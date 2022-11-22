Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Stryker's (SYK) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Volume Improves
SYK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 by 5.4%. The bottom line declined 3.6% year over year. GAAP EPS in the quarter was $2.14, up 87.7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue Details. This Michigan-based medical...
Zacks.com
Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Margin Falls
EXAS - Free Report) reported a net loss of 84 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, narrower than the net loss of 97 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The metric was also narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.10. Revenues in Detail. Third-quarter consolidated...
Zacks.com
Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BLMN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.06%. A...
Zacks.com
Why Is Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
HA - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 0.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Hawaiian Holdings due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
LUMO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.86 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.01. This compares to loss of $0.90 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
4 Solid Stocks to Buy as Durable Goods Orders Continue to Rise
Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory-made goods continue to rise despite soaring prices of consumer goods. People have been compelled to cut down on spending but solid demand has been driving orders for consumer durable goods. This saw orders for U.S -made durable goods jump more than double the expectations in October.
Zacks.com
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (ATCX) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ATCX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 187.50%. A...
Zacks.com
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) This Year?
ELF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question. e.l.f. Beauty is one of 201 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group...
Zacks.com
Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
ESTE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -13.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Olin (OLN) Up 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
OLN - Free Report) . Shares have added about 10.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Olin due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks.com
3 Midstream Stocks to Gain in a Volatile Energy Market
Broad inflationary pressures and rising coronavirus infections overseas are making the broader market extremely volatile. Many investors believe that uncertainty will prevail as inflation is not going away anytime soon. Being inherently volatile in nature, the global uncertain business scenario has further induced choppiness in overall energy operations, which is getting reflected in the oil price chart.
Zacks.com
Is Hyatt Hotels (H) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
H - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Hyatt Hotels is one of 285 companies in...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 25th
SNEX - Free Report) : This global financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days. StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus. StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote. StoneX’s shares...
Zacks.com
Albemarle (ALB) Gains on Strong Demand, Capacity Expansion
ALB - Free Report) is benefiting from higher lithium prices and volumes, capacity expansion and cost-saving actions. The North Carolina-based company is gaining from higher volumes in its lithium business on a recovery in global economic activities. Higher customer demand, new capacity and plant productivity improvements are supporting volumes. The La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile is also contributing to higher volumes.
Zacks.com
AutoZone (AZO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AZO - Free Report) closed at $2,501, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto parts retailer had...
Zacks.com
Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Meta Platforms & Eaton
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Eaton Corporation plc (ETN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
PTSI - Free Report) closed at $29.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Patterson Companies (PDCO) Inks Deal to Expand Product Suite
PDCO - Free Report) recently announced that it has, through a subsidiary, inked an agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Relief Services for Veterinary Practitioners and Animal Care Technologies (RSVP and ACT). The acquired business will be integrated into Patterson Veterinary’s existing operations. Patterson Companies expects...
Zacks.com
Why is Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Rallying Amid Inflation Woes?
LPX - Free Report) or LP’s shares have been rallying recently, owing to its efforts to increase penetration of Siding products in repair/remodel and roll out SmartSide products. Its strategic business transformation efforts, effective cash management and inorganic moves are added positives. The overall construction and related industries are...
Zacks.com
Amgen (AMGN) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Tweaks 2022 View
AMGN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.70 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.43 as well as our estimate of $4.37 per share. Earnings rose 15% year over year. Lower operating expenses and share count boosted earnings in the quarter. Total revenues of $6.65...
Comments / 0