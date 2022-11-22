Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
The 53rd National Day of Mourning Protest to be Held at Plymouth Rock on ThanksgivingThe Maine WriterPlymouth, MA
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValPlymouth, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Major work on Fall River South Coast Rail nearing completion as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleboro construction continues
Officials with MassDOT and South Coast Rail have signaled that major work in Fall River is nearing an end with construction continuing in communities such as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleborough, and Berkley. Major construction on the FRS station structures in Fall River and Freetown will be completed this Fall along...
Nine Residents Displaced In New Bedford Fire
Nine people were driven from their homes early Saturday morning when fire broke out in a three-story dwelling at 14 Sidney Street. According to a post on the Fire Department's Facebook page, firefighters responded to the scene just after 5 am. First and second-floor tenants were already awakened thanks to...
Newport illuminated boat parade rescheduled
The 25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade set for Friday night has been rescheduled due to expected gale force winds, according to the city.
Eight hospitalized in New Bedford multi-vehicle crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A four vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital, Friday night. The crash took place shortly after 7 p.m., on Route 195 westbound in New Bedford. Officials closed all lanes of the highway as a safety precaution due to “low-light conditions,” according to the Massachusetts State Police.
WPRI 12 News
whdh.com
26 people displaced in New Bedford after fire caused by ‘unattended cooking’
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two dozen people were forced out of their home after a fire in New Bedford, a day before Thanksgiving. Crews were called to a building on Acushnet Avenue Wednesday, where flames were burning in the structure’s rear stairwell, its fourth floor and attic, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.
ABC6.com
8 injured in multiple-vehicle crash, police shut down highway for an hour
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said a multiple-vehicle crash Friday resulted in eight hospitalizations and Interstate 195 being closed for about an hour. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Interstate 195 westbound near the Adams Street Overpass in New Bedford. Massachusetts State Police Trooper...
ABC6.com
Fall River police find missing Fall River woman
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman who was previously missing in Fall River was found Friday afternoon. Sgt. Moses Pereira said 55-year-old Cheryl Kemp was found at the Southcoast Marketplace. She was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Police said Kemp had last been seen at...
fallriverreporter.com
Taunton Superintendent issues conclusion of investigation concerning child injured at school playground
TAUNTON — Superintendent John Cabral reports that an independent administrative review into the facts and circumstances surrounding a recent incident involving a student who was injured on a school playground has concluded. The investigation was undertaken by L’Italien Investigative Services of Pembroke. The administrative review, which concluded earlier this...
WPRI 12 News
Motorcyclist killed in New Bedford crash
Police said the 49-year-old man was riding his motorcycle on Route 18 North near I-195 when he lost control and slammed into a guardrail.
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle flames at New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters made quick work of a house fire in New Bedford Friday morning, but the cause was still under investigation. The New Bedford Fire Department responded at about 6 a.m. to a vacant home on Purchase Street. Responding firefighters noticed smoke coming from the...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police, EMS, Fire Departments respond to fatal motorcycle crash, 2nd accident on Rt. 18
At approximately 9:30pm on Thursday night, the New Bedford Police Department, along with New Bedford EMS and Fire Department responded to reports of car accident and a separate motorcycle accident, both on Route 18 North. The first accident reportedly involved a truck and an unknown number of motorcyclists. The incident...
fun107.com
New Bedford Firefighters Battling Three-Alarm Blaze
NEW BEDFORD — Firefighters in New Bedford are currently battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in the North End, with traffic backups likely in the area. A structure fire was reported at 1168 Acushnet Ave. at the corner of Beetle Street at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
fallriverreporter.com
Firefighter rescues family pet as heavy fire destroys Bristol County home
Officials say that heavy fire destroyed a single-family home in Bristol County early Friday morning as firefighters battled the blaze and rescued a family pet. According to Chief Justin Alexander, Easton Fire crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
newbedfordguide.com
Multi-car crash at New Bedford/Fairhaven line, serious injuries, 1 ejected
“A Massachusetts man has been ejected after a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening on Route 195. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, just before 7:15 p.m. tonight, Troopers assigned to the Dartmouth Barracks responded to reports of a crash involving four vehicles in the left lane of Route 195 westbound.
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
fallriverreporter.com
Family concerned after Fall River woman that wouldn’t leave city alone has gone missing
Family have become very concerned after a Fall River woman that wouldn’t leave the city alone has gone missing. According to family member Rich Bardan, Cheryl Kemp, who is special needs, went missing Wednesday afternoon. Rich stated that she would not venture outside of Fall River unless she was...
Turnto10.com
Crews respond after vehicle smashes into the side of building
(WJAR) — Crews responded after a vehicle slammed into the side of a building in Pawtucket on Friday. The Pawtucket Fire Department and Pawtucket Police Department responded to a building on Armistice Boulevard just after noon. Police have not released much information about the incident. This story will be...
fallriverreporter.com
WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and friends and family are extremely worried
A WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and his family and co-workers are concerned of his whereabouts. According to those who know him, 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always,...
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0