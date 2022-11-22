Read full article on original website
Daniel has an ulterior motive on The Young and the Restless
Daniel may have an agenda for returning to Genoa City.Photo byThe Young and the Restless CBS screenshot. Tuesday on The Young and the RestlessMichael Graziati returns as Daniel Romalotti and runs into Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) at Society. Spoilers have suggested that he might have a connection to Audra Charles (Zuleyka Charles) and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) and the way he grills Lily suggests it might be true.
Diane causes problems at the Abbott Thanksgiving Dinner
Jack continues to try to help Diane.Photo bySoap Opera Network screenshot. The Abbott family will have a big Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday and everyone will be at the table. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will invite Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) as a favor to Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Harrison Abbott (Kellen Enriquez) will be thrilled to have his "Didi" on hand. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) will be outraged that her enemy is seated at the same table and Summer Newman (Alison Lanier) still does not trust her mother-in-law.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Taylor Dumped At The Altar-- Ridge Moves Out After Learning The Truth
Thomas's secret will shatter Ridge and Taylor's chances at happiness.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be blown away when he learns Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was responsible for making the fake CPS call and framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She Knows Soaps reported that when the truth comes out, it will put Ridge and Taylor Hayes's (Krista Allen) marriage at risk, as Ridge will rush to Brooke's side.
The B&B spoilers video promo for November 21 – November 25, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Los Angeles players are up to this coming week!. Dr. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is the epitome of a blushing bride as she readies herself for (what she hopes is) her trip down the aisle. Excitement is in the air, but she refuses to breathe a sigh of relief until the vows are done, and she’s Mrs. Ridge Forrester. Even Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) cheering her on won’t have Taylor ready to celebrate until the deed is done.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Surprise Pregnancy for One Couple
'The Bold and the Beautiful' seemed to imply that a surprise pregnancy could be on the way for one of its super couples.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Nov. 21-25: Secrets Threaten Tridge’s Wedding
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Nov. 21-25 indicate that Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes' wedding gets underway.
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Brittany Galvin and Tyler Norris Still Together? See Season 8 Spoilers
Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Faces a Threat That — Shudder — May Be Even More Frightful Than Sheila
If the truth comes out, there’s no telling what Brooke will do. It’s no secret that the end is near for Brooke’s marriage on The Bold and the Beautiful, given that Ridge had Carter deliver annulment papers to his wife. Though Brooke still has no idea what made Ridge up and leave her — and rush back to Taylor — Thomas does and feels no remorse.
Y&R Recap For November 23: Daniel And Abby Reveal Their Relationship Rifts
The Y&R recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022, brings confessions of relationship rifts, consequences of relationship rifts, family togetherness, and so much more. Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) updated Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) on his life. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) worked to keep Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) civil towards Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) during the Abbott Thanksgiving dinner. Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) told off Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) in front of Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) told Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) about her marriage problems. At Crimson Lights, Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) prepared for her annual Thanksgiving dinner, and Connor Newman (Judah Mackey) told Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind) about Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). Now let’s take a deeper look at what happened.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily explodes over Billy and Chelsea
Lily and Billy might be overSoaps.com Y&R screenshot. The Young and the Restless spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry tease that the triangle with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson ) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) will be explosive during November sweeps. Fans know that Lily has been aggravated with her boyfriend in recent weeks because of the decisions he has been making. Those who have watched Y&R over the decades know that this is just Billy's way.
'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Admits He's Torn-- Carter Enraged Over Bill's Bold Move
Bill professed his love for Brooke, not knowing that Carter was listening at the door.The Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of November 21 tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will be under fire for his bold move of professing his love to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke and Bill didn't know that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) was listening at the door.
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
General Hospital Spoilers: Holly reveals she has a silent partner
Holly addresses VictorABC General Hospital screenshot. Tuesday on General Hospital Holly Sutton (Emma Sams) possibly gave fans a clue on what she is really up to. After attempting to get Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) to stop trying to help Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) Sutton made a phone call. She told the person on the other end that she had done as she had been instructed. The most logical choice for who was on the other end of the line would be Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) but Holly may have been talking to someone else.
