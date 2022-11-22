ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Biggest Question Each NFL Super Bowl Contender Needs to Answer Before the Playoffs

If there's one thing we've learned through 11 weeks of NFL action, it's that no team is perfect. The Philadelphia Eagles were the last of the unbeaten squads to go down in 2022. But there's a reason there hasn't been an undefeated season since 1972, when the Miami Dolphins completed their unblemished run to a Lombardi Trophy.
Bleacher Report

NFL Coaches on Hot Seats Down the Stretch of 2022 Season

For every action, Newton's Third Law states, there is an equal and opposite reaction. NFL head coaches find the scientific belief holds true in regard to job security, too. Make the playoffs, and you're very likely returning next year. Miss the postseason, though, your future may be unclear. Already in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Bills' Von Miller out Indefinitely with Knee Injury Despite No Torn ACL

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller didn't suffer a torn ACL during Thursday's win over the Detroit Lions, but he'll be out indefinitely while deciding the course of treatment for a knee injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported updates Friday after Miller received the results of...
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 12: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a few rookies may be ready to feast on defenses in Week 12. Fantasy football managers should pick them up now because they may generate a ton of buzz after Sunday’s games. Because of recent roster moves, key injuries and the natural progression of...
ARKANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Week 12 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

Week 12 got underway on Thursday with a trio of Thanksgiving games. Some fantasy managers were thankful for point-stuffed performances from players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb, while others were left hungry for a big bounce-back on Sunday. And with several key injuries this week, some managers will...
ARKANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Standings, Scenarios After Bills, Cowboys, Vikings Wins

With the first three games of Week 12 in the books, the 2022 NFL playoff race remains wide open. The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings were all victorious on Thanksgiving, bolstering their postseason hopes in the process. NFL Playoff Standings. AFC. Kansas City Chiefs, 8-2 (1st in AFC...
Bleacher Report

NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving Day Games Takeaways for Each Team

Quality NFL action on Thanksgiving? It’s not always a guarantee. In fact, we’ve learned to expect the worst and hope for the best but settle for turkey comas. However, this year’s Thanksgiving slate is quite impressive. All three games matter to all six teams involved, so takeaways aren’t difficult to unearth.
Bleacher Report

Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 3

"How could you not want that?" That is what Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner said on Wednesday's episode of Hard Knocks when discussing the opportunity to play on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. The third episode of the HBO show, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes journey of the Cardinals' 2022 season, was all about the team's preparation for the highly anticipated showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy