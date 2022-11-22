ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Doc’s Diagnosis: Something Positive on the Husker O-Line

By Husker Doc Talk
AllHuskers
AllHuskers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4yHK_0jJop6EP00

Beleaguered unit deserves share of credit for touchdown pass against Wisconsin

Nobody, and we mean nobody, has been more critical of the Nebraska offensive line than Dr. Rob Zatechka. It breaks his heart to see so many cracks in the Pipeline.

However, Dr. Rob can give credit where credit is due.

On this Doc's Diagnosis presented by Centris Federal Credit Union, Dr. Rob draws up the Huskers' first touchdown Saturday against Wisconsin and why it was able to work. Part of it was Casey Thompson, and part of it was the O-line.

Get your Huskers tickets from SI Tickets here .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Malik Hall to miss three weeks for Michigan State basketball with stress reaction in foot

Michigan State basketball’s challenging fall, in which they’ve surged into the top 25 in the polls despite a daunting schedule, just got a little more challenging, as the school announced forward Malik Hall is expected to miss the next three weeks with a stress reaction in his left foot. The announcement came hours before the No. 15 Spartans (3-1) opened their run in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon, against No. 18 Alabama on Thursday night. ...
EAST LANSING, MI
AllHuskers

Men's Basketball: Nebraska vs. Oklahoma Today

Nebraska men’s basketball is in Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational this weekend. NU is making its second appearance in the event. In 2017, Nebraska finished fifth with a loss to UCF before wins over Marist and Long Beach State. The 3-2 Huskers take on 3-1 Oklahoma at 4...
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Doc Talk: Joe Moglia and the Business of College Football

The story of Joe Moglia is well documented. Football coach turned Fortune 500 CEO turned football coach again. Today Moglia is the chair of athletics and executive director of football at Coastal Carolina. And the chairman of Fundamental Global, LLC, and chairman of Capital Wealth Advisors. Mogila has a unique...
COLORADO STATE
AllHuskers

The Ticket Market: Nebraska at Iowa

On the resale market, there are tickets to be had at below face value for Nebraska football's season finale at Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday. But it's not the bargain-basement situation of a week ago. On SI Tickets, the lowest price at midweek for the Nebraska-Iowa game in Iowa City...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Scenes of 2021 loss to Minnesota fueling Badgers as 'Axe Week' begins

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers went through a weightlifting session Monday morning with music blasting through speakers and an irking reminder on the flat-screen televisions. Players watched an excruciating moment unfold all over again. Nearly 365 days have passed since their 23-13 loss to Minnesota in Minneapolis, and...
MADISON, WI
lastwordonsports.com

The Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe

Once again, Minnesota faces off against a team similar to themselves, with a trophy on the line, in the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Here’s a look at the similarities and differences between the Gophers and the Badgers ahead of the game. Similarities:. As you might expect (it...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Know Your Minnesota Football Foe: Wisconsin Badgers

Before each Minnesota football game, GopherIllustrated will ask five questions of an opposing beat writer. This week, we spoke with Wisconsin beat writer Michael Hogan of Badger247 to preview the Gophers' Week 12 away game against the Wisconsin Badgers. 1) After a 2-3 start to the season, Wisconsin fires Paul...
MADISON, WI
AllHuskers

AllHuskers

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
771
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

All Huskers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Nebraska athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/nebraska

Comments / 0

Community Policy