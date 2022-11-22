Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Midstream Stocks to Gain in a Volatile Energy Market
Broad inflationary pressures and rising coronavirus infections overseas are making the broader market extremely volatile. Many investors believe that uncertainty will prevail as inflation is not going away anytime soon. Being inherently volatile in nature, the global uncertain business scenario has further induced choppiness in overall energy operations, which is getting reflected in the oil price chart.
Zacks.com
4 Solid Stocks to Buy as Durable Goods Orders Continue to Rise
Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory-made goods continue to rise despite soaring prices of consumer goods. People have been compelled to cut down on spending but solid demand has been driving orders for consumer durable goods. This saw orders for U.S -made durable goods jump more than double the expectations in October.
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA)? Wall Street Analysts Think 184%
Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $7.04, gaining 0.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $20 indicates an 184.1% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds to Buy for Higher Returns
Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks, while seeking returns at a lower level of risk, may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small caps, and are thus safer. Generally, companies with market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why ADM (ADM) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Zacks.com
Japan Currency Hedged ETF (DBJP) Hits New 52-Week High
DBJP - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 18.5% from its 52-week low price of $43.99/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
3 Funds to Buy on a Solid Rebound in Retail Sales
FDFAX - Free Report) , Fidelity Advisor Consumer Staples Fund Class A (. FDAGX - Free Report) and Fidelity Select Retailing Portfolio (. FSRPX - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. Retail Sales Bounce Back. Retail sales rose a solid 1.3% in October after coming in...
Zacks.com
Is WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRS) a Strong ETF Right Now?
DGRS - Free Report) debuted on 07/25/2013, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Steer Clear of Lennar (LEN) Now
LEN - Free Report) shares have dropped 25.6% this year, almost in line with the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry’s 26.1% decline. The overall industry has been grappling with supply chain disruptions and labor and raw material shortages. Rising inflation — particularly for materials and transportation — the Fed’s back-to-back interest rate hikes and affordability issues are adding to the woes.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy USA Truck (USAK) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Zacks.com
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Albany International (AIN) This Year?
AIN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Albany International is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
Zacks.com
Should Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) Be on Your Investing Radar?
VTWO - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/22/2010. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $5.58 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. Why Small Cap...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
4 Sector ETFs to Sizzle on Robust March Jobs Report
The U.S. economy added 916,000 jobs in March 2021, after an upwardly revised 468,000 rise in February and breezing past market expectations of a rise of 647,000 thanks to easing business restrictions amid reopening of economies, declining coronavirus infection rates, vaccine distribution from multiple makers and hefty fiscal stimulus under the Biden administration. The job growth was the fastest since August 2020.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is a Strong Value Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Should iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IVV - Free Report) was launched on 05/15/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $307.19 billion, making it the largest ETFs...
Zacks.com
Millennials-Friendly ETF Approaches to Follow
Millennials — people born between 1980 and 2000 — are being closely followed by the investing world. After all, this cohort seems to be a key growth driver of the U.S. economy, outpacing baby boomers in 2015 and reflecting over a quarter of the nation’s population. According...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)?
ITA - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Industrials - Aerospace & Defense segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Comments / 0