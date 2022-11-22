ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Lake George man charged with strangulation, assault

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Lake George man has been arrested after allegedly getting into a “violent physical altercation” with a woman on Monday. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Trey Laraway, 30, was charged with strangulation, among other charges.

Police were called to an apartment at 3328 State Route 9 after the reported fight. After an investigation, police found that Laraway has allegedly assaulted the woman.

Charges

  • Second-degree strangulation (felony)
  • Second-degree assault (felony)
  • Aggravated family offense (felony)
  • Unlawful imprisonment (misdemeanor)
  • Two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief
Granville woman faces additional animal neglect charges

Laraway was arraigned and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility for lack of bail.

NEWS10 ABC

