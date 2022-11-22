ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Born on third? Jim Harbaugh acknowledges his 'counterpunch' to Ryan Day

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJYyp_0jJop4Sx00

Jim Harbaugh isn't here for a war of words before Saturday's clash between No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State. He was full of praise for the Buckeyes on Monday, calling the game a showdown of "superheroes."

"There's no need to hate," Harbaugh told the Stoney & Jansen Show. "There is no need to hate. We’re grateful for the opponent. Like I said, superheroes. It’s through a strong opponent that you find out who you are. Strength of the opponent and the circumstances of the situation will give you the opportunity to display your true strength."

Of course, Harbaugh couldn't resist a jab at Ohio State head coach Ryan Day following Michigan's win over the Buckeyes last season. Without directly referencing Day, who had reportedly vowed a year prior to "hang 100" on the Wolverines, Harbaugh said, "Sometimes people that are standing on third base think they hit a triple, but they didn’t."

Asked about that comment Monday, Harbaugh admitted, "It was definitely a counterpunch by me to the comment that they’re going to hang 100 on us, etcetera. Kind of like Sugar Ray Robinson."

"But the fact is, I think Ryan Day is a great coach," Harbaugh said. "I think he is a tremendous football coach. Truth be known, that’s how I feel. You can see it week after week, you can see it with his team, as good a coach as there is in football."

Saturday will mark the fifth time in the last six games between Michigan and Ohio State that both teams are ranked in the top 10. It could also mark two straight wins for the Wolverines over the Buckeyes for the first time this century. Until last year, the rivalry had been more of a rout.

"It requires that we dig deep and reveal that true strength that we have," said Harbaugh. "Because they are a very worthy adversary, as good as they get. They got players with Heisman habits, we got players with Heisman habits, they have great coaches, we have great coaches. It’s truly something that is just an honor to play in a game like this."

Michigan's Heisman-worthy player is running back Blake Corum, whose status for Saturday is unclear after injuring his knee in Michigan's win over Illinois. His absence would loom large for the Wolverines, especially if Donovan Edwards is sidelined as well. Corum told reporters last Sunday, "I'll be back," but who knows what that might mean on Saturday.

Asked how Michigan will prepare without knowing Corum's status, Harbaugh said, "I think ordinary people just like to have certainty of everything. We just want to go have at it. We’re going to game plan, we’re going to do the best possible job that we can. ... But right now, we don’t have certainty."

The certainty is that Saturday should be one hell of a game.

"Their side’s got a bunch of superheroes and our side’s got a bunch of superheroes," Harbaugh said. "Going at it, you find out who you really are. That kind of test is not for the faint of heart."

Listen live to 97.1 The Ticket via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says Only 3 Teams Can Win National Title

Four teams make the College Football Playoff, but according to Paul Finebaum, only three programs have a legitimate shot in the national title hunt. Per Saturday Down South, the SEC Network commentator says those teams are Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan. Those schools happen to be three of the four...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Ryan Day Reveals If He Expects Blake Corum To Play

This weekend, Ohio State and Michigan will face off in a highly-anticipated matchup of unbeaten teams. The two bitter rivals will look to keep their respective College Football Playoff hopes alive in what could be one of the best contests of the 2022 regular season. This past Saturday, Michigan star...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Star Announces He's Declaring For NFL Draft

Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman confirmed Tuesday that he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, the safety announced that Saturday's game against Michigan will be the final time he represents the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. "My last game in the Shoe, so I'm gonna...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicting Top-10 Upset This Weekend

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is already calling his shot for this weekend. After the updated College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN, Herbstreit revealed his upset pick for Week 12. Herbstreit believes Vanderbilt will stun Tennessee this Saturday at home. With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Ohio State responds to shocking allegations

The world of NCAA sports was rocked this week when Michigan State Spartans hockey player Jagger Joshua revealed that an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player used a racial slur toward him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. And now Ohio State has made a statement on the matter.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Notable Change For Michigan Week

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is making a notable change for Michigan Week. The Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last year, getting dominated up front by Jim Harbaugh's squad. They'll look to avenge that loss this year. Ohio State's head coach is making a notable change for Michigan Week this...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star's Cousin Announces His Commitment

Ohio State picked up a major defensive commitment for its 2024 recruiting class. Garrett Stover, who's the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover, committed to the Buckeyes on Monday night via his Twitter. "After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to commit to The Ohio State University! I’d like to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Takes Playful Shot At Big Ten Rivalry Game

Rivalries are the backbone of college football. At least Dabo Swinney thinks so. On Tuesday, Clemson's head coach expressed excitement for rivalry week. Per Matt Connolly of Clemson Sports, Swinney called this weekend "a season of its own." Ahead of Clemson's matchup against South Carolina, he conveyed gratitude for participating...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan

On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Calls Out Playoff Committee Over Latest Rankings

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasn't pleased with a couple decisions made by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in this week's rankings. Like fans all over the college football world, RG3 took a shot at the committee's choice to rank a two-loss LSU team ahead of one-loss USC — and two-loss Alabama ahead of one-loss Clemson.
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game

Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN’s Heather Dinich weighs in which team could lose The Game and potentially make the College Football Playoff

ESPN’s Heather Dinich weighed in on the potential ramifications of The Game on Tuesday night after the College Football Playoff rankings reveal. Dinich joined Rece Davis to talk about the likelihood of Ohio State or Michigan still making the CFP with a loss this weekend. Dinich explained that she believes the Buckeyes have a better chance of still getting in with a loss due to a Week 1 victory over Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Holtmann has message for haters following solid win over Texas Tech

Chris Holtmann is making sure everyone who doubted Ohio State on the court never lets that happen again. The Buckeyes pulled off an 80-73 upset win over Texas Tech thanks to a 39-point 2nd half. Holtmann told reporters postgame that haters are simply “part of the business” and that you “gotta love them” every time a win occurs.
LUBBOCK, TX
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy