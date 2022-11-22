Read full article on original website
A 40-year-old physical therapist got $222,000 in student loans forgiven through PSLF and used a tax strategy to pay as little as possible along the way
Robert Metzger, Jr. got $222,000 worth...
Home loan owners want to have their debt written off too, the same way Biden Administration is writing off student loans
Homeowners with mortgages want their loans forgiven the same way that the Biden administration is doing to student loans, saying that it is not fair for the rest of people with debt.
Sequoia Tells Investors They Are Sorry for Bad FTX Investment: Report
Sequoia, one of the most prominent VC firms in the world, has apologized to its backers for the investment they made in FTX. As was previously reported, once the wheels fell off of FTX, Sequoia wrote its investment down to zero – a potential $150 million loss. At that time, Sequoia sent a letter to its LPs, stating:
Should I Cancel My Student Loan Refund Now That Biden’s Forgiveness Plan Is on Hold?
The Biden administration's one-time student loan forgiveness plan has been blocked by courts, leaving many borrowers to wonder what they should do with their student loan refund. Explore: 4 Government...
Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt
cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
My wife and I paid off $20,000 of student loans and car debt in 18 months thanks to a few smart tactics
My wife and I had about...
Why were PPP loans forgiven, but student loans weren't forgiven?
Millions of student loan borrowers are wondering why forgiving their student debt was ruled illegal after PPP loans were forgiven?. For some, the answer is Congressional approval.
Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Backfire for Many Borrowers. The Opposite Happened to Us
Although ARMs are risky, they can sometimes work out in your favor. If you sign an adjustable-rate mortgage, your loan's interest rate can change over time. That doesn't mean your interest rate is guaranteed to rise. It's a good idea to plan for a rate increase and put money aside...
Freedom Mortgage review: Accepts low credit scores for FHA, VA, and USDA mortgages
On Quicken's...
Millions of student-loan borrowers risk a 'financial catastrophe' if Biden doesn't 'immediately' extend the debt payment pause, 225 advocacy groups say
Over 200 groups slammed the "blatantly political lawsuits" that have blocked student-debt relief and urged Biden to extend the payment pause.
Why you should repay your student loans even after Biden extended the repayment pause
The Biden administration has extended the...
7 Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit
Minimum Credit Score. No requirement. No requirement. Loan Amounts. $2,000 to $36,500. $1,000 to $40,000. $1,000 to $50,000. $1,500...
Financial Conduct Authority Worries About Trading Apps that Encourage Behaviour that Resembles Gambling
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is worried about investment apps that are designed to encourage trading. The regulator issued a statement and report yesterday, warning securities trading firms that offer apps to review the design of these services that are crafted to boost trading leveraging “game-like elements” nudging investors to take on more risk. The FCA likened errant apps to creating a gambling-like environment which could lead to poor outcomes. Some platforms may drive bad investing decisions.
Biden administration warns of 'historically large increase' in student loan defaults without debt forgiveness
Student loan default rates may spike if the Biden administration's loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a top official at the U.S. Department of Education warns. The department anticipates there "could be an historically large increase in the amount of federal student loan delinquency and defaults as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Undersecretary James Kvaal said in the filing.
Americans keep signing up for credit cards but pull back on other credit
Americans’ appetite for credit cards grew this year, even as they shied away from other forms of credit, according to a new report. The application rate for credit cards increased to 27.1% in October 2022, according to the latest report from the New York Federal Reserve, up from 26.5% last year and above its pre-pandemic reading of 26.3% in February 2020. But application rates for mortgages, refinances, and auto loans fell during the same period.
Fintech StellarFi Surpasses $1M ARR, Emerges as Option for Consumers Facing Financial Challenges
StellarFi, a financial technology company on a mission to disrupt the U.S. poverty cycle by opening access to credit, announced it has “exceeded $1 million in annual recurring revenue.”. The company “emerged from stealth on June 28 and closed its oversubscribed $7 million initial funding round in March.”
Manchester based Fintech Hydr Raises £332,826 via Seedrs
Hydr, which creates software to enable invoice finance at scale for SMEs, optimizing cash flow, fueling growth, has secured 95% (£332,826) of its £350,001 target via Seedrs with 29 days left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign (with 31 investors so far making contributions to the raise). Located...
Fintech Engage People Shares Survey Findings Highlighting Increased Use of Pay with Points
Engage People, which claims to be the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, commissioned a newly released survey from The Wise Marketer titled “2022 Rewards Redemption Survey: US Consumer Attitudes and Preferences.”. The report “examines consumers’ attitudes toward traditional and emerging...
Bankruptcy Chatter Hits Genesis
Genesis, a crypto firm providing services to institutions, is being hit with bankruptcy rumors following the news it had suspended redemptions due to exposure to the FTX failure. Genesis is part of the Digital Currency Group – one of the most prominent conglomerates in the digital asset ecosystem. Reuters...
VC Pre-Money Valuations Remained Robust During Q3 2022: Pitchbook Report
Venture capital (VC) pre-money valuations remained robust through Q3 2022, as bearish macroeconomic outlooks spread across Europe,” the team at Pitchbook noted. Pitchbook also mentioned that “the drop off in public market capitalizations has not filtered into the VC ecosystem, with the valuations of VC-backed companies staying strong.” VC valuations are “tracing above expectations given wider market conditions, and companies may be absorbing drops internally via reduced revenues and growth rates.”
