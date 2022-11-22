When we were down at Daniel Island earlier this year to cover the Credit One Charleston Open women’s professional tennis tournament, we were intrigued by an ice cream cart we saw that was selling what appeared to be fried chicken. Of course, it was actually ice cream but in the shape of pieces of fried chicken. Upon further investigation we discovered that the owner of this business is a six-time James Beard Foundation Award semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef and now she’s an entrepreneur. Mike Switzer interviews Cynthia Wong, founder of Life Raft Treats in Charleston, SC.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO