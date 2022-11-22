Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Dozens of firefighters from multiple departments battle blaze in South Hero
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — More than 40 firefighters spent Sunday evening putting out a fire in South Hero. Officials said they were called to a home on Tracy Road around 6 p.m. to put out a fire that started in the kitchen and then spread. Crews from multiple departments...
WCAX
Plattsburgh Fire Dept. mourns local hero
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - A retired city of Plattsburgh firefighter and 9/11 first responder has died from cancer. The Plattsburgh Fire chief says Scott LaFlesh, a 24-year veteran of the department, died from cancer attributed to his work at ground zero in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks. The 49-year-old retired last February due to his illness.
WCAX
So. Burlington Police investigating gunfire, road rage incident
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are investigating a gunfire incident that happened at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they got reports of two cars driving erratically around Hinesburg Road and Cheese Factory Road. Later, Hinesburg Police stopped a car involved in the South Burlington incident. Police interviewed...
Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’
David Oleson, 38, was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans and has been charged with aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, leaving the scene of an accident that results in injury, and possessing stolen property. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh mourns the death of 9/11 first responder and firefighter Scott LaFlesh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A local hero and longtime first responder from Plattsburgh has died following a cancer diagnosis. Retired firefighter Scott LaFlesh died this week of cancer that was attributed to his work at ground zero following the events of Sept. 11, 2001, according to city of Plattsburgh Fire Chief Scott Lawliss.
newportdispatch.com
4 injured during head-on crash in Jericho
JERICHO — Police responded to a head-on crash in Jericho yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 117, near Skunk Hollow Road, at around 8:25 p.m. Police say that Gerald Couture II, 50, of South Burlington, lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. This...
informnny.com
NYSP: Brasher Falls man charged with grand larceny following Malone Walmart theft
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.
mynbc5.com
Elmwood Avenue Housing Pods experiencing further delays
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's emergency housing pod initiative has experienced another setback. After originally being slated to be ready in July, the project was pushed several times to sometime in the fall. Now the new timeframe for the pods is expected for early January — a bump in the...
mynbc5.com
Best practices to prevent fires this winter
As the temperatures drop, the number of fires in Vermont has only increased. The Williston Fire Department said that there's evidence that more fires occur during the winter months. With three fires alone happening last night in Springfield, Chester and South Hero, officials want to make sure people are doing...
mynbc5.com
Multiple gunshots fired in South Burlington road rage incident, police say
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington Police are investigating a road rage incident in which multiple gunshots were allegedly fired. Police said they received a report of gunfire and vehicles operating erratically on Tuesday night around 7:47 p.m. near Hinesburg Road and Cheese Factory Road. Hinesburg police later stopped...
mynbc5.com
Outdoor Gear Exchange ramps up security following period of record shoplifting
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace gears up to see thousands of visitors, theft is at the forefront of many business concerns. The marketplace’s largest retail shop, Outdoor Gear Exchange, says it’s seen its highest rate of theft ever recently. The local business saw...
miltonindependent.com
Location of driver involved in wrong-way highway crash in Milton unknown, VSP release says
Nov. 22 @ 4:24 p.m. - This story will be updated as more details become available. Vermont State Police are looking for a driver involved in a three-car crash in September that caused serious and minor injuries. The driver, Ernest Yangassa, 43, was driving a 2007 Hyundai Elantra at 10:39...
suncommunitynews.com
Military Turnpike accidents send five to hospital
PLATTSBURGH | A pair of accidents on Military Turnpike sent five people to the hospital Saturday, Nov. 19. Clinton County Sheriffs deputies and first responders were called to the first personal-injury accident at about 12:15 p.m. when Mitchell A. Mason, 63, of Peru tried to cross the Route 374 intersection from Wallace Hill Road and failed to yield the right of way to Kamron David, 20, of Plattsburgh who was traveling east on the state highway.
WCAX
Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway
Vermont’s slaughter and processing industry is bottlenecking, and the state says that’s holding back fresh, local meat from the market. Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday. Transgender Remembrance Day...
newportdispatch.com
Driver cited after clocked doing 105 mph in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 22-year-old man from Grand Isle was cited for speeding in South Burlington early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling at 105 miles-per-hour. This stretch of road is clearly posted a 55 miles-per-hour zone, police say.
pallspera.com
898 Drury Hill Barre Town, VT
This 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on November 22nd 2022 with a list price $280,000. Welcome home to this spacious well maintained home. With 4+ bedrooms, 2 baths, a family room, and a wrap around porch this home is awaiting new memories. A closed in porch/mudroom welcomes you into the heart of the home. From there the flow is circular from the shared living spaces to some more private areas. A 3/4 bath on the main floor is conveniently located, another large 1/4 bath on the second floor is conveniently located amongst the bedrooms. Outside, a two car garage with a work shop, a nice size yard offers garden space, a clothes line and a large 32 acres parcel that buffers this .35 acres of the property.
mynbc5.com
Vermont man goes on 48 hour 'crime spree' before being arrested, officials say
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man was arrested this morning after going on a 48-hour-long "crime spree" that saw him allegedly stealing vehicles, breaking into businesses and injuring a person. Burlington police said 38-year-old David Oleson was allegedly involved in a pursuit with police in Orange, Massachusetts, on Monday...
Barton Chronicle
Man charged in fatal accident
NEWPORT — On November 15 Tanner W. Flynn, 32, of Irasburg appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court to plead innocent to a felony charge of grossly negligent driving resulting in the death of 36-year-old Eric Fillmore of Derby. Judge Lisa Warren released Mr. Flynn on...
WCAX
New charges in connection with Burlington murder
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Deon Mitchell, 19, of Winooski, is being charged as an accessory after the fact in the murder of Hussein Mubarak. Mubarak, 21, was shot in the head on Luck Street on July 7. Burlington police say...
MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
Comments / 0