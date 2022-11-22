Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to find the best Italian food in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
Related
cleveland.com
Dinner and Deck the Hall planned at Akron estate
AKRON, Ohio – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is holding Dinner and Deck the Hall: An Evening of Holiday Magic on four dates in December. The stately grounds of F.A. Seiberling, who founded Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Stan Hywet offers tours throughout the year and decorates the manor house and gardens for the holidays with its annual Deck the Hall display.
coolcleveland.com
Akron’s Holiday Crafty Mart Returns for the 14th Year
Crafty Mart is Akron’s established promoter of maker markets, the equivalent of Cleveland’s Cleveland Bazaar. And this year it’s hosting its 14th annual holiday show, its largest show of the year, at its new permanent location at downtown Akron’s Bounce Innovation Hub. There they’ll have more...
coolcleveland.com
Akron Kicks Off the Holidays with Winterblast & Welcome Santa Parade
Downtown Akron gets the jump on Cleveland in kicking off the holiday season. Cleveland’s Winterland on Public Square takes place Saturday November 6, but Akron’s Winterblast 22 happens on Friday November 25. So a dedicated holiday celebrater could go to both!. Akron’s event features an illuminated “Welcome Santa”...
‘Tis the season! Christmas lights you don’t want to miss
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
WKYC
3 Northeast Ohio students to march in 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Editor's note: Video in the player above features a glimpse at final preparations and rehearsals for the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. When you’re watching the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning, a trio of students from Northeast Ohio will be among those marching in the holiday tradition.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron church hopes to feed 1,000 people Thanksgiving dinner
AKRON — This year families might pay more for their Thanksgiving dinner. The price per pound of an eight to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year. Father Dean Kokanos, the parish priest at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, is hoping to help hundreds of families this Thanksgiving by hosting the church’s first turkey dinner distribution.
coolcleveland.com
Copley’s Barn at Wolf Creek Hosts Artists for Holiday Sale
Come out to the Barn at Wolf Creek in Copley (2361 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road) to meet local artists and artisans and shop their creations on Small Business Saturday. The show is curated by artists to assure that what you see will be high quality. And there’ll be hot chocolate available!
clevelandmagazine.com
Hallmark Christmas Magic Lands in Northeast Ohio this Winter
The Countdown to Christmas experience from Hallmark returns to Sugar Pines Farm. By Gracie Wilson. If you ever wanted to live out the dream of being a character in a Hallmark Christmas movie, this year might be your chance. No, we can’t guarantee that you’re going to meet a handsome...
cleveland19.com
Akron Urban League gets largest gift in agency’s history from MacKenzie Scott
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The giving from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to touch Northeast Ohio with a $2.4 million gift to the Akron Urban League, which is the largest donation it has ever received. “We are honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team have recognized the Akron Urban...
WKYC
3News' Dave Chudowsky shares something special about him that you may not have known: 'Home' Coming series
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — We continue our GO! morning show series -- "Home" Coming -- where we are highlighting places around Northeast Ohio that are important to the GO! team and their families. Up next... 3News' Dave Chudowsky grew up in Bay Village where he spent his entire childhood...
Landmarks in The Land: Akron Civic Theatre
AKRON, Ohio — On South Main Street in Akron, a marquee and sign reading “Civic” tip off visitors to the Akron Civic Theatre, a performance space that first opened doors in downtown Akron in April of 1929. But what the sign doesn’t necessarily give away is the grandeur inside, where three performance spaces and a grand lobby tell stories of decades past.
'Home' Coming: Betsy Kling shows Carmen Blackwell around some special places from her childhood
COPLEY, Ohio — As many of us prepare to head home for the holidays, this is the perfect time of year to revisit and remember some of those special places from our childhoods that just make us think of coming home. 3News Chief Meteorologist and anchor Betsy Kling grew...
Here’s how to buy ‘Hamilton’ tickets for $10 when it comes to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Hamilton” is coming to Cleveland and you can be in the room where it happens for as little as $10. Fans of the Tony Award-winning musical can enter a lottery prior to each performance for a chance to purchase the cheap seats. There will be 40 tickets available for $10 for each show. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece opens at the KeyBank State Theatre on Dec. 6 and runs through Jan. 15.
‘Totally blessed’: One man’s medical miracle
"So, for somebody to have multi-organ failure like that and to make it out of hospital to recover the odds were definitely against Jon."
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio food banks paid record prices for turkeys to provide Thanksgiving dinners for struggling families
Volunteers swayed to the music as they loaded up cars with boxes of produce and bags of potatoes at the City of Cleveland Municipal Lot recently. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank handed out boxes of food and turkeys to about four thousand families that day. Tamia and Tammy Macon were...
Cleveland Jewish News
Free holiday concert, food drive Dec. 4
The Lyndhurst Community Center will host a free holiday concert and food drive at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at 1341 Parkview Drive in Lyndhurst. The Hillcrest Concert Band will perform holiday favorites. Refreshments will be served. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the food drive. Toys will be accepted to support Olivia’s Dream Toy Drive.
iheart.com
NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday
CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
Are there any good flea markets in Akron?
I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
$1 million in COVID relief grants awarded to 100 Akron small businesses
According to a news release from the city of Akron, 100 businesses in Akron have been chosen to receive a one-time $10,000 grant to provide relief after the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Akron Leader Publications
West Side Neighborhood Watch
WEST AKRON: Police investigated the theft of $2,000 from a Vernon Odom Boulevard store by an employee who reportedly admitted Nov. 10 he used his phone to take a picture of cash from the register without putting the money back. He stated he was intoxicated and unable to remember how many times he did it, but gave his phone to police, who found four $500 transactions. He was taken to the Summit County Jail for theft and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Comments / 0