Piedmont, SD

newscenter1.tv

What should you do with your broken Christmas lights in Rapid City?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Solid Waste Division began their annual Christmas light recycling program on Tuesday. The City is encouraging the public to recycle any non-working lights by bringing them to one of 17 locations throughout the area. Locations include:. Ace Hardware (2): 1602 E. St....
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City residents bring handmade scarves to decorate downtown statues

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A group of knitters from the Echo Ridge Good Samaritan Society Independent Living Facility took to the streets of downtown Rapid City on Monday to place handmade scarves on the presidents statues. Resident Jan Albright explains about her and her friends’ experience making the accessories.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Things to do this weekend in and around Rapid City 11/24/22

This weekend is packed with tons of holiday things to do. There is no way you’ll be bored after Turkey Day. From Turkey Trots to tree lighting to pictures with Santa, this weekend is going to be a lot of fun for everyone. Black Hills Runners Club Turkey Trot.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Ways to help avoid pipes getting backed up this winter

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the holiday season a popular time for baking and cooking, the city of Rapid City is reminding residents to “be kind to their pipes.” Superintendent for the city’s water reclamation center Dave Van Cleave has some advice for residents. Why it is...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Holiday deals with the Man Salon

Unfortunately, the days of the old-timey barber shop are long gone. When was the last time you saw a barber pole spinning outside a local business? The result is that you usually can’t find a hair salon that caters specifically to men. Shawn Ericsson is the founder of The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Enjoy hand-crafted beer and great times at Hay Camp Brewing

Hay Camp Brewing in downtown Rapid City is a place for people to come together to hang out, and a venue for events. Hay Camp has three main spaces – a tavern and two private event spaces, food trucks and craft beer made on site. The Tavern. The tavern...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Spearfish opens new driver license exam station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in one western KELOLAND community will soon have a new place to renew their driver’s license. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 30th, the driver licensing exam station in Spearfish will be at a new location. The station is moving from its current spot in...
SPEARFISH, SD
frcheraldstar.com

Local woman to be crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023

BROOKINGS – Morgan Erickson of Hot Springs was awarded the title Miss Rodeo South Dakota (MRSD) during a pageant held in Brookings on Nov. 3-5. Erickson, the 23-year-old daughter of Jon and Shelli Erickson of Atwater, Minn., currently works as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at the Hot Springs School District. She is also the owner of At Your Best Equine Massage Therapy.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
sprintcarandmidget.com

Henry Relocates To South Dakota To Pilot Liebig's No. 10

After turning heads on the West Coast during the past few seasons, Kalib Henry will relocate to South Dakota and shift his main focus on running at Huset’s Speedway in Shane Liebig’s No. 10 Maxim. “I am really excited for the 2023 season, and I can‘t thank Shane...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Salvation Army in need of Red Kettle Campaign bell ringers; here’s how to register

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The time of year has returned when you see smiling faces and hear bells ringing outside some stores for the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign. And being a bell ringer is something anyone can register for, and Maj. Jerry O’Neil, Black Hills Area Coordinator for the Salvation Army, says that they are still needing volunteers.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Knights of Columbus host 40th annual Thanksgiving Dinner

RAPID CITY, S.D.– An annual Thanksgiving tradition in Rapid City is still going strong after 40 years. The 40th annual Knights of Columbus Thanksgiving Dinner took place Thursday afternoon at Saint Thomas More High School. Volunteers helped serve dozens of turkey or ham dinners with all the trimmings. The...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 person killed in Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say they have been able to contact Colten Triebwasser and is no longer being sought as a person of interest in the homicide. Police in Rapid City are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night. Rapid City Police say they...
RAPID CITY, SD

