Gardening Tips for Fall First-Timers
With the cooler temperatures and changing leaves, fall is the perfect time to start a garden. If you're a first-time gardener, however, it can be tricky to know where to start. Here are five tips to help you get your garden off to a great start this fall.
What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?
There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
reviewed.com
The Best Christmas Wreaths of 2022
The festive season is upon us. Maybe you’ve got your prized Christmas tree all decked out, but you don’t want the holiday cheer to stop there. So what’s the next logical play? Buying a beautiful wreath and hanging it on your front door certainly couldn’t hurt.
15 of the Best Christmas Trees for Every Type of Decor Style
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One of the most exciting parts about Christmas is decorating. Putting up and decorating the tree is an exciting tradition for families everywhere, and one thing we love is that every tree is different. One family might go […]
The Best Outdoor Christmas Lights for Bringing Holiday Cheer to Your Home and Yard
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. When it comes to noticeable differences which signal the start of the festive season, few things beat the appearance of Christmas lights. That first drive home passing through Christmas light-filled streets while listening to the most popular Christmas songs is always a memorable occasion, and one which will have you getting into the Christmas spirit and excited to put your lights up ASAP. But what are the best outdoor Christmas lights to buy? To help you find the right lights, we’ve put...
Woman heartbroken after hungry squirrels eat her Halloween display: 'All my pumpkins are gone, just gone!'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I always imagine country porches decorated with pumpkins and potted mums when I think of autumn.
Woman Transforms Hair Into Christmas Tree Complete With Lights and Baubles
Justice Jackson told Newsweek that the weight of the ornaments and lights in her hair made it difficult to see anything.
These Yarn and String Christmas Trees Make for a Great Christmas Ornament
And they serve as great gifts too!
These Are the Best Christmas Lights for Decorating Trees, Houses and Everything in Between
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. ‘Tis the season to start thinking about this year’s Christmas decorations. And given that more than 86 percent of Americans will be decorating their homes this December, you wouldn’t want to find yourself in the Grinch-filled minority, would you? So to help get you started on the right path, we’ve put together a selection of the best Christmas lights to give your tree, your home and your general surroundings that festive sparkle which never fails to make you feel warm inside. As you’re...
Inflation hits Christmas tree industry
Customers should expect higher prices this year when they set out to buy a fresh or artificial Christmas tree.
Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50
These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
travelawaits.com
9 Historic Midwest Homes That Bring The Holidays To Life
Historic homes are beautiful throughout the year and exceptionally beautiful around the holidays. The Midwest is fortunate to have several historic homes that transition from historic beauty to holiday magic. These are some of my favorite historic homes I have visited over the holidays. If you are looking for a magical holiday experience, each historic home will provide a memorable experience.
This Calculator Will Tell You Exactly How Many Ornaments to Put on Your Christmas Tree
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s the age old question, but just when is the best time to decorate for Christmas? While some people wait until after Thanksgiving and others put up the tree as soon as the clock strikes twelve on Nov. 1, the “best” time is whenever you feel like it. There’s no perfect answer for when you bring a little festive cheer into your home. If you’re still yet to deck the halls for the holiday season, there’s a new interactive tool from Christmas Tree World that will determine the ideal number of Christmas decorations for your tree, based on its size and your personal preferences. While there’s no right or wrong way to go about it, the calculator was designed to make things that little bit easier this festive season.
This Rooster Christmas Wreath Will Make Your Door Distinctive And Fun—And It’s 80% Off
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Your Christmas wreath is an essential part of your holiday decor. You can string...
Deck the Halls Without Wrecking Your Wallet: Save 40% on Holiday Home Decor
Whimsical decorations and the warm glow of colorful lights make the holiday season feel like a magical time of year, but with inflation on the rise and prices higher than ever, it simply won’t do to break the bank on festive decor. Luckily, there’s no need to miss out on the fun of decorating this year thanks to Amazon. They’re currently offering major sales on all the items you need to turn your yard and your living room into a winter wonderland. Now is the perfect time to pick up any decorations you’re missing or expand your display with great deals on everything from themed lights to a beautiful new tree.
This Thanksgiving can be for the birds
For Thanksgiving weekend, here’s some bird-lover fan service that isn’t all turkey talk:. Did you know? Gray owls can hear voles buried under two feet of snow. New research is unraveling the clever design of this gorgeous owl. Birds don’t wear shoes, but some bird feet can inspire...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Florida Winter Craft Fun
Floridians can still enjoy traditional winter activities without expensive plane tickets and frigid temperatures. These crafts are easy enough to get the whole family involved and suitable for sunny weather. Hot chocolate is the perfect indulgence for winter, but no one wants to warm up after a day in the...
reddirtramblings.com
Planting the bulbs
This week I’m planting the bulbs in two garden spots. In keeping with ten ways to enjoy your garden more, I’m planting the bulbs where I can see them from the front door and in the garden border outside the kitchen where I write and record the Gardenangelists podcast with Carol Michel. I did an Instagram video about the one spot today explaining how I plant.
