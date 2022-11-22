ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

‘It’s going to be legendary’: Dolly Parton to co-host New Year’s Eve Party with Miley Cyrus

By Octavia Johnson
WJHL
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Country music icon and legend Dolly Parton announced on Twitter that she will help bring in the 2023 year with singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus .

Parton and Cyrus will host the “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and the company’s app Peacock. They were both shown in a commercial asking people to join them in Miami.

Downtown Johnson City clothing store to close next month, online sales to continue

“It’s going to be legendary,” Parton said in the video.

The collaboration between the two brings excitement to fans due to them both being from different generations of country music and Parton being Cyrus’ godmother.

The special plans to have a lineup with performances and special guests.

The show plans to end on Jan. 1, 2023, at 12:30 a.m. ET.

Will this be the winter we get some snow? Mark Reynolds gives 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook

Last year’s New Year’s Eve Party involved Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The 2021 special was produced by Lorne Michaels, the creator and executive producer of “Saturday Night Live.”

Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, will also be in “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.” She also has covered Parton’s well-known song, “Jolene.”

WJHL

WJHL

