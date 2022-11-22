AirPods quickly went from a weird novelty item (were people really going to be able to keep track of those little wireless buds?) to a tech must-have. They're so covetable that they're rarely marked down, making Black Friday the time to finally invest in a pair or upgrade. While Apple will be running its own promotion starting November 25, it's not necessarily the best deal to be found. That's because the Apple deal is a cash-back offer that gets you a $75 gift card. It's handy if you have some other Apple goodies on your wishlist, but if you simply want to save on AirPods, you'll have to look elsewhere. Big-box retailers, in particular, are a great place to go for savings since they often offer the deepest deals on most-wanted tech to get people in the doors. But because of their "doorbuster" status, some of these sales are going fast, including under-$100 pricing on second-generation AirPods. We'll continue to check for the best discounts and prices, but you can read on to see the best Black Friday AirPod deals you can shop now at retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Amazon.

1 DAY AGO