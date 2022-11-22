ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Dog abandoned in Triad finds new forever home

By Daryl Matthews
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgPE3_0jJooBoO00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him.

After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home.

‘Loving’ dog who waited for over a year at Burlington Animal Services finds forever home after heartfelt plea

After knowing the previous owner, his current owner says he had no clue the seven-year-old dog needed a home until a friend pointed out a FOX8 story.

On Halloween, Houdini, who is a shepherd mix, was left alone at Country Park in Greensboro and ended up at the GCARC.

Houdini’s previous owner tells fOX8 he tried to surrender the animal at local shelters after struggling personally.

He called the SCPA and the GCARC. All they could offer was a surrender date.

The GCARC said it does not take surrendered pets without an appointment and proper paperwork.

The center’s earliest scheduled date for surrendered pets is in December because of the overpopulation of animals in the shelter and not enough adoptive families to take them in.

The owner could not wait, so he says he chose the park where he knew someone would rescue the dog.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

“When they bought him out…his tail was tucked. He was kind of quivering, and I hollered his name, and he saw me…and remembered me because it’s been over a year and immediately started licking on me and loving on me and turned around and just went right between my legs and protected me like he knew this is where I’m supposed to be,” said Houdini’s new owner Brian Bailey.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Greensboro firefighters spend Thanksgiving showing up for the community, remembering those they’ve lost

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — First responders never get a day off, even on holidays, and that includes the firefighters at Greensboro Station 5. “It’s a blessing to continue serving through every holiday that we’re here. That’s what we’re called to do, is to serve the citizens, and we don’t take it lightly,” said Justin Perrish, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
DOBSON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bojangles’ Employee Gives Customers Joyful Experience

SALISBURY, N.C.– Good help is hard to find and so is good customer service. But, if you walk into one Bojangles’ restaurant in Salisbury, you’ll quickly find out that’s not the case. Deborah Watts has been working for Bojangles’ for 24 years. It’s a job she says she loves. And the customers she serves love her. Snookie Hiatt is a regular and says, “I miss her when she’s not here and everyone else does too.” Watts finds joy in making other people feel good. That’s why she makes it a point to always give service with a smile. Watts admits that things in the fast-food get pretty hectic, but she she’s able to put her frustration aside to make sure her customers are being taken care of. She knows the time will come when she has to leave her job, but she’s not looking forward to that day anytime soon.
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

A Winston-Salem man is inspiring others with cancer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is feeling grateful for his family and hospital staff as he continues his battle with lung cancer, and he wants to inspire other cancer patients to look for hope. Tim Shepherd said it's because of his family he was able to keep going,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Crash in Greensboro leaves injuries, police said

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Roads have been opened after police closed lanes due to a report of a crash down North Church Street in Greensboro. This happened between Field Street and Bond Street on Friday night. Officers said there were injuries. We are waiting to hear back from police about...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Family of victim speaks out after Reidsville crash

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A family is hoping and praying for a speedy recovery for Mark Ramey after he and his children were involved in a car crash on Monday afternoon in Reidsville. Mark Ramey and his two children, 8-year-old Mia and 9-year-old Mark Wayne, were driving from school northbound on Freeway Drive when a […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem Samaritan Ministries feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving Day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's nonprofit organization Samaritan Ministries serves its shelter residents and community members every day, making sure no one is left hungry. Their mission is simple, to provide food, shelter, and hope through Christian love. This Thanksgiving, administrators tell WXII the mission is the same, but there's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Crash downs power lines and closes Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Randleman Road is closed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday. The road is closed between West Vandalia Road and Rocky Knoll Circle after a crash downed power lines in the area. Duke Energy has been notified of the incident. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

One injured after shooting at a Winston-Salem hotel

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. Police said it happened at the Extended Stay America Suites on Hampton Inn Court. Investigators said Talmadge Alphonzo Jones was involved in a physical altercation with a person he knew. Police said during...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy