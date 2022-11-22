Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup at these metro Phoenix bars

The FIFA World Cup kicked off this weekend in Qatar where an opening ceremony on Sunday evening began with a performance by BTS' Jung Kook.

For Valley football fans who couldn't make the trip to Qatar, but want to enjoy the comradery of cheering with a crowd, there are several sports bars broadcasting the matches, starting with Team USA's first match against Wales, which kicked off at noon on Nov. 21.

Though many of the games take place at awkwardly early times here in Arizona, there are still places to go watch your favorite teams play the Cup from Nov. 21 through Dec. 18. So check the match schedule and head to one of these World Cup fan bars.

Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers

Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers is a good place to watch most sporting events, with plenty of TVs at every location and, of course, the classic cheeseburgers and beer pairings for sports fans.

A few locations are welcoming World Cup watch parties hosted by Phoenix Rising. The downtown Phoenix location at 401 E. Jefferson Street will host three watch parties, starting with USA vs. Wales on Nov. 21 at 12 p.m., then USA vs. England on Nov. 25 and USA vs. Iran on Nov. 29.

Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers in Arcadia at 3950 E. Indian School Road, Suite 150 will host Phoenix Rising watch parties on Nov. 23 when Belgium plays Canada and again on Nov. 27 when Spain takes on Germany.

West Valley residents can catch the Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia game at 6718 W. Deer Valley Road, Glendale on Nov. 30 at 12 p.m.

Each watch party will include t-shirt giveaways, beverage specials and raffles. The full schedule of watch parties hosted by Phoenix Rising is available online at https://www.phxrisingfc.com.

Details: Multiple locations. coldbeers.com/cheeseburgers.

Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Phoenix Rising will host two watch parties at the Tempe location of Four Peaks Brewing. The first will be on Nov. 22 at 9 a.m., when Mexico plays Poland. The second will be on Nov. 26 at 12 p.m., during the Mexico vs. Argentina game.

Four Peaks will also play USA games during normal business hours throughout the World Cup.

Details: 1340 E. Eight St., Suite 104, Tempe. fourpeaks.com.

Native Grill and Wings

Cheer for Mexico at Native Grill and Wings as Pancho Villa's Army will be supporting Mexico's games from the Laveen location, where the Phoenix Rising will also host three watch parties:

Mexico vs. Poland - Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 9 a.m.

Mexico vs. Argentina - Saturday, Nov. 26 at 12 p.m.

Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia - Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 12 p.m.

Native's menu includes wings, pizza, sliders and sandwiches. They will also have select specials on beer and wings.

Details: 5020 W. Baseline Road, Phoenix. nativegrillandwings.com.

George and Dragon English Pub

The oldest English pub in Phoenix is a premier location to watch the 2022 World Cup. Sit back with a pub burger and a beer and enjoy a game.

The bar's full schedule with opening times for the World Cup will be updated on its Facebook and Instagram pages each week. The pub will be opening early to accommodate for the time zone difference.

Details: 4240 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. 602-241-0018. gndphx.com.

Walter Station Brewery

The brewery that serves subs, pizzas and beer has been chosen by the American Outlaws, a group supporting Team USA, as the place to watch World Cup matches. A schedule of which games will be broadcasted at the bar is available on the restaurant's website.

Details: 4056 E. Washington St., Phoenix. 602-368-8402. walterstation.beer.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks will open early on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for World Cup viewing on the restaurant's dozens of TVs. Early game viewings will include brunch options and drinks. On all other days, expect to see World Cup games playing on the TVs during normal business hours.

Details: 2135 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix. 602-954-8946. twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

Tim Finnegan's Irish Pub

Catch USA matches at Tim Finnegan's Irish Pub in Glendale. For a limited time, guests can also pick up exclusive Tim Finnegan's Team USA merchandise.

Details: 17045 N. 59th Ave., Glendale. 602-875-8331. timfinnegans.com.

