My New Home: New homeowners in Germantown

By Emily Adams Keplinger
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
Zac and Bailey Lawrence are both originally from Mississippi, but moved to Tennessee upon graduation from Ole Miss to begin their careers in a larger city.

“We are both pharmacists and graduated together in the same pharmacy school class,” said Bailey. “Zac is a pharmacist for Kroger and I’m a pharmacist for Walmart.”

Zac and Bailey were first-time homebuyers who had been living in an apartment just off Forest Hill Irene since they graduated pharmacy school in the Spring of 2021. They were eager to make the big shift from apartment dwellers to homeowners and to lay down some roots in the Germantown community where many of their family members live. Their priority was finding a spacious home in a safe neighborhood with strong resale potential. Additionally, they preferred the home include a fenced backyard for their Great Dane puppy, Cash.

“David Tester of Marx-Bensdorf Realtors did an amazing job helping us find our perfect home,” said Bailey. “David was able to present us with multiple opportunities for a potential new home. At the same time, he kept our list of requirements as his top priority and reminded us to stay positive during the chaotic moments of this rapidly evolving housing market.”

“David took us to see approximately 15 properties,” said Zac. “We ended up with a home that checked off all the boxes on our wish list.”

The Lawrences paid $440,000 for a traditional, two-story home, c. 1978, in Germantown. It offered them approximately 2,900 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. There is a great room with a wood-burning fireplace. The beautiful, eat-in kitchen has stainless-steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. All of the bedrooms are upstairs, including an updated en suite bathroom for the master bedroom. There is another full bathroom upstairs and a half bathroom downstairs. The flow of the house includes backstairs that lead to an oversized bonus room. A real plus is that the home has a new roof and new Anderson windows.

The couple really love how spacious the bedrooms are, as well as the newly renovated wood laminate floors, and the granite countertops in the kitchen and all of the bathrooms. A few other elements that sparked their interest included the separate living room for entertaining, the large deck out back and the spacious pantry in the kitchen.

When asked if there were plans to make any changes to their new abode, Zac explained, “We’ve already filled in a small koi pond in the backyard and removed a few of the trees from our property line at the street that blocked the view of our home from the road. We’re planning to redo the landscaping in the front yard and backyard to give our green spaces a brighter and cleaner look. Additionally, we plan to replace the older wood from our back deck. And inside, the upstairs bonus room will get new carpet soon.”

“We love how quiet our neighborhood feels and how welcoming many of our neighbors have been,” added Bailey. “We’re also enjoying the convenience of living in the heart of Germantown. We’re close to a number of restaurants and stores, and also to our family.

Emily Adams Keplinger is a freelance reporter who produced this feature for the Advertising Department.

