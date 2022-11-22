ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

crowdfundinsider.com

Sequoia Tells Investors They Are Sorry for Bad FTX Investment: Report

Sequoia, one of the most prominent VC firms in the world, has apologized to its backers for the investment they made in FTX. As was previously reported, once the wheels fell off of FTX, Sequoia wrote its investment down to zero – a potential $150 million loss. At that time, Sequoia sent a letter to its LPs, stating:
R.A. Heim

Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt

cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
Money

7 Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit

Best for Co-BorrowersBest for Shorter Credit HistoriesBest for Flexibility with Repayment TermsBest for the Armed ForcesBest for Same-Day Funding. LendingPointLending ClubUpgradeOneMain FinancialNavy Federal Credit UnionRocket Loans. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Minimum Credit Score. No requirement. No requirement. Loan Amounts. $2,000 to $36,500. $1,000 to $40,000. $1,000 to $50,000. $1,500...
crowdfundinsider.com

Financial Conduct Authority Worries About Trading Apps that Encourage Behaviour that Resembles Gambling

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is worried about investment apps that are designed to encourage trading. The regulator issued a statement and report yesterday, warning securities trading firms that offer apps to review the design of these services that are crafted to boost trading leveraging “game-like elements” nudging investors to take on more risk. The FCA likened errant apps to creating a gambling-like environment which could lead to poor outcomes. Some platforms may drive bad investing decisions.
CNBC

Biden administration warns of 'historically large increase' in student loan defaults without debt forgiveness

Student loan default rates may spike if the Biden administration's loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a top official at the U.S. Department of Education warns. The department anticipates there "could be an historically large increase in the amount of federal student loan delinquency and defaults as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Undersecretary James Kvaal said in the filing.
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

Americans keep signing up for credit cards but pull back on other credit

Americans’ appetite for credit cards grew this year, even as they shied away from other forms of credit, according to a new report. The application rate for credit cards increased to 27.1% in October 2022, according to the latest report from the New York Federal Reserve, up from 26.5% last year and above its pre-pandemic reading of 26.3% in February 2020. But application rates for mortgages, refinances, and auto loans fell during the same period.
crowdfundinsider.com

Manchester based Fintech Hydr Raises £332,826 via Seedrs

Hydr, which creates software to enable invoice finance at scale for SMEs, optimizing cash flow, fueling growth, has secured 95% (£332,826) of its £350,001 target via Seedrs with 29 days left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign (with 31 investors so far making contributions to the raise). Located...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Engage People Shares Survey Findings Highlighting Increased Use of Pay with Points

Engage People, which claims to be the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, commissioned a newly released survey from The Wise Marketer titled “2022 Rewards Redemption Survey: US Consumer Attitudes and Preferences.”. The report “examines consumers’ attitudes toward traditional and emerging...
crowdfundinsider.com

Bankruptcy Chatter Hits Genesis

Genesis, a crypto firm providing services to institutions, is being hit with bankruptcy rumors following the news it had suspended redemptions due to exposure to the FTX failure. Genesis is part of the Digital Currency Group – one of the most prominent conglomerates in the digital asset ecosystem. Reuters...
crowdfundinsider.com

VC Pre-Money Valuations Remained Robust During Q3 2022: Pitchbook Report

Venture capital (VC) pre-money valuations remained robust through Q3 2022, as bearish macroeconomic outlooks spread across Europe,” the team at Pitchbook noted. Pitchbook also mentioned that “the drop off in public market capitalizations has not filtered into the VC ecosystem, with the valuations of VC-backed companies staying strong.” VC valuations are “tracing above expectations given wider market conditions, and companies may be absorbing drops internally via reduced revenues and growth rates.”

