Related
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
UK watchdog to investigate possible Apple and Google mobile browser duopoly
The UK’s Competition and Market Authority will now investigate whether Apple and Google have an “effective” duopoly on the mobile ecosystem that “allows them to exercise a stranglehold over operating systems, app stores, and web browsers on mobile devices.” This investigation is based on the Mobile Ecosystem Market Study report. According to the UK’s watchdog, 97% of all mobile web browsing in Great Britain in 2021 happened on browsers powered by either Apple’s or Google’s browser engine, meaning that “any restrictions on these engines can have a major impact on users’ experiences.” Currently, there are more than 800,000 users of cloud gaming...
CNET
UK Probes Apple's and Google's 'Stranglehold' Over Mobile Browsing
The UK's competition watchdog will launch an investigation into Apple's and Google's dominance of the mobile browser market. The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday it will conduct a more in-depth investigation of the companies' "stranglehold" on the market after a consultation revealed "substantial support for a fuller investigation" into how Apple and Google control the mobile browser market. The agency said Google and Apple powered 97% of all mobile web browsing conducted in the UK in 2021.
Google wants to trim the size of Android TV apps by May 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google introduced App Bundles in 2018, enabling developers to split their apps into smaller components. This allowed them to send only the updated part to phones through the Play Store, reducing the download size. Three years later, in August 2021, Google made it mandatory for all newly listed Android apps on the Play Store to support App Bundles. Now, the big G is making Android App Bundles mandatory for Google TV and Android TV platforms starting May 2023.
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
TechCrunch
Hacker George Hotz, long a frenemy of Elon Musk, signs on for 12 weeks at Twitter
While we posited that the newest wave of departures was part of Musk’s master plan to shrink down the company, many worry about the haphazard ways it has been downsized. Insider reported on Friday, for example, that Twitter’s payroll department was decimated last week when employees who were given a stark ultimatum by Musk opted to bounce.
Netflix subscribers just got a useful new software feature upgrade
Much-requested new feature now live for all Netflix subscribers
Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than metaverse
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that WhatsApp and Messenger would drive the company's next wave of sales growth, as he sought to assuage concerns about Meta's finances after its first mass layoffs.
Business Insider
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
High-profile Apple executive overseeing App Store deleted his Twitter account, which had over 200,000 followers
Phil Schiller, an executive for over 30 years, deleted his account over the weekend. It came after Elon Musk complained about App Store fees.
9to5Mac
Apple cloud gaming and mobile browser antitrust investigation underway in the UK (again)
Apple cloud gaming and mobile browser policies are again under investigation in the UK, following a public consultation on the topics. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had already investigated both issues, and found Apple and Google guilty of anticompetitive behavior, but says that the public wants a “fuller” investigation …
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Cult of Mac
SwiftKey for iPhone is back on the App Store
In an unexpected development, SwiftKey is back on the App Store just a month after Microsoft removed the virtual keyboard app. The move comes following customer feedback about the discontinuation of SwiftKey for iOS. SwiftKey for iPhone is back on the App Store. SwiftKey’s last major update dropped in August...
Engadget
Google says Google and other Android manufacturers haven't patched security flaws
Google has disclosed several security flaws for phones that have Mali GPUs, such as those with Exynos SoCs. The company's Project Zero team says it flagged the problems to ARM (which designs the GPUs) back in the summer. ARM resolved the issues on its end in July and August. However, smartphone manufacturers including Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and Google itself hadn't deployed patches to fix the vulnerabilities as of earlier this week, Project Zero said.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Vulnerable component in IoT devices poses ‘supply chain risk,’ Microsoft says
Today’s prize (a muted ‘hrmph!’ and a solemn nod) for best headline goes to Devin, and given that we’re sneaking up on Black Friday, we have some of the best tech deals collected for you. I know we try our hands at gratitude every day, but...
Android Authority
Apple TV Plus free trial: Here's how you can stream its content for nothing
You can use the regular trial or you can find even longer trials for free. Apple TV Plus remains one of the best streaming services you can sign up for, based on the high quality of its exclusive TV shows and original movies. While the service recently raised its price from $4.99 a month to $6.99 a month, it is still one of the cheaper streaming services out there. There’s even an Apple TV Plus free trial you can take advantage of to see if you want to keep using it.
Apple iPhone data not as anonymous as company says: researchers
Researchers at Mysk claim that analysis shows that the detailed analytics data Apple records about what users do in the App Store can be linked directly to accounts.
Digital Trends
How to download apps on an LG smart TV
An LG smart TV has a lot to offer — whether it's the top-tier contrast and black levels of the world-class OLEDs or the intelligent webOS platform — but one of the best parts of owning an LG smart TV is the ability to personalize your TV experience with apps. If you're not the type who's interested in a separate set-top box streaming device, with an LG TV, you can download, delete, and update any apps of your choice so your favorite services are in one place — on the TV itself. If you're a new user struggling to download apps on your LG smart TV, here's a simple guide to help you get started.
TechCrunch
Google Cloud partners with Indian startup SuperGaming to offer gaming engine to developers
The cloud arm of the search giant said Thursday that as part of its partnership, it will offer the Pune-headquartered startup’s gaming engine to help developers worldwide to help them manage their live ops, matchmaking, player progression and data, analytics, server scaling and merchandising. These tools are designed to help firms maintain, optimize and scale their games.
