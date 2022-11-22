ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIX 107.9

The Rudest Things People Do On Thanksgiving

By Matt Harris
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZ7O8_0jJopIjs00

Source: Drazen Zigic / Getty

HuffPost talked to etiqutte experts and asked them the rudest things you can do before and during the holiday dinner.

Here are a few..

NOT RSVP-ing – if you are invited, please tell the host if you are coming or not. Also, don’t just show up without the host knowing.

IGNORING THE SCHEDULE – if the meal is at 2:00 pm, be on time. Plus, don’t arrive too early and don’t stay too late.

BRINGING DISHES THAT REQUIRE COOKING – don’t expect to get oven space unless you have cleared it in advance.

STARTING TENSE CONVERSATIONS – you know the ones; political, family drama, etc.

PRYING INTO PEOPLE’S BUSINESS – don’t be nosey!

BEING ASSERTIVE IN THE KITCHEN WITHOUT BEING ASKED – it’s NOT your kitchen! Don’t tell me how long you cook YOUR turkey.

ONLY TALKING TO PEOPLE YOU KNOW – spread the conversation around. Introduce yourself to new people in the room. Don’t be cliquey.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/rudest-things-thanksgiving-dinner-guest_l_635186b1e4b0e376dc15369d

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

These Are The Best Types Of Alcohol To Have During A Snowstorm

There are all types of things that are needed to make sure you can ride out a major weather event. From extra batteries to bottled water, it's extremely important to have a well-rounded disaster preparedness plan, and there may be something you forgot to put on the list. A massive...
Erie Times News

It's almost turkey o'clock; do you know where your bird is? And other random Tday musings

Thanksgiving Eve is weird day for food writers. Most Food sections come out on Wednesdays, which makes Thanksgiving recipes pretty awkward to publish, as it's really close to being too late for most foodies out there. On the other hand, we can't ignore the biggest cooking day of the year. We'd look like fools. I mean that's what everyone is thinking about today, right? The standard solution is to offer up a leftover turkey soup recipe, but...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therideronline.com

Five Reasons Why You Should Get a Goat

As someone who has raised goats her whole life I may be a bit biased, but I can honestly say that I have thoroughly enjoyed raising goats. So, please hear me out as I give you some background on why I love them so much. Companionship. Goats are very goofy,...
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy