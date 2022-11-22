ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

4 ways to use e-commerce data to optimize LTV pre- and post-holiday

Even as brands have visions of profits dancing in their heads, there’s another side to the holiday season they must consider. Holiday shoppers tend to be the worst when it comes to customer lifetime value (LTV). Too many shoppers will buy once from your brand and then disappear. They might come back next year in some cases. Other times, they’re gone forever.
CNET

Win a Sweet $20 Amazon Credit for Black Friday. How to Start Now

If you're already planning on shopping Amazon's Black Friday deals this week, then make sure you play Amazon's new Spin & Win game via the Amazon app. The wheel consists of six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
TechCrunch

Amazon to shut down its online learning platform in India

The retailer says it will wind down the edtech service in the country in a phased manner starting August 2023. Those who signed up for the current academic batch will receive a full refund, it said. Amazon officially launched Academy, previously called JEE Ready, early last year, but had been...
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: No-code fintech services startup Taktile closes $20M Series A round

Soooo you may have received the, erm, first edition of Daily Crunch yesterday, where we mentioned a certain conference, placing it in the wrong country. Whoops — we updated the headline. Sorry, Finland, we love you, honestly. That was yesterday. Today, there’s a wall of new exciting things to...
TechCrunch

Cold outreach with a warm touch: Here’s the fast pitch we emailed to investors

A lot of founders skip the research phase, though. Michael Bamberger is not that kind of founder. “I’ve done a lot of cold email in my career,” says Bamberger, a serial entrepreneur whose ventures have focused mostly on the intersection of data and research. “I’ve learned a lot about what works and doesn’t work. I built my last business on cold email, basically.”
TechCrunch

Pinduoduo’s sister shopping app Temu tops US App Store

To date, Temu has seen a little more than 5 million installs in the U.S., according to app analytics firm Sensor Tower. The U.S. is the app’s biggest market, representing 97% of its total of 5.2 million worldwide installs since it launched at the end of August, says Sensor Tower.
TechCrunch

Venmo adds in-app charitable donations, redesigned ‘send money’ screen

The updates will begin to become available to all Venmo users today across both iOS and Android, the company says, though the donations feature will expand to include new capabilities over time. Initially, Venmo users will be able to browse through verified charities in their local community or browse by...
TechCrunch

The best Black Friday 2022 tech deals

Should you buy a bunch of stuff just because it’s discounted? Probably not! Can you use it as an opportunity to save some money on stuff you already wanted anyway? Absolutely. We don’t aim to be exhaustive with our Black Friday tech roundup. Instead, we just try to highlight...
Phys.org

Do acquisitions harm the acquired brand? Identifying conditions that reduce the negative effect

Researchers from University of Leeds, University of Vienna, and University of Pennsylvania published a new Journal of Marketing article that examines why consumers develop negative reactions towards acquired brands and explains conditions that attenuate that negative effect. The study is authored by Alessandro Biraglia, Christoph Fuchs, Elisa Maira, and Stefano...
PYMNTS

Digital Payments Are Transforming the Face of Grocery

As connected technologies increasingly make their way into the grocery industry, digital payments both in stores and online are changing the way consumers engage with merchants. Overall, in-store shopping remains far and away how most consumers are purchasing their groceries, but its share of total grocery purchases is slipping, according...
businesspartnermagazine.com

How Do You Choose the Best Ecommerce Platform for Startups?

As consumers are increasingly heading online to purchase all kinds of products, it’s not surprising that the number of ecommerce startup businesses is growing as well. If you’ve been thinking of launching your own online store, know that your choice of ecommerce platform can play a big part in your success.
TechCrunch

Google Cloud partners with Indian startup SuperGaming to offer gaming engine to developers

The cloud arm of the search giant said Thursday that as part of its partnership, it will offer the Pune-headquartered startup’s gaming engine to help developers worldwide to help them manage their live ops, matchmaking, player progression and data, analytics, server scaling and merchandising. These tools are designed to help firms maintain, optimize and scale their games.
TechCrunch

Faraday Future warns it may not be able to deliver its luxury EV

This isn’t the first time Faraday Future has delayed deliveries of the FF 91s. In July, the company pushed its start of production and first deliveries to the third and fourth quarter, citing supply chain issues and a lack of money. Now, Faraday says it doesn’t expect deliveries to occur in 2022.

