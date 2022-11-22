Read full article on original website
Local Sports Results For Monday November 21st
SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED NORTH CLAY DEFEATED 4 SEED TRI-COUNTY 38-11 SEMIFINALS- 3 SEED MARTINSVILLE DEFEATED 2 SEED OAKLAND LAKE CREST 18-15 SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED PANA SACRED HEART DEFEATED 4 SEED NEOGA 67-2 SEMIFINALS- 2 SEED SIGEL ST. MICHAEL’S DEFEATED 3 SEED DECATUR LUTHERAN 49-9 CLASS 2A. SALT FORK REGIONAL.
Football finalists, girls basketball: Vote for Springfield high school athlete of the week
Here are the nominees for The State Journal-Register's high school athlete of the week. Information about each of the athletes is below. The poll closes at noon on Friday. If you have a nominee for the honor, email us at sports@sj-r.com. If you have trouble viewing the poll, click on this link. ...
Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 21, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scott Carlson won his first game back as head coach at Brimfield, a ten-point win over Princeville on Monday. Brimfield beat the visiting Princes, 69-59, in a game that marked the return of Carlson, a state title-winning coach that spent 32 years on the Indian’s bench before retiring in 2021. Carlson, […]
25 Sports High School Wednesday - November 23, 2022
(25 News Now) - The much-anticipated matchup between state powers Joliet West and Chicago St. Rita at Washington’s Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions lived up to the hype on Wednesday night. In front of the Illini basketball team, Joliet West rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to knock off St. Rita 62-56. Also at the TOC on Wednesday, Metamora fell to Winter Haven (FL) 72-64 while Washington beat Moss Point (MS) 73-41 and East Peoria dropped their season opener to Chicago Phillips 81-68. At the Intercity Tournament, Normal Community held off a furious comeback attempt from Bloomington Central Catholic to best the Saints 52-49. Brady Stuckey scored 20 for the Ironmen while Cole Certa dropped in 29 for the Saints. Earlier in the day, Normal West beat Normal U-High 63-54 behind 22 points from Kylen Smith.
Vote for the Journal Star athlete of the week: Nominees from Peoria High, Fieldcrest and PND
After plenty of solid fall as well as winter sports performers over the last week, here are the Journal Star high school athlete of the week nominees for Nov. 14-19. Head to pjstar.com/sports to vote. The poll closes at noon Friday. Information about the nominees is below. If you have a nominee for the...
