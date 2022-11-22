Read full article on original website
Related
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Taylor Dumped At The Altar-- Ridge Moves Out After Learning The Truth
Thomas's secret will shatter Ridge and Taylor's chances at happiness.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be blown away when he learns Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was responsible for making the fake CPS call and framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She Knows Soaps reported that when the truth comes out, it will put Ridge and Taylor Hayes's (Krista Allen) marriage at risk, as Ridge will rush to Brooke's side.
SheKnows
Boom! Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge Is Bound for a Huge Shock at the Wedding — But Not the One You’re Expecting
The groom may have the tables turned on him by the last person he’d expect!. The latest round of Brooke/Ridge/Taylor seems to be playing out as predictably as fans expect. Ridge had an issue with Brooke over a manipulation, ran to propose to Taylor, and the truth will come out at the wedding and set everything right again for “Bridge”. But will it really play out that way?
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Says Ciao… for Now: ‘I Miss You Already’
All good things must come to an end. Those who follow The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) on social media know that she took a fall vacation to Italy and has been enjoying all the country has to offer for the last week. We are happy to report that the CBS soap actress is back home safe and sound.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Fast Tracks Wedding-- Wedding Shocker Will Stun Fans
Ridge ends one relationship and jumps right back into another.CBS/YouTube. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will propose and rush down the altar to make Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) his wife. On Thursday's episode (November 10), Ridge begged Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for an annulment.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Fires Thomas For Framing Brooke
When Douglas reveals the truth, Ridge's anger will switch from Brooke to Thomas.Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will fire Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) over the fake CPS call. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that the secret would come out shortly. When it does, Ridge will feel like his head is about to explode, as he trusted his son over his then-wife, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful May Be Setting Up Taylor for the Most Shocking Twist Since Finn’s ‘Death’ and Resurrection
A broken heart could soon be the least of her troubles. Longtime fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can predict what’s coming with the accuracy of a crackerjack psychic. The truth about the frame job that Thomas pulled on Brooke will come out, Ridge will do what he always does and drop Taylor like she was hot (which she is) to fulfill his “destiny,” and our Doc will be left with a life that’s more tattered than usual. Yes, even for a soap character.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
soaphub.com
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Shocker: An Outcome to the Brooke/Ridge/Taylor Shake-Up That’s as Awesome as It Is Unexpected
The end may justify the means. If there is one thing that fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are certain of, it’s that Thomas is going to get busted for calling Child Protective Services on himself and making everyone believe that it was Brooke who let her fingers do the walking. When this happens, Ridge will be forced to reevaluate his kneejerk decision to pull a wife swap — and the show will be poised to stun us all. How?
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’
In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Faces a Threat That — Shudder — May Be Even More Frightful Than Sheila
If the truth comes out, there’s no telling what Brooke will do. It’s no secret that the end is near for Brooke’s marriage on The Bold and the Beautiful, given that Ridge had Carter deliver annulment papers to his wife. Though Brooke still has no idea what made Ridge up and leave her — and rush back to Taylor — Thomas does and feels no remorse.
SheKnows
As Young & Restless’ Sharon Moves Into a New Phase of Her Life, Sharon Case Savors Quality Time With a Very Special Guy in Her Life
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress enjoyed some downtime. The Young and the Restless’ Sharon Case (Sharon) gave her followers a little peek into who she spent time with this past weekend and it was none other than her handsome dad! The CBS soap actress posted a cute photo with her “super dad” from a venue in Santa Barbara, California and by the hashtags, we can tell she is his biggest fan!
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’
“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
SheKnows
It’s Official: Young & Restless Alum Hunter King Has Inked an Exciting New Deal
The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) may not be seen in daytime anymore but fans have enjoyed watching her over on the Hallmark Channel, as well as its sister site Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, in Hidden Gems and Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths. And the best part is, now they’ll be able to see the former soap fave in a few new upcoming movies, as she just signed a multipicture deal with Hallmark Media!
The Young and the Restless Speculation: Nate saves Chancellor-Winters from a Tucker takeover
Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry are suggesting an interesting possibility for Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) on The Young and the Restless. CDL teases that Nate could get back into Devon Hamilton's (Bryton James) good graces by revealing that Audra Charles (Zuykela Charles) is working for Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John). Now that Nate is working for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) his focus should be on doing a great job as the CEO of Newman Media and he really would not have a reason to chat with Audra.
SheKnows
The Bold and the Beautiful
From Monday, November 21 through Friday, November 25, two very special folks arrive for a visit. Meanwhile, Bill finds out that there are still people around who are willing to stand up to him — or at least one person. Oh, and there’s a little wedding you may have heard something about happening over at the Forrester estate. But whether or not it’ll result in an actual marriage, only time will tell…
SheKnows
Why General Hospital’s Steve Burton Could Soon Return as Jason
It’s beginning to look as if Jason Morgan just might be the latest Port Charles resident to return from the dead. Viewers will recall that it was a year ago this month that Sonny’s right-hand man was declared dead (again) following a tunnel collapse on Cassadine Island. Of...
Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller Is a ‘Very Callous and Calculating Person’
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo were spotted in Italy, but wasn't she engaged to Johnny DePhillipo? Reality Steve is calling her out, and the tea is spicy!
‘General Hospital’: 3 of the Show’s Worst Recasts
'General Hospital' has recast plenty of big roles over the decades, and some of the actors didn't fare too well.
Comments / 0