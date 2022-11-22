Doc’s Diagnosis: Something Positive on the Husker O-Line

Beleaguered unit deserves share of credit for touchdown pass against Wisconsin

Nobody, and we mean nobody, has been more critical of the Nebraska offensive line than Dr. Rob Zatechka. It breaks his heart to see so many cracks in the Pipeline.

However, Dr. Rob can give credit where credit is due.

On this Doc's Diagnosis presented by Centris Federal Credit Union, Dr. Rob draws up the Huskers' first touchdown Saturday against Wisconsin and why it was able to work. Part of it was Casey Thompson, and part of it was the O-line.

