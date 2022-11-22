CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Hamilton” is coming to Cleveland and you can be in the room where it happens for as little as $10. Fans of the Tony Award-winning musical can enter a lottery prior to each performance for a chance to purchase the cheap seats. There will be 40 tickets available for $10 for each show. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece opens at the KeyBank State Theatre on Dec. 6 and runs through Jan. 15.

