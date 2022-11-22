Read full article on original website
Australia flooding: Victims rescued from treetops and roofs as thousands stranded across New South Wales
Hundreds of stranded people in Australia’s southeast region were rescued by helicopters and boats on Tuesday after rivers rose rapidly, inundating houses and cutting off entire towns. More than a dozen helicopters were deployed to rescue residents from rooftops in the flood-ravaged towns of New South Wales, the state emergency service said.Over 200 flood rescue operations were conducted in the state over the past 24 hours, while 24 warnings remained, it added.At least 1,000 people in the worst-hit town of Forbes were told to evacuate their homes early on Tuesday due to the rising Lachlan River, just two weeks...
Mississippi Drought Reveals Hidden Civil War Relics in River
Riley Bryant discovered rusted Civil War bullets on the previously submerged banks of the Mississippi, as well as a soldier's belt buckle.
BBC
Compensation awarded after wind farm worker froze to death
The family of a security guard who froze to death at a Scottish wind farm has been given a six-figure sum of compensation. Ronnie Alexander, 74, died in hospital after being found lying in snow at the site near New Cumnock, East Ayrshire. A construction company and his employer were...
BBC
Floods: Search continues as missing woman's dead dog found
Police searching for a woman feared swept away in the floods in Aberdeenshire have said the body of her dog has been found. Hazel Nairn, 71, was last seen in the water in the River Don, near Monymusk, last Friday afternoon when an amber weather warning was in force. A...
BBC
Flooded waste water plant filters wash up on beach
Thousands of plastic filters have appeared on an Aberdeenshire beach after flooding washed them into the sea from a waste water treatment plant. The Turning the Plastic Tide project said it had removed more than 2,400 of the devices from a 600m (1,969ft) stretch of shoreline at Newburgh.
US News and World Report
Kenyan Building Collapses Spark Alarm as Cities Swell
RUAKA, Kenya (Reuters) - Daniel Njoroge Karomo awoke to a huge bang and a cloud of dust. Rushing outside he found his parents' corrugated metal home crushed underneath a five-floor apartment block that had collapsed in the Kenyan town of Ruaka while they were sleeping. "We tried to climb in,...
