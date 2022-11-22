Read full article on original website
ORANGE HUSH
CLEMSON – Can South Carolina make it two huge victories in back-to-back weeks? Next up is Clemson, and an opportunity to snap what is currently a seven-game losing streak to the in-state rival. There has already been some streak-breaking this season for the Gamecocks (7-4), having beaten Texas A&M and Kentucky.
Snap Judgments: South Carolina 31, Clemson 30
CLEMSON — Below are immediate, initial observations following Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina. Shane Beamer told the ABC broadcast at halftime that after two bad picks and being down 23-14, he told Spencer Rattler that if South Carolina was going to win this game, it was going to be because of Rattler.
Gamecocks uniform combination for season finale in Clemson
The South Carolina Gamecocks uniform combination for Saturday afternoon at Clemson is set. South Carolina will wear black helmets, white jerseys and white pants. The Gamecocks and Tigers kickoff at 12 on ABC. "Certainly, always watched it before I even came back to South Carolina to coach,” coach Shane Beamer...
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
Final predictions: South Carolina at Clemson
We gave a little Thanksgiving taste of early rivalry picks but now, it’s time for the main course. If you’re looking for Friday games, or our Egg Bowl picks, click on the link in the first sentence. If you’re looking for Carolina versus Clemson and the Saturday slate of games, stay right where you are.
Rattler, Wells come up big in Gamecocks win over Tigers
CLEMSON - South Carolina’s offense put together another strong performance which would help them upset the No. 7 Clemson Tigers by a score of 31-30 in Memorial Stadium. The Gamecocks (8-4, 7-4) recorded 414 total yards which was 78 more than the Tigers (10-2, 8-0) who tallied 336. Quarterback...
'A total team win'
CLEMSON – South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield deserves a ton of credit for the 31-30 win over Clemson on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. But every single person in that program deserves a ton of credit. From head coach Shane Beamer all the way down to the guy...
Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina
CLEMSON — Following Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Obviously a tough day, but you have to congratulate South Carolina and Shane. They flat-out earned it. "Heart breaks. Obviously you never, ever want to lose. And there's...
Vann goes down with game-ending injury
CLEMSON – South Carolina football wide receiver Josh Vann is going to miss the rest of the game. Making a first down catch late in the first quarter, Vann came down awkwardly on his left leg and the injury appeared to be significant. Vann made the catch along the...
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. USC Upstate
South Carolina and head coach Lamont Paris will look to bounce back after a disappointing showing in the Charleston Classic.
Strong second half pushes Gamecocks past Spartans
South Carolina used a strong second half to snap a three-game losing streak as it would defeat USC Upstate by a score of 68-53. The Gamecocks (3-3) outscored the Spartans (2-4) 40-22 in the second half after being down by three at halftime. The Gamecocks were led by forward GG...
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Tennessee
South Carolina fans stormed the field Saturday night after a mammoth 63-38 upset over No. 5 Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks scored on their first five drives and never let their foot off the gas in the commanding upset. Were you part of the memorable night in Columbia?. Check...
WIS-TV
Benedict Tigers set to take on Bulldogs in first appearance in playoffs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict Tigers are set to take on the Wingate Bulldogs Saturday. The 2022 NCAA Division II Playoff game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff at the Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The Tigers are making their first-ever showing in the playoffs. After going 11-0 and...
Gaffney, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wach.com
Earthquake reported Thanksgiving morning in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — On Thanksgiving Day at 11:22am a 1.9 magnitude earthquake occurred 3.7 miles east-southeast of Elgin, South Carolina. Here's a story on how to be prepared for an earthquake.
wgac.com
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
This Is The Best Cake Shop In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
wfxg.com
Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant
WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
Columbia Star
The Columbia Ball begins the debutante season
The first of the season’s debutante balls, The Columbia Ball, was held Thanksgiving Eve, November 23rd, at the University of South Carolina’s Pastides Alumni Center. Mr. Kirby Darr Shealy III, president of the Columbia Ball, and Mrs. Shealy, along with the debutante daughters and their mothers and grandmothers, received members and guests. The festivities began at 7:00 p.m. with the reception, followed by the presentation of the debutantes, the debutante figure, dinner, and dancing in the ballroom. The debutantes were introduced by Mr. Kirby Darr Shealy III, and music was provided by the Ross Holmes Band.
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Chick-fil-A Supply has announced plans to build a new $80 million distribution facility in South Carolina that is expected to bring more than 160 new jobs to the state. According to the company, Chick-fil-A Supply is an innovative distribution service provider that is focused on “understanding and meeting the unique […]
247Sports
