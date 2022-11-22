ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' is the Daniel Craig-led frolic we need

By Bill Goodykoontz, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
People are still fighting over elections, Twitter is a dumpster fire of its own (owner’s) making and you can’t buy beer at the World Cup. A sorry state of affairs all the way around.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” to the rescue.

Writer and director Rian Johnson’s sequel to “Knives Out” is a tonic for bad moods. Star-studded, sometimes silly and always fun, it’s just a good time at the movies.

It’s also another chance to hear Daniel Craig break out his deep, gentrified Southern accent. If you’re going to go, go big. And in the “Knives Out” movies, as in “Logan Lucky,” he follows that advice to the hilt. There’s nothing worse than a fake Southern accent — unless it’s so over the top you can’t resist it.

Daniel Crag returns as Southern-fried detective Benoit Blanc

Craig again plays Benoit Blanc, the world’s greatest detective. He’s in a slump between cases, doing Zoom calls with famous people from his bathtub (no spoiling the cameos). He needs a good case.

And he gets one.

Five people have gotten wooden boxes in the mail that turn out to be invitations from Miles Bron (Edward Norton) — a billionaire entrepreneur who has ties to all of them — for a weekend on his island off the coast of Greece.

There is Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), eco-friendly governor of Connecticut; Duke Cody (Dave Bautista), a social-media flamethrower who has opportunistically become a right-wing, gun-toting extremist; Lionel Toussaint (Lesley Odom Jr.), a long-suffering scientist; and Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson), a dim-bulb former model and famous-for-being-famous person who’s made a comeback as a sweatpants mogul.

This film makes you wonder if Edward Norton ever met Elon Musk

Duke brings along Whiskey (Madelyn Cline), his arm-candy girlfriend, and Birdie brings assistant Peg (Jessica Fenwick), who has to keep her boss’ phone to prevent yet another career-killing social-media faux pas.

Miles, so rich no one has said no to him in years, started Alpha, the company Lionel toils for (when not cleaning up Miles’ messes), with Andi (Janelle Monae), the fifth guest, the one no one thought would show up. With good reason — she recently sued Miles for kicking her out of the company, and lost.

Then there is Benoit. He’s an unexpected guest, presumably there because the theme of the weekend is a murder mystery game.

And that’s about all I can say without saying too much about the plot.

Yes, you hear the Beatles' song from which the film gets its name

The film gets its title from the round centerpiece of Miles’ ridiculously lavish spread. It serves as his office and nerve center of the compound. And yes, you’ll hear the Beatles’ song of the same title, eventually.

Good luck figuring out the mystery elements of the story — there is definitely a building-the-plane-in-the-air feeling about the whole thing.

But who cares?

The enormously appealing thing about “Glass Onion” is watching the cast have an obviously good time with their characters and with each other. Norton’s characters often give off a vaguely snooty, goofy vibe; here he gets to take that to the limit. Watching the film, you wonder if he’s ever met Elon Musk.

Hahn doesn’t really have enough to do (though what she does is plenty good). Bautista is hilarious, bringing just the right mix of bravado and fakery to what easily could have been a one-note character. They’re all good.

Especially Craig. He’s miles away from James Bond here, his most famous role and one he’s since left behind. Instead, he's having a blast as Benoit ping-pongs from goofball musings to genius conclusions, both of which Craig nails.

It gives nothing away to say that at one point he’s just sitting in a chair, enjoying a cigar. You hope that scene didn’t take much acting.

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' 4 stars

Great ★★★★★ Good ★★★★

Fair ★★★ Bad ★★ Bomb ★

Director: Rian Johnson.

Cast: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson.

Rating: PG-13 for strong language, some violence, sexual material and drug content.

How to watch: In theaters Nov. 23. Streaming on Netflix Dec. 23.

Reach Goodykoontz at bill.goodykoontz@arizonarepublic.com. Facebook: facebook.com/GoodyOnFilm. Twitter: @goodyk. Subscribe to the weekly movies newsletter.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

