty good actually," Beau Blake's father, Ben, told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at a residence in New...
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar Announce First Pregnancy After 1 Year of Marriage: 'Thankful'
Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda Gates' daughter shared the baby news on Thanksgiving Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar are expecting their first baby! The 25-year-old daughter of billionaire Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates announced the pregnancy news in a joint post with her 31-year-old husband. Alongside two sweet photos posted to Instagram on Thanksgiving, they wrote: "Thankful. 💚🍼" In the post's first photo, the married duo embraced each other while posing in front of a rock wall, surrounded by greenery and rural settings. All the while, Jennifer...
Love Actually Actress Had to Wear Dead People's Clothes After Costume Designer Stole Her Money
"Your victim had to be dressed in clothes that belonged to deceased residents of her care home due to insufficient funds," a judge reportedly told Brian Malam of his actions against Margaret Wright A British actress was forced to wear deceased people's clothing while living in a care facility after her friend and costume designer stole thousands of dollars from her, a judge determined. Margaret Wright, also known as Meg Wynn Owen, appeared in Love Actually, Doctor Who, and Pride & Prejudice. The actress, who died this...
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Share Scenes from Their Family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii: 'Sending Love'
Nick and Vanessa Lachey enjoyed the family holiday in Hawaii for the second time since moving there Nick Lachey and his family are celebrating their Thanksgiving island style. On Thursday, wife Vanessa Lachey shared photos on Instagram revealing some moments from the family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii, where they reside as she films NCIS: Hawaii. "Sending Love from Hawai'i! #HappyThanksgiving 🦃❤️🌴," the mom of three captioned a sweet family photo, where she holds sons Phoenix Robert, 5, and Camden John, 9, while Nick had daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7, on his lap. Later,...
Jonnie Irwin Says TV Show Let Him Go After Revealing Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'Broke My Heart'
"I feel hugely let down. I can't even watch the show now," Jonnie Irwin said after claiming Channel 4's A Place In the Sun dropped him after revealing his terminal cancer diagnosis Jonnie Irwin is opening up about how his terminal cancer diagnosis has impacted his life. After he revealed his terminal lung cancer diagnosis in 2020, the British TV personality, 49, claimed to The Sun that his contract was terminated with Channel 4's home improvement show A Place in the Sun, which he hosted on-air since 2004. Channel...
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara died in her Florida home this week, her publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed on Twitter Saturday Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," Moose wrote. "The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and...
Boyfriend Dives into Florida Ocean to Rescue Engagement Ring After Fumbling Romantic Sunset Proposal
"Dropped the ring in the gulf during my proposal," Scott Clyne wrote over a video of him diving into the water to recover the ring before popping the question A Florida man went to deep lengths to capture a ring that went overboard as he was proposing to his girlfriend. In a video shared by Scott Clyne of Sarasota, Florida, on Facebook, he and Suzie Tucker held out their arms while standing at the front of a boat, the sunset featured as the stunning backdrop. Clyne, 35, then pulled out a ring box...
Chanel West Coast Shares Photos of Boyfriend and Their Daughter on Thanksgiving: 'My Whole World'
"This has been my best Thanksgiving ever having them by my side. I feel so full of love…and food," Chanel West Coast wrote in an Instagram post on Thanksgiving Chanel West Coast is thankful for her family this Thanksgiving. On Thursday, the Ridiculousness co-host — who welcomed her first baby, daughter Bowie Breeze, with model boyfriend Dom Fenison earlier this month — shared photos from her and Fenison's first holiday as parents. Alongside adorable photos of the family, West Coast, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption, "Happy Thanksgiving!...
Pregnant Meghan McCain Jokingly Calls Herself a 'Stuffed Turkey' in Thanksgiving Baby Bump Photo
Meghan McCain announced last month she and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their second daughter Meghan McCain has a lot going on this Thanksgiving. The pregnant former View co-host shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story Thursday before setting off to her holiday festivities. In the photo, McCain, 38, sported a bright red lip and a black body con dress with silver detailing on the chest. "Happy Thanksgiving from a stuffed turkey," she joked with the photo, showing a hand resting on her baby bump. On Wednesday, McCain —...
Ree Drummond Celebrates Thanksgiving at Her Late Father-in-Law's House for 'Old Time's Sake'
The Pioneer Woman star shared a glimpse of her family's delicious — and meaningful — Thanksgiving celebration in her Instagram Story Ree Drummond had a family-filled Turkey Day! The Pioneer Woman star shared a glimpse of her Thanksgiving festivities with husband Ladd and some of their kids: daughter Paige, 23, son Todd, 18, and foster son Jamar, 20. Drummond shared that they prepared and ate Thanksgiving dinner at her late father-in-law Chuck Drummond's place. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best...
90 Day: Immigration Lawyer Wonders If Jenny Is a 'Spinster' Given Her 30-Year Age Difference with Sumit
Jenny is looking into moving home with her Indian husband, Sumit, but their large age difference sets off red flags for the American immigration system 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jenny Slatten's return to America may not be as easy as had hoped — and not just because husband Sumit Singh still isn't sold on leaving his home country of India. PEOPLE can exclusively share a sneak peek at Sunday night's episode, when Jenny has her first call with an immigration attorney and learns that her 30-year age...
Nick Cannon Jokes Daughter Onyx Is 'Already on the Zooms Making Boss Moves' — See the Photo
The father of 11 teases that his daughter, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole, is making big decisions at just 2 months old Nick Cannon is raising a baby girl boss! The Masked Singer host recently shared an adorable Instagram of himself with his daughter Onyx Ice on his lap as they both look at his phone. "Onyx Ice already on the Zooms making Boss moves!" Cannon, 42, wrote in his caption, adding a playful imitation of his daughter's perspective: "'Naw Daddy, tell them we need a bigger bag!!'❤️🤣" The...
Scotty McCreery's Son Avery Is Surrounded by Family in Sweet Photo from His First Thanksgiving
Scotty McCreery and wife Gabi welcomed son Merrick Avery in October Scotty McCreery is celebrating a special Thanksgiving. The country singer and wife Gabi shared scenes on Instagram of the first Thanksgiving since they've welcomed son Merrick Avery, 4 weeks. The couple was joined by other members of the family in a sweet porch swing photo, where the newborn sleeps while leaning against Gabi's arm. "Happy Thanksgiving, yall! 🦃🍁," he captioned the shot. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals ...
AJ McLean Shows Off Family Style with Wife Rochelle and Daughters in Thanksgiving Photo: 'Thankful'
AJ McLean is a dapper family man. The Backstreet Boys star, 44, put on a chic display with his wife Rochelle Deanna and daughters Elliott Jaymes, 9, and 5-year-old Lyric Dean in a family photo posted by the proud wife and mother on Thanksgiving. He donned a khaki blazer with...
Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's Missing Grandson Frankie on Thanksgiving: 'Sheer Perfection'
Kathie Lee Gifford shared her love for her grandson in a comment on daughter-in-law Erika Brown Gifford' Instagram Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating her family's special new addition. On Thursday, Erika Brown Gifford shared photos of her and husband Cody Gifford's son — Frank Michael, 5 months. "Our plates (metaphorically and literally) and hearts are so full 🤎," she captioned the shots on Instagram. "Been gobbling this little 🦃 up every chance we get. Forever overflowing with thankfulness to Jesus for our greatest blessing that is the little Fwanks ....
Amanda Kloots and Son Elvis Celebrate Thanksgiving as He Points Out Mom on Billboard
The 3-year-old boy spotted his mom on a billboard for her new film Fit for Christmas in a fast food parking lot Amanda Kloots' son Elvis Eduardo knows his mother well! Just in time for Thanksgiving, the TV host, 40, shared photos of her 3-year-old son as he pointed out a billboard with his mom's face on it. In the photos, Elvis — who Amanda shares with late husband Nick Cordero — can be seen pointing from a Jack in the Box parking lot, where a billboard of...
People
358K+
Followers
60K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0