How Days Of Our Lives Plans To Honor The Late John Aniston On-Air
Actor John Aniston had quite a career in television spanning all the way back to the '60s with appearances in such shows as "Combat!," "Accidental Family," and "Mission: Impossible." Soap stardom came for Aniston when he brought the treacherous Victor Kiriakis to life on "Days of Our Lives," in 1985, with the actor going on to become the ultimate villain that fans loved to hate. The character softened in his later years, but would still stop at nothing to protect his loved ones, per Fame 10.
SheKnows
General Hospital Recasts a Key Corinthos: ‘This Has Literally Been the Hardest Secret to Keep’
Those who watched the Tuesday, November 1, episode of General Hospital saw a new face in Port Charles. Sonny and Carly’s daughter Donna is now being played by newcomer Scarlett Brielle. Not only is she new to daytime, this appears to be one of her first acting gigs. Ava Rose previously appeared in the role that was named after the ABC soap’s former head of hair and makeup, Donna Messina, who passed away on December 6, 2018, and was loved by many.
Who Really Killed Charlie Dale On Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have seen their fair share of villains and criminals over the years. There have been so many bad guys who have caused chaos in Salem throughout the decades, and fans will likely never forget some of the most notorious characters who have destroyed lives (via Fame 10). Characters such as Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo), Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (William Utay, Richard Wharton), Kristen DiMera (Eileen Davidson, Stacy Haiduk), Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), and more have all wreaked havoc on their enemies many times.
Popculture
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Is Sheila’s Daughter Coming Back?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' villain may be in for a reunion when one of her daughters returns to the show.
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Believing Eric Is About To Become A Daddy
"Days of Our Lives" is heating up for November sweeps. Salem will be more dramatic than ever as the holidays draw near, and fans won't want to miss a minute of the action. According to Soaps, viewers will watch many lives turn upside down this month, including Xander Cook and Sarah Horton's. Xander's been desperate to give his new wife a better life. However, he'll revert back to his old criminal ways to do so, which will likely cause tension between him and Sarah.
SheKnows
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
The 2022 Hallmark Holiday Movie Starring Days Of Our Lives' Victor Webster
"Days of Our Lives" viewers may remember Victor Webster's portrayal of Nicholas Alamain from 1999 to 2000. The actor stepped into the role of villainess Vivian Alamain's adoptive son, although he referred to her as his aunt, per Soap Central. The character first came to Salem in 1992 and quickly showed off his loyalty and family ties to Vivian, as well as his cousin, Lawrence Alamain. While in town, Nicholas became friends with Bo Brady's son, Shawn. The following year, Nicholas learned that Carly Manning was his biological mother and Lawrence was actually his father. At the time, Carly was dating Bo, and Nicholas set out to break up their relationship in hopes of getting his parents back together. Eventually, Carly and Lawrence did give their relationship another shot and left town with Nicholas in 1993.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives
This week on Days of Our Lives, ‘Ericole’s’ reunion is interrupted, Chanel is in big trouble, and Susan is in danger!. Susan has dealt with the devil and Kristen — and we’re not sure which is actually scarier. But today, she finds herself in a situation that might be more terrifying than anything she’s faced in the past.
General Hospital Alum Steve Burton Is Joining Days of Our Lives
Watch: Days of Our Lives Star Found Safe After Going Missing. A soap opera veteran is headed to Peacock. Steve Burton—who played Jason Morgan on General Hospital for nearly 30 years—will reprise his role as Harris Michaels on Peacock's Days of Our Lives in early 2023, the streamer announced Nov. 9. The actor's return to the DOOL franchise follows his appearance on the Days spinoff Beyond Salem earlier this year.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: How Rory Will React To Trina Dumping Him
Officer Rory Cabrera may not realize that he’s just a blip on the way to Trina Robinson’s true love, Spencer Cassadine. However, GH spoilers have long made it clear that the man in blue’s days are numbered. GH Spoilers Speculation. Trina (Tabyana Ali) will get bored sooner...
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Adam Asks Sally the Big Question — and Daniel Romalotti Returns to Genoa City
Families come together to celebrate Thanksgiving. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of November 21 – 25, Adam pops the question to Sally. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Ashley filled Diane and Phyllis in on the intel Tucker gave her about Diane working...
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Mad Doctor Back In Action
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: A High-Speed Car Chase Could Claim Not One, but Two Lives — and Eric Has a Major Choice to Make
It’s Thanksgiving, but not everyone will make it to the dinner. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of November 21-25, there are going to be some awkward Thanksgiving dinners in Salem this year. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Kate notes to Jada,...
‘General Hospital’: Everything You Need to Know About Olivia Jerome
'General Hospital' villain Olivia Jerome hasn't been seen in five years, but a recent mention has sparked speculation of a return.
AdWeek
Days of Our Lives Star John Aniston Dies; Final Episode as Victor Kiriakis to Stream Dec. 26 on Peacock
John Aniston, the actor who played the villainous Victor Kiriakis on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, passed away this past weekend. Aniston’s daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston made the announcement on her Instagram account on Monday. In a statement to TVLine, Days of Our Lives executive producer...
SheKnows
Daytime’s Stars Say Goodbye to Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston and Pay Tribute to the ‘Gentle Giant’ After His Passing
To know him was to love him. Since learning of John Aniston’s passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 11, tributes to the late Days of Our Lives actor have been pouring in from fans, family and daytime friends alike. Friend, jokester, mentor, father figure — how Victor Kirakis’ legendary portrayer was viewed is as varied as those remembering him. But one thing is universal across all the tributes, and it’s that everyone who knew him, loved him.
soaphub.com
Bold & the Beautiful Favorite Winsor Harmon Celebrates A Big Day
Thorne Forrester stood in his brother Ridge Forrester’s shadow on The Bold and the Beautiful for years, but today is a day that Thorne’s portrayer, Winsor Harmon, doesn’t have to share with anyone. The fan favorite is celebrating a day that is all for himself!. Happy Birthday,...
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers For November 23: Daniel Surprises Phyllis For Thanksgiving
The Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, November 23, 2022, tease a Thanksgiving to remember for some of Genoa City’s finest. Get ready for a heartwarming episode, but there will be some awkward moments too. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) count their...
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney wears Travis’ boxers and ‘little nothing to keep it interesting’ in bed
Kourtney Kardashian likes to switch things up when it comes to what she wears to sleep and if she’s not donning Travis Barker’s boxers the Poosh founder is “keeping it interesting” in the bedroom department. In a piece for Interview magazine, published Monday, November 22, Kourtney...
