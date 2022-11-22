The Prince and Princess of Wales are helping to host the president of South Africa for the first state visit of the new reign Kate Middleton and Prince William are back in a royal carriage! The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a dazzling horse-drawn carriage procession through London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as part of the first state visit of the new monarch's reign. The royal pageantry carried the visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the palace, as the British royal family carried out...

