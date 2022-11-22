ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news

The MLB Winter Meetings are still more than a week away (begin Dec. 4), but the stove is starting to heat up. On Monday night, news emerged regarding the free-agent status of the 2022 American League MVP. According to Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB Network, Aaron Judge has arrived in San Francisco and Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gary Sanchez's Top Options for 2022 MLB Free Agency Ahead of Twins Decision

Catcher Gary Sanchez is an under-the-radar free agent who could end up providing plenty of bang for the buck during the 2023 MLB season. Although there hasn't been a ton of buzz about his potential destination during the early stages of free agency, his market should eventually heat up once the biggest names come off the board in the coming weeks.
Aaron Judge Rumors: Yankees FA Had 'Very Productive' Meeting with Giants

Free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge reportedly had a positive meeting with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. MLB Network's Jon Morosi said Wednesday that Judge had multiple meetings with the Giants that went up to the ownership level, and Morosi characterized them as "very productive." Morosi noted that while he doesn't...
Yankees Rumors: Andrew Benintendi, Cody Bellinger, Michael Conforto In Touch With NYY

As they continue to wait for Aaron Judge's free agency to play out, the New York Yankees are also looking for additional reinforcements in the outfield for next season. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have been in touch with representatives for multiple outfielders, including Andrew Benintendi, Michael Conforto, Cody Bellinger and Japanese star Masataka Yoshida.
SI: Rangers' Corey Seager Will Benefit Most from MLB Rule Change on Infield Shifts

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is viewed as the player who could benefit the most from MLB's ban on infield shifts beginning in 2023. Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated provided detailed analysis of the upcoming change Monday, noting no hitter in the league had more hard-hit ground-ball outs into the shift (71) than the Rangers infielder last season.
Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 3

"How could you not want that?" That is what Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner said on Wednesday's episode of Hard Knocks when discussing the opportunity to play on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. The third episode of the HBO show, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes journey of the Cardinals' 2022 season, was all about the team's preparation for the highly anticipated showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.
Report: Cardinals' Assistant Sean Kugler Fired After Allegedly Groping Woman

Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler was reportedly fired after Mexico City authorities informed the team of allegations he groped a woman Sunday night. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported the Cardinals immediately terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight the morning of the team's Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers.

