Glendale, AZ

These are the acts we hope Rihanna brings to her Super Bowl halftime show

By Ed Masley, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
People love a special guest with their Super Bowl halftime show performance.

What would Coldplay's halftime show have even been without Bruno Mars and Beyonce dropping by to shake things up? Certainly not the third-most-viewed performance in the history of the game, pulling in more than 110 million views on YouTube.

And I'm not knocking Coldplay. It's just that they clearly had help bringing viewers along for the ride.

This brings us to Rihanna, the multiplatinum Barbadian superstar who's set to headline the 2023 halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12.

To be clear, she's one artist who doesn't need help bringing viewers along for the ride.

It could be argued, in fact, that she may be the biggest pop star of her generation with dozens of massive hit singles she could work into a wildly entertaining halftime show. She's topped the Hot 100 14 times.

But several of her biggest hits have been collaborations, so why not revisit a few?

She's not averse to the idea.

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023:Here's everything we know so far

The 'Lift Me Up' singer isn't opposed to special guests

In a recent interview with E, she said, "Twelve minutes? You could actually do that by yourself, but it's one of those things where you can decorate it however you want. So whether I choose to do it for myself or whether I choose to bring some of my peers on, it's..."

The singer paused then added, "I don't know what I'm gonna do yet. It's gonna be great either way."

But if she does decide to decorate her special moment with some famous friends, he's a look at some likely contenders who could really bring some extra magic to the field.

Rihanna playlist: Her 15 best singles through 'Kiss It Better'

Jay-Z on 'Umbrella'?

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label and entertainment firm partnered with the NFL in 2019 to select entertainers to work with the league, so he's already knee-deep in the Super Bowl.

He's even in the press release the NFL sent out, touting the woman he signed to Def Jam all those years ago as "a generational talent" and "a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn."

All very true.

So why not join her on the big day, revisiting his guest rap on "Umbrella?"

It remains one of her biggest hits, an eight-times-platinum classic with one of the catchier choruses to top the charts this century and only seven million shy of its one billionth stream on Spotify.

So yes, a lot of people would be thrilled to see her do this song. If it were up to me — and trust me when I say it isn't — he would be my first call.

Lizzo is playing a Footprint Center concert in Phoenix. When and how to get tickets

Drake on 'Work?'

Speaking of a billion streams on Spotify, Rihanna's Drake collab has been there, done that.

A haunting dancehall ballad with a minimalist groove, a steamy chorus for the ages and absolutely brilliant chemistry between the two, it spent nine weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 on its way to going platinum eight times.

And Drake is overdue for his own Super Bowl. In the meantime, this would be the perfect opportunity for Drake to show the NFL what it's been missing all these years.

Super Bowl Music Fest 2023 is coming to Phoenix. Here's what we know so far

Shakira on 'Can't Remember to Forget You'

This isn't nearly as big a record as the others, but Shakira's halftime show with J-Lo is, by far, the most-viewed halftime show on YouTube with more than 254 million viewers.

There's a running poll on Billboard.com where you get to vote on who Rihanna's guests should be and Shakira is already doing a victory dance in the end zone with practically 50 percent of the vote three months out.

And for obvious reasons. Who doesn't want Shakira and Rihanna to share the world's biggest stage? If you're the slightest bit familiar with the music video, you know how sexy this could be. And sexy is a good thing, right?

It's also got the most contagious, almost ska-like rhythm to it with an energy you'd be hard-pressed to top.

Unless you went with...

Calvin Harris on 'We Found Love'

Among the questions someone needs to answer? How is Calvin Harris not an option on that Billboard poll?

This nine-times-platinum electro-banger spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100.

It's the perfect way to bring the whole thing to the most exhilarating finish. Rihanna sounds good in the club. And that ascending synth coming out of the chorus is a stroke of genius. I'm still pretty pleased with myself for having once summed it up as “A Day in the Life” for the dancefloor.

Is it all a bit too EDM for viewers of a certain age? Of course it is. But they were gonna whine regardless. She could bring a Beatle out and they'd still find some reason to complain.

Which brings me to my last suggestion.

Paul McCartney on 'FourFiveSeconds'

A handy rule of thumb. If you can bring a Beatle to the Super Bowl, by all means, bring a Beatle to the Super Bowl. You know the man would do it in a heartbeat or he wouldn't have agreed to do the record in the first place.

Here's the trouble with McCartney, though. This single also features Kanye West, who's persona non grata in most circles at the moment — Adidas, the Gap, Balenciaga and Creative Artists Agency all cut ties with him in the wake of recent inflammatory behavior, running afoul of the Anti-Defamation League.

But they could always do the song without him, just the opening with Beatle Paul on acoustic and Rihanna on vocals. It would make for a cool little interlude, change things up and get a Beatle on the field.

Reach the reporter at ed.masley@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-4495. Follow him on Twitter @EdMasley.

