Litchfield, NE

UNK students send their appreciation, holiday cheer to military members serving overseas

KEARNEY — The weather outside was frightful — for early November — but the scene was quite delightful inside the University of Nebraska at Kearney residence hall. “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Here Comes Santa Claus” and other festive tunes played as students created colorful Christmas cards in one room. In another room — past the sparkling tree, wreaths and poinsettias — they lined up to fill cardboard boxes with goodies.
KEARNEY, NE
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years for distribution of methamphetamine

From acclaimed filmmaker Nanfu Wang, the HBO Original six-part documentary series #MindOverMurder chronicles the bizarre and psychologically complex story of six individuals who were convicted for the 1985 murder of a beloved 68- year-old grandmother, Helen Wilson, in Beatrice, Nebraska. Despite five of the individuals originally confessing to the crime, the “Beatrice Six” as they became known, were exonerated by DNA evidence in 2009, a turn of events that divided the rural town and incensed the family of Helen Wilson. As the filmmakers track the case from the murder, through investigation, trial, exoneration and two civil suits, shifting perspectives cloud the truth; a stranger-than-fiction tale emerges that raises salient questions about the reliability of confessions and memory in criminal cases.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney will pitch in $5M for rural health ed at UNK

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney will contribute $5 million to help construct the Rural Health Education Building at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The Kearney City Council voted 4-0, with Councilor Tami James Moore, a UNK professor, abstaining. It will be paid over a 15-year period from the city’s special sales tax fund and utility fund.
KEARNEY, NE
Man arrested after report of shots fired in Upland

UPLAND — A man was taken into police custody after reports of shots fired Tuesday in Upland. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. At 12:11 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were called...
UPLAND, NE
2-a-Days: Bertrand teams hoping for improvement in winter sports

BERTRAND — The Bertrand Vikings have every reason to believe they can climb over the .500 mark. The Vikings were 12-13 last year but return three of their top five players from last year. Six-6 senior Chonsey Bieker returns after averaging 7.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last...
BERTRAND, NE
Kearney High wrestling looking for improvement

KEARNEY — Kearney High has five returning state qualifiers and eight other letter winners leading it onto the mat this year, all with lofty personal goals in mind. However, second-year coach Ryan Bauer has one goal at the front of his mind: Growth. “I’m excited to see growth,” Bauer...
KEARNEY, NE
All five starters return for Ravenna girls

RAVENNA — The Ravenna girls fell one game short of the state tournament last year. With all five starters back from last year’s 20-6 team, the Bluejays have high hopes of making the next step. “We bring back a lot of experience from the last couple of years...
RAVENNA, NE
2-a-Days: Loomis boys rebuilding after state runner-up finish

LOOMIS — Loomis made a state championship run last year, falling to North Platte St. Pat’s in the Class D1 state championship game. Four senior starters triggered that run, leaving 13th-year head coach Drew Billeter looking at a rebuilding project this winter. “We will be a very young...
LOOMIS, NE
UNK's TJ Davis nominated for Harlon Hill Trophy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — University of Nebraska at Kearney quarterback TJ Davis is one of 48 NCAA Division II athletes nominated for the Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year. Davis finished second in the voting for the award, considered the Heisman Trophy...
KEARNEY, NE
Ansley/Litchfield basketball relying on crafty lefties

Something will look a little out of kilter with the Ansley/Litchfield boys basketball team. Coach Matt Drew expects he will start four left-handers. “Don’t know if I have seen that from any level, let alone (Class) D1 Nebraska,” he said. Drew has his share of experience, having coached...

