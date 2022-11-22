Read full article on original website
Hillcrest Hosts Regals in Scrimmage Saturday
The Hillcrest Academy boys basketball team takes the floor at Hillcrest Union for one final preseason tune-up tonight when they meet Iowa City Regina. Hillcrest was a winner in their jamboree in Kalona Monday night in come-from-behind fashion over New London 34-29 behind 15 points from Grant Bender, eight from Luke Schrock and five from Seth Ours. The Regals were also on the floor Monday at Hillcrest Union where they topped Montezuma 31-22 with Michael Martin scoring 16. Hillcrest and Regina last met in an official contest January 26th of 2013 when the Ravens scored a 61-58 win.
WACO’s Wagler to Wrestle at Cornell College
A WACO Warriors wrestler will be continuing her career at the next level. Bralyyn Wagler signed her letter of intent to continue wrestling at Cornell College in Cedar Rapids. Wagler went 8-18 as a junior but still finished eighth in the state in the 220-pound weight class. Wagler told KCII Sports why she wants to continue to pursue wrestling at Cornell College.
Wolves Play Hungry in Perfect Start to Girls’ Hoops Season
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves are off to another strong start in girls’ basketball. Winfield-Mount Union is 3-0 to begin a new season, including a 54-24 victory over New London last Friday. WMU jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first quarter and, despite slowing down on offense in the second period, the Wolves were never up by less than double-digits the rest of the night.
Boucher and Brenneman Have Big Days on Campus
A pair of former Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk state place winning wrestlers have gotten off to big starts at the collegiate level this year. Golden Hawk standout Isaac Boucher, a current member of the wrestling team at Iowa Wesleyan in Mount Pleasant, finished second at the Luther Hill Invitational at Simpson. Boucher pinned his way to the finals at 285lbs, starting 3-0 before taking second place. The 2019 Mid-Prairie grad has a 5-1 record so far this year.
Mid-Prairie High School Receives Grant For Baseball Field
Last week, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation (WCRF) held their benefit event at the Riverside Casino to hand out spring and fall grants to deserving organizations. Along with Superintendent Brian Stone and Activities Director Tyler Hotz, several Mid-Prairie High School baseball players, coaches, and parents were on hand to receive a grant worth $159,040. It was the third largest fall grant given out that evening, and will go towards their “Field of Dreams” project.
Leadership Washington Class Heads Back to School
The Washington Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Washington class headed back to school on Wednesday, November 9, as they learned about the multiple educational facilities and opportunities in the Washington community. Leaders Nicole Peterson and Jim Lester coordinated the group as they started their day at the Washington Public Library, where Director Cary Ann Siegfried sent the class on a scavenger hunt to explore the library. They were provided informational tours of Stewart Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Washington Middle School, and Washington High School. They heard about several of the new district-wide initiatives focused on improving the lives of their students both emotionally and educationally. Washington Community School District Superintendent Willie Stone welcomed the group at Stewart Elementary and spoke while at the High School about the construction time frame on the new Middle School/High School project. The next stop was at Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center, where members of the Kirkwood Regional Alternative Program explained their alternative school program and how it benefits their individual needs. In addition, class members had the opportunity to try their hand at virtual welding and a friendly competition of virtual painting. At St. James Elementary they were greeted by Business Manager Mary Sue Marek. The group ended their day with a tour led by Dave Hoffman at WCDC and learned of the many services provided by the clients as well as how WCDC is filling the need for adult day care and rehab.
HALCYON HOUSE WASHINGTON PAGE WITH SAMANTHA MEYER
On today’s program we’re talking with new Main Street Washington Director Samantha Meyer about Saturday’s SNOW Blitz events and her first few weeks in the position.
SNOW Blitz Starts Holiday Season in Washington Saturday
The sprint to the holidays starts Saturday with Main Street Washington’s SNOW Blitz slate of events. The day starts on the Washington Square with the Jingle Bell 5K Fun Run. Registration is at 8a.m. At JP’s 207 with the race at 9. Participants can choose between a one mile walk around the square or a 5K through downtown and Sunset Park. Registration is $25 for those 10 and older, $10 for those under 10. All are invited inside JP’s 207 for awards and prizes after. KCII will broadcast live and play music with the Big Red Radio from 8-10a.m.
Sounds of the Season Continue Friday
AM and FM KCII invites you to enjoy your Thanksgiving holiday weekend with non-stop holiday music blocks. You can listen to KCII’s annual sounds of the season broadcasts of Christmas music blocks from 1p.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This includes a special live broadcast of the 2022 radio play, Holiday Affair, from the Washington Public Library at 5p.m. Saturday.
4-H Winter Extravaganza Open for Registration
The goals of the Washington County 4-H Project Extravaganza days are to give 4-H members a variety of options for hands-on learning, experiencing, creating, and fun with other 4-H members under the leadership of community businesses, experts, and volunteers. Depending on details of each workshop, the majority are open to any 4-H members 4th grade and older. Each participant brings in their own level of experience and is able to apply that to these project areas. Check them out and get registered today! Online pre-registration is required by November 28 at 8 a.m. Limited space is available for some workshops and filled on a first-come, first serve basis. Each workshop has the same low fee of $10 this year, thanks to the generous support from the Great Big 4-H Lucky Clover Raffle proceeds. Contact Amy Green at the Washington County Extension Office with questions or if you would like to volunteer. The full 4-H Winter Extravaganza can be found here.
Washington Extends Tax Abatement Program
At their most recent meeting, the Washington City Council voted in favor of a Tax Abatement Program extension. Originally in place for a period of 10-years, without an extension, the abatement would have ended December 31st. The program, part of the Washington Urban Revitalization Plan, was initially enacted in 2012. It allows for 100% exemption from taxation for qualified residential properties, on the first $75,000 of actual value added by improvements done for a period of three years, so long as those improvements increased the assessed value of the qualified property by at least 10%. Qualified commercial and industrial real estate can receive a partial exemption for a five-year period, as long as improvements increased the assessed qualified property value by at least 10%. Those exemptions begin at 75% for the first year, with the amount decreasing by 15% annually.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH DEPUTY SCOTT BELL & SHERIFF RICH MCNAMEE
On today’s program, we’re talking with Deputy Scott Bell and Sheriff Rich McNamee with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, about their K9 Unit and their dog, Axel.
Supervisors Canvass Election Results
Results from the 2022 elections have been certified by the Washington County Board of Supervisors. County Elections Administrator Sue Meeks tells KCII News that there were 8,874 total voters, or 57.11% of those registered in Washington County, who participated. Of those 2,643 voted absentee and of those 1,051 were mail-out ballots. At the time of canvass, the State Auditors race still featured Republican challenger Todd Halbur interested in a recount of ballots. He has since conceded to Democratic incumbent Rob Sand. The canvass did not see any results change from election night reports.
Paws and More Online Auction
Paws and More Animal Shelter currently has an online auction running through the 27th of November. They are raising funds for a Capital Campaign to acquire land for a new building. KCII news met with Dr. Ann Valentine, Board President of Paws and More, the Washington Humane Society. “Well, in the auction that’s going on through the 27th, bids are made by comment, and every item or package includes information about the donor and exactly what is in that package. And then, it will tell you, for example, what is the opening bid is and whats the required increment for an additional bid; many times its five dollars above what the current bid is. So it’s an exciting thing and kind of fun, and there are some really wonderful packages available. Find more information about the online auction for Paws and More here.
Washington Fire Department Awarded Grant
The Washington Fire Department was awarded funds from the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant in September in the amount of $183,190.47. Unfortunately, this will not fund the entire project. The remaining and matching funds will come from the 2022 Go Bond issue. “Our SCBA’s are what we use for breathing inside a structure fire, and we have 27 of them currently, as you see. A lot of them are nearing expiration. Currently, our bottles allow for 30 minutes of air inside of a structure fire; the new ones will allow for 45 minutes. They are more upgraded, better suited for us, and we are one of the last departments in the county to get the upgraded bottles. Another highlight is the masks. Currently, we just keep masks on our fire trucks, and we share them or clean them. This grant will allow us to purchase masks for everybody. They’ll be fitted to their face; they’ll carry it with them. It will stay with their gear in their gear lockers out here, and it will be their personal mask. The City Council approved a payment of $37,709.53 to secure the masks for the Fire Department.
Applications Still Accepted For Jefferson County Christmas Program
In Jefferson County the deadline for the Children’s Christmas Program is approaching. Families have until Wednesday, December 7 to submit their applications. The Sieda Children’s Christmas Program has worked to provide gifts for children ages 17 years and under living in low-income houses. Last year, they were able to provide 378 children with toys, clothing, and other items. Adoption mittens will be hanging on trees throughout Fairfield for residents to continue this generosity.
Lydia Mae Hochstedler
Funeral services for 93-year-old Lydia Mae Hochstedler of Kalona will be at 10a.m. Monday, November 28th at the Fairview Mennonite Church near Kalona. Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6p.m. Sunday, November 27th at the Yoder-Powell Funeral Home in Kalona. A memorial has been established for Water for Life.
County Attorneys Meet With Trustees Regarding Brighton Fire Department
Washington County Attorney John Gish and Assistant County Attorney Jennifer Lerner met with trustees from Brighton, Clay, Marion, and Dutch Creek Townships on Tuesday, November 22. The objective of the meeting was to review and take public comments regarding a proposed 28E Agreement relating to fire protection in the City of Brighton.
Beatty Peterseim Funeral Homes Holiday Support Service
With the holiday season underway, Beatty Peterseim Funeral Homes is offering their annual holiday support service on Saturday, November 26. The service is open for anyone that would like to attend. Sessions run from 4-5 p.m. at the Kalona United Methodist Church, and typically last 25 minutes. There, attendees will...
Louisa County Dispatcher Receives IEMSA Award
Delaney Parish has been a dispatcher with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office for over five years. On November 12, her hard work was rewarded with the Dispatcher of the Year Award from the Iowa Emergency Medical Services Association (IEMSA). “It kind of leaves me speechless.” Parish remarked. “This is...
