This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Longboat Observer
New Manatee commissioners say infrastructure, traffic top priorities
The three new Manatee County commissioners sworn into office at the Manatee County Administration Building on Tuesday said their priorities included infrastructure and drug abuse. "It's a wonderful feeling," at-large Commissioner Jason Bearden said of beginning the job he was elected to do. "This was a long time coming, and...
Longboat Observer
Key Club pickleball plans move forward to Town Commission
Four new pickleball courts at Longboat Key Club are beginning the transition from vision to reality but only after months of controversy, with more possible between now and final consideration. The Key Club’s new plans for the courts were unanimously approved to move forward by the town’s Planning and Zoning...
usf.edu
Sarasota School Board to consider firing superintendent
Two new members were sworn into the Sarasota School Board Tuesday. They took no time in taking aim at school superintendent Brennan Asplen. Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos were sworn in, joining fellow conservatives Karen Rose and Bridget Ziegler. Rose asked for a special board meeting to consider firing Asplen.
businessobserverfl.com
Former Manatee commissioner returns to private sector
The Planner On Call firm started as a way for Misty Servia to keep up with her AICP certification. But after her four-year term as a Manatee County commissioner ended Monday, Servia's devoting more time to the business. Former Manatee County Commissioner Misty Servia is turning her focus to a...
Pre-Trial Hearing for Suspended Hillsborough Prosecutor
Judge may decide whether Governor DeSantis must testify
Beach Beacon
Largo discusses options for future of former golf course property
LARGO — In May, the City Commission approved the $600,000 purchase of the former Pinecrest Golf Course property just north of Taylor Lake Park. The goal was to turn the 21.4-acre site into a regional stormwater retention area that could aid private construction in the medical arts district to the north.
Red Wave Reaches Local Tampa Bay Offices Tuesday
Hillsborough and Pinellas Commissions Swear in Republican Majorities Tuesday
Longboat Observer
Planning, vigilance enable massive hurricane debris cleanup operations
Cleaning up after a hurricane or other natural disaster doesn’t require an act of Congress, but there actually is one to credit for the rapid mobilization and deployment of relief efforts. Within days after Hurricane Ian blew through Sarasota, trucks emblazoned with names of companies and area codes from...
Sarasota mobile park homeowners thankful for help with Hurricane Ian debris removal
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Homeowners at some mobile home parks in Sarasota are having a sigh of relief after they've gotten much-needed help hauling out Hurricane Ian-related household debris. A special waiver to the county from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has given way to moving out their debris...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County property tax discount deadline is Nov. 30
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County property owners have another week to take advantage of a 4% discount for property tax payments, the county tax collector’s office says. Wednesday, Nov. 30 is the deadline for the 4% discount and customers have plenty of time to pay using a variety...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: November 24
Becky Edwards captured this cow posing for a quick picture off Sawyer Loop in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee tax discount deadline approaching
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County reminds property owners they have until Dec. 1 to get a 4% discount on their property tax bills. Property owners who pay their bill by Dec. 1 will receive the 4% discount for 2022. Online payments may be made that day until 11:59 p.m., and mailed payments must be postmarked that day to receive the 4% discount.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch neighborhoods add community response programs
Although a Community Emergency Response Team team has served the original Lakewood Ranch CDD neighborhoods for 15 years, neighborhoods in the Stewardship District have established their own CERT programs to provide better reach throughout the area. “CERT is a perfect example of how we're coming together to try to make...
srqmagazine.com
Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
southfloridareporter.com
Fishing in Bradenton: The Complete Guide
If you’re a passionate angler visiting Florida, then fishing in Bradenton has to be on your to-do list. Cozily nestled between Sarasota and Tampa, this Florida gem boasts superb fisheries. And no, this isn’t an overstatement – if anything, we’re selling it short! With prolific rivers, powerful bays, and the mighty Gulf of Mexico at its doorstep, fishing in Bradenton is nothing short of excellent.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrests four in unlicensed contracting sting
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in the aftermath of Operation Recover, an undercover initiative to protect citizens from unlicensed contractors in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After the devastating property damage caused by the category 4 storm, the sheriff’s office planned an...
cltampa.com
20 legit Hillsborough County dive bars, and why you should get a drink at all of them
The local watering hole has long been a source of comfort for what ails you. There's just something about the sight of a neon sign that makes you want to shake it off and leave your worries at the door. You might be finishing off a bad week at work, dealing with a breakup, or just having “one of those days.” Regardless of why you’re there, you quickly feel a sense of welcome relief when you sink into a bar stool that helps you forget the world outside.
Longboat Observer
Deputies investigating North Sarasota County shooting
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department investigators are working to learn more about a shooting in the north end of the county that left a man critically wounded early Wednesday. Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Grantham Drive, just west of the former Rolling Green Golf Course off Tuttle...
QSR magazine
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Comes to Sarasota, Florida
The Sunshine State is getting an even bigger taste of Italy. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go announces the long-awaited, exciting grand opening in St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, Florida on Wednesday, November 23. This is the third franchise in the United States for the popular, fast-casual, fresh pasta concept originating in Venice, Italy. DalMoros Sarasota will commemorate the joyous occasion with a special “pasta cutting” at 11am, followed by the official opening of the 1,000 square foot to-go restaurant housing a wide variety of fresh pastas and homemade sauces made from scratch with each meal served in to-go boxes and ready within minutes. The restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating, a mural by local artists, the Vitale Brothers, and the DalMoros signature pasta machine in the window making fresh pastas all day. Delicious toppings, tiramisu, soft drinks, beer and wine are available. DalMoros Sarasota will also offer third-party delivery by Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub. The first 100 customers of DalMoros Sarasota will be gifted with a free pasta card for use on their next visit.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice finishes hurricane debris hauling
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Venice’s debris hauling contractor has finished their final pass of debris pickups throughout the city after 45 days of work, it was announced Monday. Nearly 140,000 cubic yards of storm debris, both vegetation, and construction and demolition, has been collected by Crowder...
