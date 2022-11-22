Read full article on original website
Invesdor, Oneplanetcrowd Merge, Aims to Become Top European Securities Crowdfunding Platform
Invesdor Group and Oneplanetcrowd have announced the merger of the two online investment platforms, contingent upon regulatory approval. Details of the transaction were not provided. Invesdor (Finland) is one of the larger European securities crowdfunding platforms. The company has an established presence in the Scandinavian countries, Finland, Germany, and Austria....
Latin American Crypto Exchange Bitso Says All Funds are Safe, Plans More Metrics for
Prominent Latin American crypto exchange Bitso has posted all funds are secure during a time when some are questioning the viability of certain crypto marketplaces and counterparty risk associated with the FTX bankruptcy. Bitso said in a statement that it was going beyond proof of reserves, providing “proof that matters.”
Manchester based Fintech Hydr Raises £332,826 via Seedrs
Hydr, which creates software to enable invoice finance at scale for SMEs, optimizing cash flow, fueling growth, has secured 95% (£332,826) of its £350,001 target via Seedrs with 29 days left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign (with 31 investors so far making contributions to the raise). Located...
Quid Global and Currencycloud Partner Up
Currencycloud has partnered with Quid Global to help power the company’s digital wallet, which will support the firm’s international expansion. Quid Global, launched in the UK in 2020 and now with offices in London, US, Switzerland, and Ireland, Quid aims to be the one-stop digital ecosystem offering business and banking-style tools dedicated to SMEs.
Digital Assets: Kraken Announces Support for The Graph (GRT) Staking
The team at Kraken notes that they’re pleased to announce that their crypto trading platform now supports staking for The Graph (GRT) holders,. From the Earn section of your Kraken account or from your Pro mobile app, you’ll be “able to stake your GRT holdings and earn up to 8% in yearly rewards.” Additionally, Kraken makes it easy “for you to stake and unstake at any time, with no lockup periods.”
Sequoia Tells Investors They Are Sorry for Bad FTX Investment: Report
Sequoia, one of the most prominent VC firms in the world, has apologized to its backers for the investment they made in FTX. As was previously reported, once the wheels fell off of FTX, Sequoia wrote its investment down to zero – a potential $150 million loss. At that time, Sequoia sent a letter to its LPs, stating:
Neobank Novo Acquires Additional Funding from GGV Capital
Novo, an all-digital neobank for US-based small businesses, has reportedly topped up its Series B round with a $35 million investment coming from GGV Capital. The additional funding brings Novo’s Series B investment round to $125 million, and total equity funding to over $170 million. Established in 2018, Novo...
TripleA Enables Bigo Live’s Users to Pay with Digital Currencies
Bigo Live, which claims to be one of the world’s fastest-growing social live streaming platforms, has enabled their users to top up accounts by paying “with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).”. Powered by licensed crypto payment gateway TripleA, Bigo Live’s users...
European Investment Platform Mintos Reaches Half a Million Registered Users
The team at Mintos is pleased to confirm that they’ve reached a new milestone of 500 000 registered users on their investment platform. Over the course of 2022, Mintos claims it experienced “a steady growth in registrations, with an average of 4372 users joining each month.”. Mintos says...
October Introduces More “Dynamic” Pricing for Loans
Interest is both “the cost of borrowing money for a borrower and the compensation of lending money for a lender,” the team at October notes in a recent update. As a lending platform, October explains they are “right in the middle and connect borrowers to lenders.” So, they have “to attend the needs of two sides of the same coin.”
Capchase SaaS Report: Software-as-a-Service Startups “Resilient” During Economic Uncertainty
Capchase, which claims to be the leading provider of non-dilutive capital to SaaS companies, recently shared its Pulse of SaaS report “to provide the most comprehensive view of SaaS startups’ performance following recent economic changes.”. The Pulse of SaaS Report “found, when compared to the second half of...
Blockchain: DBS Completes Repurchase Transaction using JP Morgan’s Onyx Application
DBS, a large Asian bank based in Singapore, is reporting that it has become the first bank in Asia to complete an intraday repurchase transaction on JP Morgan’s intraday repurchase application on Onyx Digital Assets. The application is a blockchain-based network that supports instant settlements and maturity of the transactions within hours as opposed to the current standard of two days.
VC Pre-Money Valuations Remained Robust During Q3 2022: Pitchbook Report
Venture capital (VC) pre-money valuations remained robust through Q3 2022, as bearish macroeconomic outlooks spread across Europe,” the team at Pitchbook noted. Pitchbook also mentioned that “the drop off in public market capitalizations has not filtered into the VC ecosystem, with the valuations of VC-backed companies staying strong.” VC valuations are “tracing above expectations given wider market conditions, and companies may be absorbing drops internally via reduced revenues and growth rates.”
Embedded Finance Integration Is Being Widely Considered Across the Globe: Juniper Research
Juniper Research defines embedded finance as: “Any use case where financial services, such as banking, insurance or lending, is integrated into non-financial user experiences.”. User experiences in this sense will “commonly mean eCommerce checkouts, for example, where payment options are embedded to avoid having to re-enter details, or where...
Shared Branch Banking Innovator OneBanx Launches Crowdfunding to Support Expansion
OneBanx, the shared branch banking innovator, is launching the public phase of its £1.25m fund raise on Crowdcube, Europe’s crowdfunding platform. Having shown that OneBanx’s shared branch concept works with three pilots in Central Scotland, the team is now “embarking on the next phase of plans to create a national network of kiosks that will ensure no community in the UK is left without access to cash or everyday banking services like deposits and bill payments.”
SoFi: No Direct Exposure to FTX, FTT, Alameda Research or Genesis
SoFi (NYSE:SOFI) is the latest Fintech – crypto-related firm to give the all-clear sign regarding the crypto contagion created by Sam Bankman-Fried and the bankruptcy of FTX. In a series of Tweets, SoFi stated:. “We have no direct exposure to FTX, FTT token, Alameda Research, or Genesis.”. The company...
Private Equity Firm Motive Partners to Acquire embedded/capital
Motive Partners, a specialist private equity firm focused on building, backing, and buying the technology companies that enable the financial economy, announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire embedded/capital GmbH, a European venture capital platform “focused on supporting the next wave of financial technology innovation, subject to customary closing conditions.”
Financial Conduct Authority Worries About Trading Apps that Encourage Behaviour that Resembles Gambling
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is worried about investment apps that are designed to encourage trading. The regulator issued a statement and report yesterday, warning securities trading firms that offer apps to review the design of these services that are crafted to boost trading leveraging “game-like elements” nudging investors to take on more risk. The FCA likened errant apps to creating a gambling-like environment which could lead to poor outcomes. Some platforms may drive bad investing decisions.
With Inflation Rising, Bondora Provides Clients Ways to Earn Greater Returns on Investments
On November 9, 2022, Bondora had their latest live Q&A session for 2022. It’s become somewhat of a tradition that connects clients, Bondora’s investors, “directly to Pärtel Tomberg, the CEO and Founder of Bondora.”. Bondora‘s CEO has shared more about how the platform is doing and...
Data Management Firm Aunalytics Introduces Enterprise Analytics as a Managed Service
Aunalytics, a data management and analytics company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for mid-market businesses, announced it has initiated Enterprise Analytics, a managed service comprised of experts in data analytics, data engineering, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The new solution “couples the tools and technology required to help enterprises achieve their analytics...
