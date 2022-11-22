This 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on November 22nd 2022 with a list price $280,000. Welcome home to this spacious well maintained home. With 4+ bedrooms, 2 baths, a family room, and a wrap around porch this home is awaiting new memories. A closed in porch/mudroom welcomes you into the heart of the home. From there the flow is circular from the shared living spaces to some more private areas. A 3/4 bath on the main floor is conveniently located, another large 1/4 bath on the second floor is conveniently located amongst the bedrooms. Outside, a two car garage with a work shop, a nice size yard offers garden space, a clothes line and a large 32 acres parcel that buffers this .35 acres of the property.

BARRE, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO