New Bedford, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Major work on Fall River South Coast Rail nearing completion as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleboro construction continues

Officials with MassDOT and South Coast Rail have signaled that major work in Fall River is nearing an end with construction continuing in communities such as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleborough, and Berkley. Major construction on the FRS station structures in Fall River and Freetown will be completed this Fall along...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Nine Residents Displaced In New Bedford Fire

Nine people were driven from their homes early Saturday morning when fire broke out in a three-story dwelling at 14 Sidney Street. According to a post on the Fire Department's Facebook page, firefighters responded to the scene just after 5 am. First and second-floor tenants were already awakened thanks to...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

8 injured in multiple-vehicle crash, police shut down highway for an hour

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said a multiple-vehicle crash Friday resulted in eight hospitalizations and Interstate 195 being closed for about an hour. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Interstate 195 westbound near the Adams Street Overpass in New Bedford. Massachusetts State Police Trooper...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Fall River police find missing Fall River woman

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman who was previously missing in Fall River was found Friday afternoon. Sgt. Moses Pereira said 55-year-old Cheryl Kemp was found at the Southcoast Marketplace. She was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Police said Kemp had last been seen at...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Taunton Superintendent issues conclusion of investigation concerning child injured at school playground

TAUNTON — Superintendent John Cabral reports that an independent administrative review into the facts and circumstances surrounding a recent incident involving a student who was injured on a school playground has concluded. The investigation was undertaken by L’Italien Investigative Services of Pembroke. The administrative review, which concluded earlier this...
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Firefighters battle flames at New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters made quick work of a house fire in New Bedford Friday morning, but the cause was still under investigation. The New Bedford Fire Department responded at about 6 a.m. to a vacant home on Purchase Street. Responding firefighters noticed smoke coming from the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fun107.com

New Bedford Firefighters Battling Three-Alarm Blaze

NEW BEDFORD — Firefighters in New Bedford are currently battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in the North End, with traffic backups likely in the area. A structure fire was reported at 1168 Acushnet Ave. at the corner of Beetle Street at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Firefighter rescues family pet as heavy fire destroys Bristol County home

Officials say that heavy fire destroyed a single-family home in Bristol County early Friday morning as firefighters battled the blaze and rescued a family pet. According to Chief Justin Alexander, Easton Fire crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Multi-car crash at New Bedford/Fairhaven line, serious injuries, 1 ejected

“A Massachusetts man has been ejected after a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening on Route 195. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, just before 7:15 p.m. tonight, Troopers assigned to the Dartmouth Barracks responded to reports of a crash involving four vehicles in the left lane of Route 195 westbound.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Crews respond after vehicle smashes into the side of building

(WJAR) — Crews responded after a vehicle slammed into the side of a building in Pawtucket on Friday. The Pawtucket Fire Department and Pawtucket Police Department responded to a building on Armistice Boulevard just after noon. Police have not released much information about the incident. This story will be...
PAWTUCKET, RI
