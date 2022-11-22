Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
charlestondaily.net
Tickets are on Sale Now for the 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens (Charleston, SC) – March 15 – April 16, 2023
Tickets are now on sale for the Historic Charleston Foundation’s (HCF) month-long 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens from March 15 – April 16, 2023. The festival comprises an array of educational tours and events that explore the area’s significant cultural and architectural landscapes and historic events in the Charleston region, from over 350 years ago to the present day.
Lowcountry shoppers hit Tanger Outlets for Black Friday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of shoppers headed to the Tanger Outlets, starting at six o’clock Friday morning, searching for the best deals and savings ahead of the holidays. Lowcountry shoppers are hitting the stores in droves this Black Friday. “Just to get in here,” Black Friday shopper Lara Rae said, “I feel fortunate […]
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Lowcountry pastry chef turns ice cream entrepreneur
When we were down at Daniel Island earlier this year to cover the Credit One Charleston Open women’s professional tennis tournament, we were intrigued by an ice cream cart we saw that was selling what appeared to be fried chicken. Of course, it was actually ice cream but in the shape of pieces of fried chicken. Upon further investigation we discovered that the owner of this business is a six-time James Beard Foundation Award semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef and now she’s an entrepreneur. Mike Switzer interviews Cynthia Wong, founder of Life Raft Treats in Charleston, SC.
charlestonmag.com
Illumination Charleston Weekend
Experts from across the Southeast lead historical house tours, design lectures, decor workshops, and more during this celebration of Southern excellence across a variety of fields. The lineup also includes an opening party starting at 6 p.m. at the Aiken-Rhett House Museum (12/1), plus Saturday’s Holiday Village at the Charleston Visitor Center featuring seminars by Southern Living editors and cooking demos with renowned chefs. Locations, days, & times vary. $250-$20. (800)868-8118, www.illuminationcharleston.com.
Photos: Holiday Festival of Lights greeting card winners announced
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Holiday Festival of Lights is a highly anticipated seasonal tradition, but dazzling light installations are not the only thing on display at James Island County Park. The annual giant greeting card competition is another big draw for the holiday event. This year, 38 specially-designed cards from student groups in Charleston, Berkeley, […]
Where to see Christmas lights in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grab a cup of hot chocolate and turn the Christmas tunes on the radio – there are several options for checking out Christmas lights beyond your neighborhood. Enjoy a night with friends and family as you drive through bright shining lights on display in Moncks Corner, North Charleston, Cottageville, and the […]
live5news.com
Local chef lends talents to feed, clothe less fortunate in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families begin to gather around the Thanksgiving table, a local chef helped feed dozens of the less fortunate in North Charleston, turning the holiday into a day of service. Chef Chantel Jenkins, the owner of Flavor Chanico, lent her talents feed and clothe the...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Prime waterfront property in Charleston to be sold — here’s what’s next
The South Carolina Ports Authority plans to put its 70-acre prime waterfront property in downtown Charleston up for sale — but not without a master plan attached to it that will guide development and offer unparalleled waterfront access to Charleston residents and visitors. Situated between Market Street and Joe...
Charleston City Paper
Hospitality industry offers great opportunities for Charleston workers
If there were one word that described Michael Blake’s impressive career and how it is an example of what can happen in the hospitality industry, the word is “opportunity.”. Armed with a high school diploma, Blake started as a dishwasher at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Now 26 years...
live5news.com
North Charleston police help in giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department partnered with the CBA Community Project, the Scott Family and the Carlos Dunlap Foundation as they hosted their 3rd annual turkey giveaway in North Charleston Wednesday. Cars lined up to receive a turkey, a bag full of non-perishables, stuffing mix,...
Overcrowded Berkeley Animal Center Launches Operation Holiday Rescue
Berkeley Animal Center is at max capacity as homeless animals have been pouring into the Moncks Corner-based shelter for weeks. The post Overcrowded Berkeley Animal Center Launches Operation Holiday Rescue appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Fresh out of the oven: Summerville Medical Center welcomes Thanksgiving babies
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Lowcountry families gave thanks on Thursday to new additions. Summerville Medical Center took to Facebook to celebrate the birth of three Thanksgiving babies. The “adorable butterballs” arrived just in time to adorn special onesies with the phrase “fresh out of the oven” printed across them....
live5news.com
Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
LIST: Free Thanksgiving dinners scheduled across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week. *This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know! Tuesday, November 22 Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the homeless and less fortunate in North […]
live5news.com
Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws in Summerville is urgently looking for fosters this holiday season. The shelter said they are at risk of shutting their doors because they’re running out of space for popup kennels. “We have been doing our best to be there for our community, but...
live5news.com
Police responding to N. Charleston boat landing on Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are responding to an incident near the Ashley River in North Charleston Friday morning. North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the police presence is at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River. No further details were immediately available from the police.
Charleston City Paper
S.C. loaded with potholes, national study says
A new study reveals what South Carolina drivers have long known – Palmetto State potholes are among the worst in the country. The new study by QuoteWizard found that South Carolina ranks as having the 14th worst pothole issues in the United States. The company, an insurer, obtained this data by tracking and analyzing the search data of pothole-related complaints and repairs for each respective state for the last year.
abcnews4.com
Traffic alert: railroad arms stuck on East Main Street
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Railroad arms on East Main Street are stuck in the down position and repairs are estimated to take around two hours. Please consider taking an alternative route.
live5news.com
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Cal, Dunk and Reese
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and this week we’re highlighting three adoptable animals from the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary. First, we’re introducing you to two cats-- Cal and Dunk, who are 2-year-old domestic shorthair brothers. Cal has beautiful golden eyes and Dunk has vibrant green eyes with a tail that looks as if it was dipped into white paint. The shelter describes these boys as the perfect mix of friendly, but not demanding, and playful, but not destructive, these gentle love bugs are great with other cats and can be adopted out together or separately.
What will the weather be like in Charleston on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Happy Thanksgiving from News 2 and Storm Team 2! The holiday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few showers popping up in areas across the Lowcountry. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 50s through the morning before climbing into the mid-60s by lunchtime. Things will cool down […]
