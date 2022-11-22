ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

cleveland.com

Dinner and Deck the Hall planned at Akron estate

AKRON, Ohio – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is holding Dinner and Deck the Hall: An Evening of Holiday Magic on four dates in December. The stately grounds of F.A. Seiberling, who founded Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Stan Hywet offers tours throughout the year and decorates the manor house and gardens for the holidays with its annual Deck the Hall display.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Akron’s Holiday Crafty Mart Returns for the 14th Year

Crafty Mart is Akron’s established promoter of maker markets, the equivalent of Cleveland’s Cleveland Bazaar. And this year it’s hosting its 14th annual holiday show, its largest show of the year, at its new permanent location at downtown Akron’s Bounce Innovation Hub. There they’ll have more...
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Akron Kicks Off the Holidays with Winterblast & Welcome Santa Parade

Downtown Akron gets the jump on Cleveland in kicking off the holiday season. Cleveland’s Winterland on Public Square takes place Saturday November 6, but Akron’s Winterblast 22 happens on Friday November 25. So a dedicated holiday celebrater could go to both!. Akron’s event features an illuminated “Welcome Santa”...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

3 Northeast Ohio students to march in 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Editor's note: Video in the player above features a glimpse at final preparations and rehearsals for the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. When you’re watching the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning, a trio of students from Northeast Ohio will be among those marching in the holiday tradition.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron church hopes to feed 1,000 people Thanksgiving dinner

AKRON — This year families might pay more for their Thanksgiving dinner. The price per pound of an eight to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year. Father Dean Kokanos, the parish priest at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, is hoping to help hundreds of families this Thanksgiving by hosting the church’s first turkey dinner distribution.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Copley’s Barn at Wolf Creek Hosts Artists for Holiday Sale

Come out to the Barn at Wolf Creek in Copley (2361 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road) to meet local artists and artisans and shop their creations on Small Business Saturday. The show is curated by artists to assure that what you see will be high quality. And there’ll be hot chocolate available!
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Hallmark Christmas Magic Lands in Northeast Ohio this Winter

The Countdown to Christmas experience from Hallmark returns to Sugar Pines Farm. By Gracie Wilson. If you ever wanted to live out the dream of being a character in a Hallmark Christmas movie, this year might be your chance. No, we can’t guarantee that you’re going to meet a handsome...
CHESTERLAND, OH
WKYC

Landmarks in The Land: Akron Civic Theatre

AKRON, Ohio — On South Main Street in Akron, a marquee and sign reading “Civic” tip off visitors to the Akron Civic Theatre, a performance space that first opened doors in downtown Akron in April of 1929. But what the sign doesn’t necessarily give away is the grandeur inside, where three performance spaces and a grand lobby tell stories of decades past.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Here’s how to buy ‘Hamilton’ tickets for $10 when it comes to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Hamilton” is coming to Cleveland and you can be in the room where it happens for as little as $10. Fans of the Tony Award-winning musical can enter a lottery prior to each performance for a chance to purchase the cheap seats. There will be 40 tickets available for $10 for each show. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece opens at the KeyBank State Theatre on Dec. 6 and runs through Jan. 15.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Free holiday concert, food drive Dec. 4

The Lyndhurst Community Center will host a free holiday concert and food drive at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at 1341 Parkview Drive in Lyndhurst. The Hillcrest Concert Band will perform holiday favorites. Refreshments will be served. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the food drive. Toys will be accepted to support Olivia’s Dream Toy Drive.
LYNDHURST, OH
iheart.com

NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday

CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
NORTH CANTON, OH
Ask Akron

Are there any good flea markets in Akron?

I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

West Side Neighborhood Watch

WEST AKRON: Police investigated the theft of $2,000 from a Vernon Odom Boulevard store by an employee who reportedly admitted Nov. 10 he used his phone to take a picture of cash from the register without putting the money back. He stated he was intoxicated and unable to remember how many times he did it, but gave his phone to police, who found four $500 transactions. He was taken to the Summit County Jail for theft and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
AKRON, OH

