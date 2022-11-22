(25 News Now) - The much-anticipated matchup between state powers Joliet West and Chicago St. Rita at Washington’s Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions lived up to the hype on Wednesday night. In front of the Illini basketball team, Joliet West rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to knock off St. Rita 62-56. Also at the TOC on Wednesday, Metamora fell to Winter Haven (FL) 72-64 while Washington beat Moss Point (MS) 73-41 and East Peoria dropped their season opener to Chicago Phillips 81-68. At the Intercity Tournament, Normal Community held off a furious comeback attempt from Bloomington Central Catholic to best the Saints 52-49. Brady Stuckey scored 20 for the Ironmen while Cole Certa dropped in 29 for the Saints. Earlier in the day, Normal West beat Normal U-High 63-54 behind 22 points from Kylen Smith.

