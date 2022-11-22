Fanatics, Nike take sports merchandise model global in deal with Yomiuri Giants, Japan's most popular baseball team

Read full article on original website
Related
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge faces full-court press from Giants as he navigates free-agent market
Aaron Judge is being courted by the San Francisco Giants as the organization nearly 100 miles west of his hometown is reportedly bringing out all the stops.
Yardbarker
Blue Friday Sale At Dodger Stadium Top Of The Park Store
With retail getting back to normal circumstances for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Los Angeles Dodgers are holding their annual Blue Friday sale at the Dodger Stadium top of the park store through Sunday, November 27. However, the store is closed for Thanksgiving. Merchandise is discounted up to 35%, with a...
Aaron Judge Rumors: Former Dodgers All-Star Recruiting Free Agent Star to Giants on IG
Former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson is living on a rollercoaster since he left Los Angeles after the 2020 season. In 2021, he signed with the Cubs, only to have them tank and trade him at midseason to Atlanta, where he won his second straight World Series title. After the Braves declined his option for 2022, he signed with his hometown team, the Giants, and helped them win 26 fewer games than they did the year before. Last week, he accepted San Francisco’s qualifying offer and will spend at least one more year with the team he grew up rooting for.
CNBC
Saudi Arabia inflicts seismic World Cup shock on Argentina
The result ended Argentina's 36-game unbeaten run, stretching back to defeat against Brazil three years ago but this was the greatest day in Saudi Arabian football history. Saudi Arabia produced one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history as Salem Al-Dawsari's stunning solo effort secured a 2-1 victory over Argentina in Group C at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.
After selling a $200 game bundle for cents, Microsoft realises it made a mistake
That's quite the rounding error.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” is almost here. One of the more overlooked Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 2. This is a shoe that came out immediately after one of the most iconic shoes ever, the Air Jordan 1. Given this information, it is easy to see how some might completely forget about this shoe’s existence.
These Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals Include $20 Games & a Live-Action Mario Kart—Get Them Before They Sell Out
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love games like Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda and more, you may want to know about the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals of 2022 to score this Thanksgiving. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come...
SB Nation
World Cup teams wanting to wear ‘OneLove’ armbands were threatened by FIFA
Another talking point has been added to the list of controversial topics at the Qatar 2022 World Cup: OneLove armbands. The OneLove campaign was started in 2020 by the Dutch Football Association to promote inclusivity and unification. A handful of European nations planned to wear the OneLove armband. The OneLove armband features a multi-colored heart with a “1” in between the words “One” and “Love”.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Twist 2.0"
With just over a month remaining in the year, there’s still plenty to look forward to in 2022. As Jordan Brand prepares for a busy week following its Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lost & Found” launch, sneakerheads have an expansive list of releases to consider before the year ends. Adding to this, another Air Jordan 1 High OG hits shelves this December with an updated “Twist” colorway that notably features pony hair on its overlays. Drawing inspiration from its 2019 predecessor that celebrated the year’s Kentucky Derby, the new look has been given the “Twist 2.0” name.
NBC Sports
FIFA Fines Ecuador For Fan Chants in World Cup Opener
Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the match. FIFA charged the Ecuadorian soccer federation after fans at Al Bayt Stadium used discriminatory chants. The jeers reportedly were aimed at Chile, who tried to take Ecuador’s...
Comments / 0