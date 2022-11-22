ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
R.A. Heim

Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt

cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
MSNBC

Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error

At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update

(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
money.com

What the Student Loan Forgiveness Approval Emails Mean for Borrowers

Millions of federal student loan borrowers are getting word that their applications for debt forgiveness have been approved. The Education Department sent out a first wave of emails to some borrowers on Saturday, informing them that their student loan forgiveness application for up to $20,000 of debt cancellation has been approved while also providing an update about where the program stands amid a flurry of legal setbacks.
CBS News

A Florida teacher thought she'd settled her student loan debt 20 years ago. Then she got a bill for $1 million.

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone's wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
ORLANDO, FL
CNET

If Student Debt Relief Passes, Will Loan Forgiveness Wipe Out Your Tax Refund?

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Currently widespread federal student loan forgiveness remains on hold, pending a ruling from a federal appeals court. But if debt relief does go through, will you be stuck with a tax bill in 2023?
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX59

With student loan forgiveness thrown out, students/grads face January payments

That question is likely on the minds of millions after a federal court judge in Texas Thursday tossed out the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program. The forgiveness of student loans was a 2020 campaign promise President Joe Biden made. And in recent weeks while campaigning before the midterm elections, Biden touted he had kept his promise. The program, announced in late August, provided $10,000 in loan forgiveness for applicants making less than $150,000 or in households making under $250,000. Pell Grant recipients were eligible for up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness.
TEXAS STATE
