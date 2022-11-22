Americans’ appetite for credit cards grew this year, even as they shied away from other forms of credit, according to a new report. The application rate for credit cards increased to 27.1% in October 2022, according to the latest report from the New York Federal Reserve, up from 26.5% last year and above its pre-pandemic reading of 26.3% in February 2020. But application rates for mortgages, refinances, and auto loans fell during the same period.

