Man shot on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot on the near north side Tuesday morning.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3200 block of N. Central Avenue for a reported shooting around 7:10 a.m.
Officers located a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. IEMS also responded and took him to a hospital.
The shooting remains under investigation.
