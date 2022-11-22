ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Local Sports Results For Monday November 21st

SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED NORTH CLAY DEFEATED 4 SEED TRI-COUNTY 38-11 SEMIFINALS- 3 SEED MARTINSVILLE DEFEATED 2 SEED OAKLAND LAKE CREST 18-15 SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED PANA SACRED HEART DEFEATED 4 SEED NEOGA 67-2 SEMIFINALS- 2 SEED SIGEL ST. MICHAEL’S DEFEATED 3 SEED DECATUR LUTHERAN 49-9 CLASS 2A. SALT FORK REGIONAL.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 21, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scott Carlson won his first game back as head coach at Brimfield, a ten-point win over Princeville on Monday. Brimfield beat the visiting Princes, 69-59, in a game that marked the return of Carlson, a state title-winning coach that spent 32 years on the Indian’s bench before retiring in 2021. Carlson, […]
BRIMFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Wednesday - November 23, 2022

(25 News Now) - The much-anticipated matchup between state powers Joliet West and Chicago St. Rita at Washington’s Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions lived up to the hype on Wednesday night. In front of the Illini basketball team, Joliet West rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to knock off St. Rita 62-56. Also at the TOC on Wednesday, Metamora fell to Winter Haven (FL) 72-64 while Washington beat Moss Point (MS) 73-41 and East Peoria dropped their season opener to Chicago Phillips 81-68. At the Intercity Tournament, Normal Community held off a furious comeback attempt from Bloomington Central Catholic to best the Saints 52-49. Brady Stuckey scored 20 for the Ironmen while Cole Certa dropped in 29 for the Saints. Earlier in the day, Normal West beat Normal U-High 63-54 behind 22 points from Kylen Smith.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy