ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Meet Fort Madison senior Jordyn Boyer, The Hawk Eye's Girls Swimmer of the Year

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ArteM_0jJom5fh00

Jordyn Boyer couldn't have scripted a better finish to her senior year of swimming for Burlington High School.

Boyer, a senior at Fort Madison High School, teamed with Elli Boyer, Olivia Kraus and Olivia Ritter to shatter the school record in the 200-yard freestyle relay, turning in a time of 1 minute, 44.18 seconds at a regional meet at Clinton High School.

That not only broke a school record which had stood for 27 years, it also qualified the Grayhounds to the state meet in a relay for the first time since 1998.

Burlington finished 28th in that event at state, capping Boyer's brilliant four-year career for the Grayhounds.

"I think it's really awesome we got to go to state," said Boyer, The Hawk Eye's Girls Swimmer of the Year. "My whole four years of being on this team we pushed each other really hard. We've been working really hard to try to get to that time. I'm so glad we have fast girls and the ones that put in the hardest work. It definitely paid off."

"She's done well her four years. This is just putting the cherry on top her senior year. She's got her name on the record board. That is something all seniors look for," BHS girls swim coach Emily Hill said.

Boyer came up through the YMCA program in Fort Madison, but since the Bloodhounds don't offer swimming, the sharing program reached with Burlington afforded her a way to keep swimming when she reached high school.

It turned out to be beneficial for all involved.

"I just joined a bunch of teams in Y and just wanted to choose which sport I liked better," Boyer said. "I think the one I clicked with the most was swimming. I liked it because it is an individual sport. It is a team sport, but you swim pretty much by yourself. I liked it the most and I enjoyed it the most. Out of all the other sports I've done, I think I would rather stick with swimming than anything else."

Boyer was slowed by a hip injury her junior year. While the injury was healed in time for her senior season, she still dealt with a little pain and trepidation which she was able to push through.

"I love swimming so much," Boyer said. "During my hip injury or being sick and having to be out of the pool, it's very hard for me. I would go to the YMCA by myself and swim laps. I can go for a couple days without it, but I can not go for more than a week without swimming. I like it too much not to do it."

With her high school swim career in her rearview mirror, Boyer now is looking ahead to competing at the college level. She wants to continue the improvements she made at Burlington and test her skills at the next level.

"I've talked to a couple colleges," Boyer said. "Quincy University has been in contact with me. I got into Coe College in their pre-physical education program. They've been talking to me about swimming. I've also been looking at Carthage College in Wisconsin. Their swim team is very good. Their campus is amazing."

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA Today Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 32 years at The Hawk Eye. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Pen City Current

Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison

FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
FORT MADISON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Family and community look back on Muscatine High junior who died suddenly

Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications. The cause of death has not been determined. Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school. The...
MUSCATINE, IA
Pen City Current

FM woman wins $10K on scratch-off

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Martha Spear of Fort Madison won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Creator” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, 2632 Ave. L in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

4 injured in crash near Canton

CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
CANTON, MO
KWQC

How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
DAVENPORT, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

County Attorneys Meet With Trustees Regarding Brighton Fire Department

Washington County Attorney John Gish and Assistant County Attorney Jennifer Lerner met with trustees from Brighton, Clay, Marion, and Dutch Creek Townships on Tuesday, November 22. The objective of the meeting was to review and take public comments regarding a proposed 28E Agreement relating to fire protection in the City of Brighton.
BRIGHTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Dog saves owner in Burlington fire

A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Wood stove determined as cause of Burlington shed fire

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department has determined an improperly vented wood stove to be the cause of a Burlington shed fire. According to a news release, at 2:57 AM Tuesday, November 22nd, The Burlington Fire Department responded to 1216 South 7th Street for a shed on fire with several buildings nearby.
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

MedEvac officer named new Lee County EMS Director

LEE COUNTY - A MedForce officer and a veteran Lee County EMS paramedic has been named to lead the county's EMS ambulance service. Mark Long will take over the operations of the ambulance service immediately. He follows the 16-month term of Dennis Cosby, who resigned abruptly on Oct. 24 with no notice.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Muscatine names new police chief

After an extremely competitive process, Muscatine has named a 17-year-veteran of the Muscatine Police Department as their next chief of police, pending approval by the City Council at their December 1 meeting. Captain Anthony (Tony) Kies will assume the role following the retirement of current Police Chief Brett Talkington, in February 2023. “Tony is committed […]
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Rolling into the future, McGrath Auto is looking to hire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - McGrath Auto is a locally-owned and family run business that’s four generations strong. Their key is treating employees like family. “Our big thing is honestly our core values and that fits. So, do the right thing, be humbly confident, pursue growth relentlessly and have fun. If you are a character fit, we would love to train you and teach you to do the job,” said Jaymie McGrath, Organizational Development Director, McGrath Auto.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Fatal rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois

Mercer County, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead following a rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois on Nov. 22, deputies said. According to a news release, Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on Rt. 94. They say a pickup truck was traveling westbound when went off the road, overturned, and came to rest in a nearby field.
REYNOLDS, IL
ourquadcities.com

Army v. Navy football game comes to Davenport

The storied Army vs. Navy rivalry is coming to the Quad Cities for the first time. The Rock Island Arsenal will bring its flag football game to Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium on Friday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. It will mark the fourth year of fierce inter-force competition between Rock Island Arsenal Soldiers and Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. It will also be the first year the gridiron clash will be open to the public.
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Offices, apartments and a rooftop restaurant still planned for this vacant downtown Galesburg building

A proposed multi-million dollar, mixed-use development that would feature office space, residential units and even a rooftop restaurant remains on track for a blighted downtown Galesburg building. Kartrina Zhong, who oversees KXZ Properties LLC, is the developer behind a project that would revitalize the former St. Mary’s Hospital and most...
GALESBURG, IL
iheart.com

Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Agencies Respond to Collision on East Side of Washington

November 7th the Washington County Communications Center received a call just before 4p.m. About an incident involving two vehicles and possible injuries with the roadway blocked, at the intersection of Wiley Avenue and Highway 92 in Washington. A 2020 Chevy X6 driven by 27-year-old Shelly Linn Stewart of Columbus Junction, ran a red light turning left onto Wiley Avenue, and struck a 2011 Honda CIV driven by Anthony James Brock of Washington. The Chevy received more than $5,000 damage while the Honda was totaled. Stewart was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, and Brock for failure to provide proof of insurance. Responding to the call were Washington Fire, Washington Rescue, Washington Police, Washington EMS and Washington County Ambulance.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy