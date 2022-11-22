Prep roundup (Nov. 21-26) Bradenton Christian boys, Port Charlotte girls post wins
SATURDAY
Bradenton Christian 77, Community School of Naples 69
TOP PLAYERS: BC, Jaden Baker 25 points, Aaron Clark 19 points
RECORD: Bradenton Christian 2-2
NEXT: Sarasota Christian at Bradenton Christian, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Port Charlotte 46, Wesley Chapel 6
TOP PLAYERS: PC, Delaini Morris 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, Chloe Reece 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
NEXT: Riverview at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m. Wednesday
FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 75, Naples 63
TOP PLAYERS: BC, Jaden Baker 29 points, Ty Townsend 10 points, Aaron Clark 11 points, Jaden Burnett 10 points, Grant Schewe 13 points
RECORD: Bradenton Christian 1-2
NEXT: Bradenton Christian vs. Community School of Naples, 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Canterbury School, Fort Myers
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Port Charlotte, 49, Steinbrenner 48
TOP PLAYERS: PC, Delaini Morris 13 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, Bryanna Griffiths 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, Hailey Cohen 11 points, 5 rebounds
NEXT: Port Charlotte vs. Wesley Chapel, 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Seffner Christian Academy
TUESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sarasota 64 Lemon Bay 47
TOP PLAYERS: S, Daniel Munn 17 points, 14 rebounds, Jaden Guerrero 13 points, 7 rebounds
RECORD: Sarasota 1-0
NEXT: Sarasota at Venice, Monday
Parrish Community 53, IMG Academy Silver 28
AT: Parrish Community High School
TOP PLAYERS: PC, Ian Rodriguez 21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, Matt Able 14 points, Brian Heaven 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals
RECORD: Parrish Community 1-0
NEXT: Lakewood Ranch at Parrish Community, Monday
Sarasota Christian 76, Babcock 40
TOP PLAYERS: SC, Ben Milliken 23 points, Jayven Szewczyk 19 points, Travis Miller 14 points, Randall Collins 8 points, Maison Montgomery 7 points
OF NOTE: It was Sarasota Christian’s 12th straight home win.
RECORDS: Sarasota Christian 1-0, Babcock 0-1
UP NEXT: Sarasota Christian at Bradenton Christian, Tuesday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 49, Canterbury 15
AT: Canterbury
TOP PLAYERS: BC, Lana Price 18 points, Taylor Blunden 12 points, 17 rebounds
RECORDS: Bradenton Christian 2-0, Canterbury 1-1
NEXT : Plant City at Bradenton Christian, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Booker 58, Riverview 57
TOP PLAYERS: B, JP Lattimore 13 points, Jovan Palavra 11 points.
OF NOTE: Brandon Bass hit the game-winning free throws with 1.3 seconds left in regulation.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bloomingdale 59, Sarasota 42
TOP PLAYERS: S, Kennedy McClain 13 points, Paisley Binswanger 10 points
RECORD : Sarasota 1-3
NEXT : Sarasota at Parrish Community, 6 p.m. Nov. 28
Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. Support local journalism by subscribing.
Follow @maffsports on Twitter
This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Prep roundup (Nov. 21-26) Bradenton Christian boys, Port Charlotte girls post wins
Comments / 0