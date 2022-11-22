Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
KUOW
How long will Seattle's tech shakeup last?
Recent layoffs in Seattle's tech industry have some workers wondering if they're going to be next. The cutbacks are also raising questions about whether this is a correction that's been a long time coming for the ever-growing industry. Seattle Times business reporter Paul Roberts has been following the updates from...
globalconstructionreview.com
Skanska invests $296m in Seattle apartment building
Developer-builder Skanska starts work next month on a 31-storey apartment building it’s developing in the trendy Belltown neighbourhood of Seattle, Washington. Called “Kaye”, the building will have 324 units and a mixed-use ground floor. Skanska said it is investing $296m in the venture, with $190m reserved for...
KUOW
Seattle's ranked-choice voting system won't go into effect until 2027
Seattle voters have decided they want a ranked-choice voting system for future elections of mayoral and city council candidates. Stephanie Houghton is the managing director of Fair Vote Washington, which campaigned for ranked-choice voting. "Ranked-choice voting is a straightforward, easy improvement to the way that we vote right now," Houghton...
KUOW
Hear it again: Seattle's hip-hop scene and Puget Sound pirates — communities that make the PNW
As we get ready to gather round the table with our families and friends, Soundside is bringing you a couple of our favorite stories about community. Since launching the show almost a year ago, Soundside has explored some of the unique communities that form the Pacific Northwest’s identity. Back...
KUOW
You'll have to work a few more hours to afford Seattle rent, Zillow says
If you want to pay your rent in Seattle, you're going to have to work more hours. That's the message from Zillow in its latest assessment of rising rents in the United States. Zillow calculates that a Seattle renter would have to work a total of 56.3 hours to pay the "typical" rent for the city of $2,285. The real estate company notes that rent has increased by 29% in Seattle over the past five years, yet the average wage has only risen 12%.
Three laser strikes hit planes arriving and departing from Sea-Tac airport last week
SEATAC, Wash. — There were three laser strikes reported at Seattle Tacoma International Airport last week, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). A laser strike can incapacitate a pilot, putting everyone on board the plane in danger. Three Boeing 737 flight crews reported being illuminated by a laser...
KOMO News
Over a week remains for Seattle residents to voice crime-related concerns
SEATTLE, Wash. — Public safety concerns can vary across Seattle’s diverse neighborhoods, and a survey capturing people’s perceptions is one way to help city officials prioritize limited resources. The 2022 Seattle Public Safety Survey closes on Nov. 30, so people have just nine days left to participate and have their voices heard.
q13fox.com
Pediatric respiratory cases, flu strain Pacific Northwest hospitals
PORTLAND, Ore. - Children’s hospitals in the Pacific Northwest are struggling to maintain enough space for their young patients, and some report being over capacity amid increasing strain due to a surge in respiratory illness and hospitalizations. At the same time, the Seattle area’s first pediatric death from flu...
secretseattle.co
35 Magical Things To Do In Seattle During The Holidays
It’s finally the best time of the year in Seattle! Starting the day after Thanksgiving, the Emerald City becomes alive with festive lights, Christmas trees, holiday markets, and events that run that gamut from classic to quirky. Some of these events are even free! Read on for the complete guide to the best things to do in Seattle during the holidays.
thetacomaledger.com
Low Income Housing on Hosmer is a NIMBY housing crisis ‘solution’
Converting hotels to low-income does not increase the number of available rental units in Tacoma. The housing crisis is a hot conversation topic in Tacoma and for good reason. Tacoma does not have enough affordable housing – the median apartment rental price here for a one-bedroom is $1,642, not including utilities and fees. This, combined with the Tacoma City Council decision banning all camping within ten blocks of temporary housing creates a no-win scenario for low-income housing for insecure Tacoma residents. Creating affordable housing units seems to be the obvious solution for this issue.
The Stranger
Seattle Is the Anti-Fashion Capital of the World
On September 22, Esquire posted a story that made this bold and puzzling claim: "It's Time to Admit That Seattle Is a Style Capital." Former Seattle Times writer Andrew Matson wrote this piece, which describes the progress of our local look from grunge to what The Cut called "gorpcore" in 2017. The impact of this trend on the fashion world is, Matson argues, considerable.
KING-5
Tacoma's Rust Mansion going on the market after a million dollar makeover - Unreal Estate
TACOMA, Wash. — After a nine month, million-dollar makeover, Tacoma's most iconic private home, The Rust Mansion, is going on the market, listed at $4.8 million. Real estate developer Ashley Burks purchased the home in a private sale for $2.5 million in December 2021 and went to work restoring the "White House of the West."
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle rider giving up on mass transit after feeling ‘less safe’
The stench of urine and vomit. Frightening behavior from un-ticketed passengers showing signs of drug use, mental illness – or both. And the fear that none of her fellow passengers might step up to prevent an assault. After nearly 20 years of riding mass transit in the Seattle area,...
publicola.com
Council Budget Eliminates 80 Vacant Police Positions, Preserves Human Service Pay, Moves Parking Officers Back to SPD
The Seattle City Council’s budget committee, which includes all nine council members, moved forward on a 2023-2024 budget yesterday that will move the city’s parking enforcement division back to the police department, preserve inflationary wage increases for human service workers, and increase the city’s funding for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority—all while closing a late-breaking budget hole of almost $80 million over the next two years.
bellevuedowntown.com
Meta’s Promise to Bellevue and Puget Sound Region
Meta’s Promise to Bellevue and Puget Sound Region. Bellevue is a magnet for tech companies, and Meta is no exception. The social media giant formerly known as Facebook has successfully broadened their footprint throughout the Puget Sound region, starting with their first office in Seattle 12 years ago to recently purchasing REI’s 400,000 square feet of newly developed office space in 2020.
'It is a huge problem': Vashon residents report USPS delivery issues, thefts
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — On Vashon Island, some residents are dealing with a mail delivery crisis. Staffing shortages are having a damaging domino effect, and residents worry that it will only get worse as the Christmas holiday approaches, they said. Toby Nichols, an 11-year Vashon resident, said the way...
Yakima Herald Republic
Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches
During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
Another Iconic Seattle Starbucks Closes Over Safety Concerns
You may recall in July, Starbucks announced they were closing five stores in Seattle and one in Everett over safety concerns. Now another one is closing. This image is of the Broadway and Denny store. Iconic store near Capitol Hill District will close soon. MyNorthwest.com is reporting another Starbucks is...
q13fox.com
The Spotlight: Where's the justice?
SEATTLE - The gap between a crime and a conviction can be a wide one, as seen in the latest FBI data available. Of the 41 homicide cases reported by the Seattle Police Department in 2021, 10 of them, or 24%, were cleared. That’s down 6% from 2020 when 52 homicides were reported with 16 cleared.
seattlemedium.com
Different Dispositions on Local Crime Data
Seattle and Tacoma law enforcement leaders are talking about the data their agencies are putting out on crime. Seattle supports it’s data however Tacoma’s police union believes that the crime data for Tacoma is misleading. The pandemic created outlier data in the previous two years. Some experts are saying things are getting back to normal. Unfortunately, the number of violent crimes continues to climb in Seattle. The city is on pace for 5,504 violent crimes, clearing last year’s record-high of 5,412.
