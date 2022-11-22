Read full article on original website
Despite Recession Indicators, 88% of U.S. Business Owners or Executives Expect to Make the Same or More this Holiday Season, According to New Data from Fiverr
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has compiled new data revealing how small-to-medium-sized retail and e-commerce businesses in the U.S. plan to navigate an uncertain holiday shopping season. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 505 business owners and executives, shedding light on the tactics businesses are using to remain competitive and their expectations for sales performance compared to last year. The findings reveal that while many business leaders anticipate challenges due to inflation and a looming recession, with the right strategy and preparation, they remain largely optimistic about their sales this year.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Attention metrics, growth through retention, cold-calling advice
Tetra Insights co-founders Michael Bamberger and Panos Rigopoulos raised a $5 million Series A last year, and the duo said cold outreach was a key part of their strategy. “When I changed my criteria to finding people who were a fit, the process was really quick,” says Bamberger, who initially raised a $500,000 friends and family round in 2019 followed by a $1.5 million seed round a year later.
NASDAQ
FedEx's freight unit to furlough workers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp's FDX.N freight division is furloughing employees in some U.S. markets as current business conditions are hurting its volumes, the package-delivery company said on Monday. The move comes barely a week after the Memphis, Tennessee-based company warned of lower-than-expected delivery volumes in the United States...
What FedEx’s Newest Partnership Means for Brands
Cart.com and FedEx Dataworks said they’re partnering to begin a swap of key data that’s expected to bolster the e-commerce backend for online sellers. Cart.com, an Austin-based company that helps brands sells across online platforms, will work with FedEx’s logistics analytics platform to help businesses use data to assist with inventory storage and sourcing, improve the returns process and offer better shipment tracking. “With the power of our digital and physical networks, we’re redefining what’s possible,” FedEx Dataworks CEO Sriram Krishnasamy said in a statement this week announcing the partnership. “We’re developing new tools to help merchants make more informed supply chain...
Business Insider
Markets in 2023 will face 'extreme volatility' as the economy navigates 1940s-style boom-bust inflation cycle, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says
Next year will see extreme volatility as the economy grapples with the boom-bust inflation cycle, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. He said economic dynamics are more akin to the 1940s versus the 1970s. The boom-bust cycle could mean weak earnings ahead for companies. Investors should be prepared for "extreme volatility"...
Amazon to lay off 10,000 employees in preparation for tech downturn
Amazon intends to lay off thousands of workers in what some call the most significant round of cuts in the company's history.
Carrier CEO: It's getting easier to recruit, but the war for talent is not over
Carrier CEO David Gitlin has noticed a shift in the jobs market in recent months as the Federal Reserve slams the brakes on the economy and recession fears mount.
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
TechCrunch
As employees shift from office, Cloudbrink provides a strong, secure internet connection
Cloudbrink, a startup launched in 2019, has built a solution to bring that same safety and speed found in the building to wherever the employee happens to be working (to the extent possible). Today, the company announced a $25 million investment. “We’ve taken this entire step that was traditionally built...
TechCrunch
Leta, a Kenyan supply chain and logistics SaaS provider, raises $3M to scale in Africa
Leta’s proprietary route and load optimization technology is designed to boost efficiency in the delivery of goods to customers, and reduces the number of vehicles needed for distribution, leading to cost savings and increased competitiveness. In its expansion phase, backed by a $3 million pre-seed funding, the startup looks...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Full Truck Alliance, UP Fintech Holding, and RLX Technology Are Rising Today
Full Truck Alliance and UP Fintech beat analysts' estimates in their most recently reported quarters. Investors and analysts are becoming bullish on Chinese stocks. China is still dealing with issues due to the spread of COVID-19. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today toget instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
How to Create a Powerful Careers Page for Your Business
Create the best career page that captivates applicants as they visit your website. Career pages are landing pages that host job openings for companies. Career pages play a significant role on the company website. Asides from enabling companies to post their job openings, it also allows candidates to get an overview of the companies and their cultures.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Vulnerable component in IoT devices poses ‘supply chain risk,’ Microsoft says
Today’s prize (a muted ‘hrmph!’ and a solemn nod) for best headline goes to Devin, and given that we’re sneaking up on Black Friday, we have some of the best tech deals collected for you. I know we try our hands at gratitude every day, but...
TechCrunch
Automating the income gap
I generally approach these conversations through the same basic lens: a majority of technologies are neither inherently good nor bad. At the end of the day, it’s up to us as the arbiters of such trends to influence the resulting impact they have on this planet and its inhabitants.
TechCrunch
Tanzania’s YC alum Ramani raises $32M to digitize CPG supply chains, lend resellers
The latest round, which follows an undisclosed seed funding round last year, was led by Flexcap Ventures, and serial entrepreneur Jared Schreiber, while debt was raised from undisclosed investors. The Y Combinator (W20) backed startup, co-founded in 2019 by Martin Kibet (COO), and brothers Iain Usiri (CEO) and Calvin Usiri...
Motley Fool
Why GDS Holdings Plunged 25.1% on Tuesday
Revenue continues to grow as customers expand in the cloud. The problem is that losses are piling up for GDS Holdings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch
Bitcoin believers maintain view it could find institutional buy-in despite FTX chaos
Going forward, crypto participants should ask now how they can better understand the market, James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares said during a public call on Wednesday. “This is very much an emerging asset class and bitcoin is an emerging store of value.”
9 in 10 CFOs Focused on Payments Automation and Transformation
The benefits of streamlining and modernizing the payment experience through digital tools and forward-looking investments appear to have sunken in. New research shows nine out of 10 chief financial officers surveyed by PYMNTS said their companies were either investing in payments digitization already or have plans to do so in the future.
TechCrunch
Ukio, a premium apartment rental platform for Europe’s ‘flexible workforce,’ raises $28M
Founded out of Barcelona in 2020, Ukio is targeting a very specific subset of society — one that doesn’t like to be tied to a fixed location, either in their personal or professional lives. With the remote work revolution continuing apace, Ukio wants to give professionals the comforts of home with the added perks and flexibilities of a hotel, with each apartment including a concierge and reception area, while some properties also include a weekly cleaning service and linen/towel replacement.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Consumers Less Tolerant for Delivery Delays, Inaccurate Order Fulfillment: Study
Consumers report that delivery delays and inaccurate orders have increased of late and indicate they will abandon retailers that fail to meet their expectations for shipping and returns management, according to a Voxware survey. In fact, 56% of survey respondents report they will be buying fewer gifts due to inflation and economic concerns.
