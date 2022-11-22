Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Oh no! You forgot the stuffing! Check out these Rapid City grocery stores that are open for last minute shoppers
RAPID CITY, S.D. – You told yourself it wouldn’t happen again. You made a mental note that this year would be different. However, you somehow managed to forget that important Thanksgiving side dish. No worries. A few grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving. Here’s the list :
newscenter1.tv
Check out how much food Rapid City and the AFSCME union collected during their food drive
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After starting a food drive together for the first time, the city of Rapid City and the AFSCME Union released the totals from the event in food and monetary donations. How it got started. The food drive was started to help residents this holiday season. Compliance...
newscenter1.tv
What should you do with your broken Christmas lights in Rapid City?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Solid Waste Division began their annual Christmas light recycling program on Tuesday. The City is encouraging the public to recycle any non-working lights by bringing them to one of 17 locations throughout the area. Locations include:. Ace Hardware (2): 1602 E. St....
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City residents bring handmade scarves to decorate downtown statues
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A group of knitters from the Echo Ridge Good Samaritan Society Independent Living Facility took to the streets of downtown Rapid City on Monday to place handmade scarves on the presidents statues. Resident Jan Albright explains about her and her friends’ experience making the accessories.
newscenter1.tv
Things to do this weekend in and around Rapid City 11/24/22
This weekend is packed with tons of holiday things to do. There is no way you’ll be bored after Turkey Day. From Turkey Trots to tree lighting to pictures with Santa, this weekend is going to be a lot of fun for everyone. Black Hills Runners Club Turkey Trot.
newscenter1.tv
Ways to help avoid pipes getting backed up this winter
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the holiday season a popular time for baking and cooking, the city of Rapid City is reminding residents to “be kind to their pipes.” Superintendent for the city’s water reclamation center Dave Van Cleave has some advice for residents. Why it is...
KEVN
Black Hills restaurants setting plates for Turkey Day; Kathmandu Bistro excited to celebrate
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thanksgiving is a major U.S. holiday. Although many families will spend the day gathered around their own dining room tables, others will celebrate at someone else’s. According to a Farm Bureau survey, the average cost to cook a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 this year...
KELOLAND TV
Holiday deals with the Man Salon
Unfortunately, the days of the old-timey barber shop are long gone. When was the last time you saw a barber pole spinning outside a local business? The result is that you usually can’t find a hair salon that caters specifically to men. Shawn Ericsson is the founder of The...
newscenter1.tv
Enjoy hand-crafted beer and great times at Hay Camp Brewing
Hay Camp Brewing in downtown Rapid City is a place for people to come together to hang out, and a venue for events. Hay Camp has three main spaces – a tavern and two private event spaces, food trucks and craft beer made on site. The Tavern. The tavern...
KELOLAND TV
Spearfish opens new driver license exam station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in one western KELOLAND community will soon have a new place to renew their driver’s license. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 30th, the driver licensing exam station in Spearfish will be at a new location. The station is moving from its current spot in...
newscenter1.tv
Kids say the cutest things : What Rapid City kids are thankful for this year
RAPID CITY, S.D. – NewsCenter1 visited Meadowbrook Elementary and Rapid Valley Elementary to ask kids a simple question : What are you thankful for?. Check out their very creative answers as you celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.
frcheraldstar.com
Local 13-year-old girl is first-ever shooter to hit 1,000 yard shot at WFF fundraiser
ORAL – Thirteen-year-old Jessica Wahlert of Oral has been shooting rimfire rifles with her dad Ed since she was five years old. “I think it’s a good skill to have,” she said recently. “In the old days, that’s how they were able to provide their food. It can be used for self-defense, and it’s just fun.”
newscenter1.tv
1880 Train Holiday Express trips start this weekend; remember to reserve tickets
HILL CITY, S.D. – It’s the most wonderful time of the year to try something new. Or maybe it’s something you like bringing your kids to every year. This can be the 1880 Train’s Holiday Express with an every weekend schedule from Thanksgiving to New Years, with a few extra days around Christmas.
newscenter1.tv
National League of Cities brings national attention, feedback for local Rapid City services
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After a presentation at the National League of Cities conference, Rapid City’s work in targeting issues like mental health was put on full display to cities across the nation. Mayor Steve Allender spoke on the presentation and his interactions with other city leaders. What he...
newscenter1.tv
Skipping the plate for greener pastures: Rapid City mayor pardons turkey ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With Thanksgiving on the way and turkeys preparing to be dressed and placed in the oven, a small percentage of the birds will never have to see that fate. On Tuesday, Big Bird the turkey was granted a full pardon from the dinner table by Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender.
frcheraldstar.com
Local woman to be crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023
BROOKINGS – Morgan Erickson of Hot Springs was awarded the title Miss Rodeo South Dakota (MRSD) during a pageant held in Brookings on Nov. 3-5. Erickson, the 23-year-old daughter of Jon and Shelli Erickson of Atwater, Minn., currently works as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at the Hot Springs School District. She is also the owner of At Your Best Equine Massage Therapy.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Henry Relocates To South Dakota To Pilot Liebig's No. 10
After turning heads on the West Coast during the past few seasons, Kalib Henry will relocate to South Dakota and shift his main focus on running at Huset’s Speedway in Shane Liebig’s No. 10 Maxim. “I am really excited for the 2023 season, and I can‘t thank Shane...
newscenter1.tv
Salvation Army in need of Red Kettle Campaign bell ringers; here’s how to register
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The time of year has returned when you see smiling faces and hear bells ringing outside some stores for the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign. And being a bell ringer is something anyone can register for, and Maj. Jerry O’Neil, Black Hills Area Coordinator for the Salvation Army, says that they are still needing volunteers.
newscenter1.tv
Knights of Columbus host 40th annual Thanksgiving Dinner
RAPID CITY, S.D.– An annual Thanksgiving tradition in Rapid City is still going strong after 40 years. The 40th annual Knights of Columbus Thanksgiving Dinner took place Thursday afternoon at Saint Thomas More High School. Volunteers helped serve dozens of turkey or ham dinners with all the trimmings. The...
KELOLAND TV
1 person killed in Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say they have been able to contact Colten Triebwasser and is no longer being sought as a person of interest in the homicide. Police in Rapid City are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night. Rapid City Police say they...
