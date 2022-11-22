Prep roundup (Nov. 21-26) Bradenton Christian boys, Port Charlotte girls post wins

SATURDAY

Bradenton Christian 77, Community School of Naples 69

TOP PLAYERS: BC, Jaden Baker 25 points, Aaron Clark 19 points

RECORD: Bradenton Christian 2-2

NEXT: Sarasota Christian at Bradenton Christian, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Port Charlotte 46, Wesley Chapel 6

TOP PLAYERS: PC, Delaini Morris 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, Chloe Reece 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

NEXT: Riverview at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m. Wednesday

FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradenton Christian 75, Naples 63

TOP PLAYERS: BC, Jaden Baker 29 points, Ty Townsend 10 points, Aaron Clark 11 points, Jaden Burnett 10 points, Grant Schewe 13 points

RECORD: Bradenton Christian 1-2

NEXT: Bradenton Christian vs. Community School of Naples, 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Canterbury School, Fort Myers

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Port Charlotte, 49, Steinbrenner 48

TOP PLAYERS: PC, Delaini Morris 13 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, Bryanna Griffiths 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, Hailey Cohen 11 points, 5 rebounds

NEXT: Port Charlotte vs. Wesley Chapel, 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Seffner Christian Academy

TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sarasota 64 Lemon Bay 47

TOP PLAYERS: S, Daniel Munn 17 points, 14 rebounds, Jaden Guerrero 13 points, 7 rebounds

RECORD: Sarasota 1-0

NEXT: Sarasota at Venice, Monday

Parrish Community 53, IMG Academy Silver 28

AT: Parrish Community High School

TOP PLAYERS: PC, Ian Rodriguez 21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, Matt Able 14 points, Brian Heaven 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals

RECORD: Parrish Community 1-0

NEXT: Lakewood Ranch at Parrish Community, Monday

Sarasota Christian 76, Babcock 40

TOP PLAYERS: SC, Ben Milliken 23 points, Jayven Szewczyk 19 points, Travis Miller 14 points, Randall Collins 8 points, Maison Montgomery 7 points

OF NOTE: It was Sarasota Christian’s 12th straight home win.

RECORDS: Sarasota Christian 1-0, Babcock 0-1

UP NEXT: Sarasota Christian at Bradenton Christian, Tuesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradenton Christian 49, Canterbury 15

AT: Canterbury

TOP PLAYERS: BC, Lana Price 18 points, Taylor Blunden 12 points, 17 rebounds

RECORDS: Bradenton Christian 2-0, Canterbury 1-1

NEXT : Plant City at Bradenton Christian, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Booker 58, Riverview 57

TOP PLAYERS: B, JP Lattimore 13 points, Jovan Palavra 11 points.

OF NOTE: Brandon Bass hit the game-winning free throws with 1.3 seconds left in regulation.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bloomingdale 59, Sarasota 42

TOP PLAYERS: S, Kennedy McClain 13 points, Paisley Binswanger 10 points

RECORD : Sarasota 1-3

NEXT : Sarasota at Parrish Community, 6 p.m. Nov. 28

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. Support local journalism by subscribing.

Follow @maffsports on Twitter

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Prep roundup (Nov. 21-26) Bradenton Christian boys, Port Charlotte girls post wins