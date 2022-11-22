Man shot on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot on the near north side Tuesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3200 block of N. Central Avenue for a reported shooting around 7:10 a.m.

Officers located a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. IEMS also responded and took him to a hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

