wtae.com
Pittsburgh startup gets $5M grant for manufacturing line in city
PITTSBURGH — CorePower magnetics, a Pittsburgh-based magnetic company, will be expanding thanks to a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. The grant is a part of the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy Technologies, or SCALEUP, program. The company announced the funding Tuesday.
New Pittsburgh Courier
How to land a lucrative career with Duquesne Light Co.
Duquesne Light Co.’s (DLC) engaging Electrical Distribution Technology (EDT) certification program has led to a lifelong career for the hundreds of determined students who have completed it since its inception more than a decade ago. “Our goal at DLC is to train and prepare our future apprentices through the...
KDKA Investigates: Business leaders trying to reverse course after 'Pittsburgh pause'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some are calling it the "Pittsburgh pause." After years of good press, optimism and growth, the city and the regional economy seem to have hit a wall. While all cities and metropolitan areas suffered through the pandemic, some have bounced back better than others, but by many indications, Pittsburgh is not one of them.What needs to be done to get the region back on track? When developers transformed the East Liberty YMCA into the hipster Ace Hotel, the national press said it was confirmation Pittsburgh had arrived, cementing its status as a rising star in American cities, the new...
For some Black families in Pittsburgh, finding the right school means choosing between diversity and academic rigor
For Doris Harvin-Taylor, navigating the options for schools in Pittsburgh is “exhausting.” Her 12-year-old son Joshua attends The Neighborhood Academy, a private college preparatory school. She and her husband, Kwame Taylor, like the student diversity and values of the school, and it’s where they would like to send their 10-year-old daughter, Abigail next fall. Abigail […] The post For some Black families in Pittsburgh, finding the right school means choosing between diversity and academic rigor appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
hwy.co
The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet
You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
Piper's Pub files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular Pittsburgh British pub and soccer bar has filed for bankruptcy.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Piper's Pub on Pittsburgh's South Side has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is putting together a plan for reorganizing its business.The company has reportedly listed debts of around $3 million and their plan for reorganizing is due by the end of March.The pub, which opened in 1999, has been closed since May of last year, but the company has a sister restaurant called The Pub Chip Shop, which opened in 2013 and is located next door and is open for business.
Pittsburgh Botanic Garden hosts 'Dazzling Nights' holiday light show
A million glittering lights will illuminate the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden during “Dazzling Nights,” an immersive pop-up light installation running Nov. 27 to Jan. 1. Features of the night-time, winter wonderland display will include an interactive lighted walkway, a forest of light and fog evoking the aurora borealis and a 65-foot tunnel of white lights, all enhanced with holiday music.
insideradio.com
WAMO Pittsburgh To Be Donated To Pittsburgh Public Media.
Martz Communications is donating WAMO Pittsburgh (660) to Pittsburgh Public Media. The station has been under the control of Audacy since March when the company entered into an LMA to acquire the intellectual rights of the urban contemporary station and its companion translator, the Pittsburgh-licensed W297BU at 107.3. At the time Audacy declined to purchase WAMO. But under the agreement, the media group would have the option to buy the signal if Martz Communications received a bona fide offer from a third party.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Surgery Center ranks 1st in Newsweek list
Allegheny Health Network’s Monroeville Surgery Center was ranked first in Pennsylvania and No. 10 in the United States on Newsweek’s latest list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers. AHN’s Westmoreland Outpatient Center and Bethel Park Surgery Center also made Newsweek’s list and were ranked fourth and eighth...
Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
nextpittsburgh.com
7 best Belgian waffles in Pittsburgh
Cool temperatures descend on the city and breakfasts that warm the belly are what’s on the menu. Waffles of any kind are excellent, of course, but Belgian and Liege waffles could be in a class of their own. Here’s where to order them in Pittsburgh — say goodbye to your frozen toaster treats.
Low-cost carriers expanding service at Pittsburgh International Airport
As air travel continues to rebound from the pandemic, Pittsburgh International Airport is receiving boosts from some ultra-low-cost carriers that plan to add or expand service to several markets starting next year. Sun Country Airlines said Monday that it will increase seasonal service between Pittsburgh and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport...
Students in Allegheny Valley School District walk out of high school in protest of staffing issues
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Students in the Allegheny Valley School District walked out of school Wednesday in protest of what they call staffing issues. It’s an issue we know other districts in western Pennsylvania are experiencing, but they say Wednesday was the worst, especially in a high school with a large number of students sent to the auditorium because they didn’t have substitutes to teach multiple classes.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Moss Side’s morning show more than just announcements in Monroeville
Three teachers made an appearance at the Gateway School Board meeting on Nov 15. Kelly Perry, Steve Manges and Troy Ulewicz lead Moss Side Middle School students in their daily student announcements. Students who participate learn the ins and outs of news production. Their setup includes green screen use, roving...
Pittsburgh at Miami football Week 13 odds and predictions
The Miami football team will conclude the regular season against Pittsburgh needing a win to qualify for a bowl berth. Miami enters the game against Pittsburgh after the third-worst offensive performance in program history. The Hurricanes gained only 98 yards which was the third-lowest output in Miami history. Only a...
pghcitypaper.com
Chicken Guy! brings elevated fast-food poultry to Pittsburgh
Rolling out a chain of chicken joints while branding yourself as a champion for off-piste, family-owned eateries is an inherently risky move. But, it’s a risk the gregarious celebrity chef Guy Fieri has gladly embarked on, and he’s now brought his Chicken Guy! franchise to Pittsburgh. So, how does it hold up?
The 70th anniversary of our switch to Channel 2
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nov. 23 is very special day at KDKA-TV.It was 70 years ago on this day that we began broadcasting on Channel 2. KDKA's original call letters were originally WDTV when the station signed on in 1949, and it broadcast on Channel 3. However, the Dumont Television Network, which owned WDTV, was eventually forced to give up its Channel 3 allocation to alleviate interference with nearby stations broadcasting on the same frequency. On Nov. 23, 1952, 70 years ago, WDTV switched to Channel 2. It wasn't until Jan. 31, 1955, though that we officially changed our call letters to KDKA.
No matter who the Acrisure Pigeons favor, Chick’s Picks has your WPIAL title predictions
By now you have probably become familiar with the new gang in town — the Acrisure Pigeons. The avian group invaded Acrisure Stadium a few weeks ago as the Steelers took on the Saints. When the Steelers pulled off a rare victory that day, the Pigeons were credited with bringing our hometown team good luck.
nextpittsburgh.com
The best Pittsburgh pizza you’ve (probably) never had? Eddie Stalewski’s
Finding good pizza in Pittsburgh isn’t hard. But what if you’ve never heard of the best pizza in town? Meet Eddie Stalewski, @Eddiespizza412 on Instagram, an incredibly knowledgeable at-home pizza genius cooking up beautiful and drool-worthy ‘zas. From the piled-high toppings and perfect pepperoni cups to the...
nextpittsburgh.com
2022 NEXT gift guide: Shop local this holiday season
NEXTpittsburgh believes in supporting local entrepreneurs. So inspired by “The 12 Days of Christmas,” we’re compiling a list of 12 gift ideas in our 2022 NEXT gift guide and releasing one each day. You’ll find unique presents and support Pittsburgh businesses and nonprofits. Check back throughout November and December as the list grows, and share your Pittsburgh pride with your loved ones.
