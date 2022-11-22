Read full article on original website
Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States
The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal
A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away
When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken
The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale
Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
Which foods are unsafe to feed pets on Thanksgiving?
Our furry friends are little beggars, but some traditional Thanksgiving dishes can be dangerous for dogs and cats.
Tyson Fresh Meats Is Recalling More Than 93,000 Pounds of Ground Beef
Just last week, hundreds of cases containing smoked salmon were recalled across four states over a listeria outbreak, and now, there's even more drama in the world of food safety. The US Department of Agriculture just announced yet another recall, this time, impacting over 93,000 pounds of ground beef. Texas-based...
Baked steakhouse chicken
You probably would not expect chicken to be seasoned with steak sauce and steak seasoning, but those are two of the main ingredients that I used for seasoning, to create my delicious baked steakhouse chicken.
Because of the price of turkey, pizza may grace Thanksgiving tables
Thanksgiving dinner is going to be more expensive this year, leaving many Americans seeking alternative ways to celebrate. From bird flu reducing the supply of turkeys, to California’s drought shrinking vegetable yields and a labor shortage impacting workers available to process and transport food, prices are up across the board, Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson said.
Thanksgiving foods your dog can safely eat and ones to avoid
While it may be tempting to offer up the turkey bones, the American Kennel Society and American Veterinary Medical Association say to avoid that as they can potentially cause damage to your pet’s digestive tract.
How did traditional Thanksgiving foods got started
Most people agree a traditional Thanksgiving dinner includes things like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie. But those foods weren't always on the table on turkey day.
Can I still buy inexpensive cuts of meat?
What cost-effective cuts of meat should I be buying?. “A lot of the meat price increases we’ve seen in the past eight months have gone into the cheaper end of the market,” says Ian Warren, of family-run Philip Warren Butchers in Cornwall. That’s not to say you can’t save money on meat; it’s just more a case of what’s less spendy, as opposed to actually cheap. For example, Warren suggests “a nice bit of pork. Yes, it has probably seen the biggest rise, but it’s still a damned sight cheaper than beef.”
A Taste Of Lab-Grown Meat
The idea came to Uma Valeti while he was working on regrowing human tissue to help heart attack patients: If we can grow tissue from cells in a lab, why not use animal cells to grow meat? Valeti founded a company called Upside Foods, which joins more than 80 other start-ups developing "cultivated meat."
Yes, You Can Call the Meat and Poultry Hotline with Questions About Preparing Your Thanksgiving Turkey.
Thanksgiving PrepPhoto by(shutterstock) Okay, so this is going to sound like satire, but it is completely serious. You can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854), or chat live with a food safety specialist at AskKaren.gov to get advice about cooking your turkey. I kid you not.
Fudge Recalled Due to Undeclared Nuts
A potentially life-threatening allergy concern has resulted in one product being pulled from store shelves and health officials advising consumers not to eat it. Just ahead of Thanksgiving feasts and the holiday season, Fudgeamentals on Nov. 17 voluntarily recalled one lot of its Chocolate Fudge Bites due to the presence of undeclared walnuts.
