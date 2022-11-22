Read full article on original website
Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says
If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Top 4 symptoms of new COVID subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1
What is BQ.11? Is BA.11 omicron subvaraint a cause for concern? Is another COVID-19 wave coming?
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Scientists made mini brains and infected them with coronavirus. What they saw could explain Long COVID
A new study looked at the impact of COVID on a "mini brain". In a new study published in Molecular Psychiatry, researchers from Sweden and a Harvard-affiliated hospital in Boston tried to find out by creating “brain organoids,” or miniature brains about the size of a pinhead, and infected them with COVID.
Phys.org
Pocket feature shared by deadly coronaviruses could lead to pan-coronavirus antiviral treatment
Scientists have discovered why some coronaviruses are more likely to cause severe disease, which has remained a mystery until now. Researchers of the University of Bristol-led study, published in Science Advances today (November 23), say their findings could lead to the development of a pan-coronavirus treatment to defeat all coronaviruses—from the 2002 SARS-CoV outbreak to omicron, the current variant of SARS-CoV-2, as well as dangerous variants that may emerge in future.
BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are now the dominant COVID variants. Here's what this means.
BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are taking over, which is especially challenging for people who are immunocompromised. Get caught up ahead of Thanksgiving.
Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24
BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing reported 424 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,436 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 24, local government authorities said on Friday.
TechCrunch
Shadow launches cloud storage service Shadow Drive
“It’s now been a year and a half since Octave Klaba acquired Blade with a vision: take down technological barriers and bring cloud computing power to everyone,” co-founder and deputy CEO Stéphane Héliot said at a press conference in Paris. Octave Klaba is the founder of...
Consumer inflation in Japan's capital rises at fastest pace in 40 years
TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, considered a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose 3.6% in November from a year earlier, marking the fastest annual pace in 40 years in a sign of broadening inflationary pressure.
TechCrunch
Bitcoin believers maintain view it could find institutional buy-in despite FTX chaos
Going forward, crypto participants should ask now how they can better understand the market, James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares said during a public call on Wednesday. “This is very much an emerging asset class and bitcoin is an emerging store of value.”
MedicalXpress
Immunology study: COVID-19 reactivates several latent viruses, particularly in patients with chronic fatigue syndrome
COVID-19 reactivated viruses that had become latent in cells following previous infections, particularly in people with chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as ME/CFS. This is the conclusion of a study from Linköping University in Sweden. The results, published in Frontiers in Immunology, contribute to our knowledge of the causes of the disease and prospects of reaching a diagnosis.
TechCrunch
Amazon to shut down its online learning platform in India
The retailer says it will wind down the edtech service in the country in a phased manner starting August 2023. Those who signed up for the current academic batch will receive a full refund, it said. Amazon officially launched Academy, previously called JEE Ready, early last year, but had been...
TechCrunch
Tech’s homogeneity problem
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha interviewed Karla Monterroso, a long time leadership coach, racial equity advocate and the founder of Brava Leaders. We talked about her route into the leadership coaching space, but mainly sought to answer questions about the challenges facing executives today. Here are some of the topics we touch on.
TechCrunch
As employees shift from office, Cloudbrink provides a strong, secure internet connection
Cloudbrink, a startup launched in 2019, has built a solution to bring that same safety and speed found in the building to wherever the employee happens to be working (to the extent possible). Today, the company announced a $25 million investment. “We’ve taken this entire step that was traditionally built...
TechCrunch
3 views: How wrong were our 2022 startup predictions?
Last year, Natasha Mascarenhas, Alex Wilhelm, and Anna Heim spotlighted three different startup theses that may define the coming 12 months. Now, we’re fact-checking how accurate those predictions were, plus what we’d change about our perspectives. We know. Humble. For an light holiday riff, we’re talking about what...
TechCrunch
Female Invest acquires sustainability-focused investment platform Gaia Investments
The Copenhagen-based startup announced the acquisition of fellow Danish fintech Gaia Investments this week with plans to integrate the trading platform, which focuses on investing in companies with sustainability goals, into its app. The purchase price of Gaia was undisclosed, but the startup raised at a $3 million valuation, three months prior to the transaction, Female Invest told TechCrunch.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause a person to feel tired?
Fatigue is a symptom of hyperthyroidism. The condition can speed up a person’s metabolism and cause them to experience disrupted sleep patterns, insomnia, and anxiety. The combined effects of these can contribute to feelings of fatigue. The American Thyroid Association (ATA) explains that a person’s thyroid is a butterfly-shaped...
TechCrunch
Automating the income gap
I generally approach these conversations through the same basic lens: a majority of technologies are neither inherently good nor bad. At the end of the day, it’s up to us as the arbiters of such trends to influence the resulting impact they have on this planet and its inhabitants.
TechCrunch
Taktile raises $20M to help fintech companies test and deploy decision-making models
To make changing this type of automated logic a more self-service process, Maximilian Eber and Maik Taro Wehmeyer founded Taktile in 2020. The two met while studying at Harvard and were both a part of the leadership team at QuantCo, a company building AI-powered apps for enterprise customers. While there, they found that many automated decisions were poorly designed, hardly ever tested properly and required a lot of engineering capacity — ultimately leading to guesswork.
