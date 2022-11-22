Meet Fort Madison senior Jordyn Boyer, The Hawk Eye's Girls Swimmer of the Year

Jordyn Boyer couldn't have scripted a better finish to her senior year of swimming for Burlington High School.

Boyer, a senior at Fort Madison High School, teamed with Elli Boyer, Olivia Kraus and Olivia Ritter to shatter the school record in the 200-yard freestyle relay, turning in a time of 1 minute, 44.18 seconds at a regional meet at Clinton High School.

That not only broke a school record which had stood for 27 years, it also qualified the Grayhounds to the state meet in a relay for the first time since 1998.

Burlington finished 28th in that event at state, capping Boyer's brilliant four-year career for the Grayhounds.

"I think it's really awesome we got to go to state," said Boyer, The Hawk Eye's Girls Swimmer of the Year. "My whole four years of being on this team we pushed each other really hard. We've been working really hard to try to get to that time. I'm so glad we have fast girls and the ones that put in the hardest work. It definitely paid off."

"She's done well her four years. This is just putting the cherry on top her senior year. She's got her name on the record board. That is something all seniors look for," BHS girls swim coach Emily Hill said.

Boyer came up through the YMCA program in Fort Madison, but since the Bloodhounds don't offer swimming, the sharing program reached with Burlington afforded her a way to keep swimming when she reached high school.

It turned out to be beneficial for all involved.

"I just joined a bunch of teams in Y and just wanted to choose which sport I liked better," Boyer said. "I think the one I clicked with the most was swimming. I liked it because it is an individual sport. It is a team sport, but you swim pretty much by yourself. I liked it the most and I enjoyed it the most. Out of all the other sports I've done, I think I would rather stick with swimming than anything else."

Boyer was slowed by a hip injury her junior year. While the injury was healed in time for her senior season, she still dealt with a little pain and trepidation which she was able to push through.

"I love swimming so much," Boyer said. "During my hip injury or being sick and having to be out of the pool, it's very hard for me. I would go to the YMCA by myself and swim laps. I can go for a couple days without it, but I can not go for more than a week without swimming. I like it too much not to do it."

With her high school swim career in her rearview mirror, Boyer now is looking ahead to competing at the college level. She wants to continue the improvements she made at Burlington and test her skills at the next level.

"I've talked to a couple colleges," Boyer said. "Quincy University has been in contact with me. I got into Coe College in their pre-physical education program. They've been talking to me about swimming. I've also been looking at Carthage College in Wisconsin. Their swim team is very good. Their campus is amazing."

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA Today Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 32 years at The Hawk Eye. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.