Born on third? Jim Harbaugh acknowledges his 'counterpunch' to Ryan Day

Jim Harbaugh isn't here for a war of words before Saturday's clash between No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State. He was full of praise for the Buckeyes on Monday, calling the game a showdown of "superheroes."

"There's no need to hate," Harbaugh told the Stoney & Jansen Show. "There is no need to hate. We’re grateful for the opponent. Like I said, superheroes. It’s through a strong opponent that you find out who you are. Strength of the opponent and the circumstances of the situation will give you the opportunity to display your true strength."

Of course, Harbaugh couldn't resist a jab at Ohio State head coach Ryan Day following Michigan's win over the Buckeyes last season. Without directly referencing Day, who had reportedly vowed a year prior to "hang 100" on the Wolverines, Harbaugh said, "Sometimes people that are standing on third base think they hit a triple, but they didn’t."

Asked about that comment Monday, Harbaugh admitted, "It was definitely a counterpunch by me to the comment that they’re going to hang 100 on us, etcetera. Kind of like Sugar Ray Robinson."

"But the fact is, I think Ryan Day is a great coach," Harbaugh said. "I think he is a tremendous football coach. Truth be known, that’s how I feel. You can see it week after week, you can see it with his team, as good a coach as there is in football."

Saturday will mark the fifth time in the last six games between Michigan and Ohio State that both teams are ranked in the top 10. It could also mark two straight wins for the Wolverines over the Buckeyes for the first time this century. Until last year, the rivalry had been more of a rout.

"It requires that we dig deep and reveal that true strength that we have," said Harbaugh. "Because they are a very worthy adversary, as good as they get. They got players with Heisman habits, we got players with Heisman habits, they have great coaches, we have great coaches. It’s truly something that is just an honor to play in a game like this."

Michigan's Heisman-worthy player is running back Blake Corum, whose status for Saturday is unclear after injuring his knee in Michigan's win over Illinois. His absence would loom large for the Wolverines, especially if Donovan Edwards is sidelined as well. Corum told reporters last Sunday, "I'll be back," but who knows what that might mean on Saturday.

Asked how Michigan will prepare without knowing Corum's status, Harbaugh said, "I think ordinary people just like to have certainty of everything. We just want to go have at it. We’re going to game plan, we’re going to do the best possible job that we can. ... But right now, we don’t have certainty."

The certainty is that Saturday should be one hell of a game.

"Their side’s got a bunch of superheroes and our side’s got a bunch of superheroes," Harbaugh said. "Going at it, you find out who you really are. That kind of test is not for the faint of heart."

