What cost-effective cuts of meat should I be buying?. “A lot of the meat price increases we’ve seen in the past eight months have gone into the cheaper end of the market,” says Ian Warren, of family-run Philip Warren Butchers in Cornwall. That’s not to say you can’t save money on meat; it’s just more a case of what’s less spendy, as opposed to actually cheap. For example, Warren suggests “a nice bit of pork. Yes, it has probably seen the biggest rise, but it’s still a damned sight cheaper than beef.”

2 DAYS AGO