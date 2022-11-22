That question is likely on the minds of millions after a federal court judge in Texas Thursday tossed out the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program. The forgiveness of student loans was a 2020 campaign promise President Joe Biden made. And in recent weeks while campaigning before the midterm elections, Biden touted he had kept his promise. The program, announced in late August, provided $10,000 in loan forgiveness for applicants making less than $150,000 or in households making under $250,000. Pell Grant recipients were eligible for up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness.

