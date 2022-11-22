ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State, Cincinnati travel to Maui to draw Buckeye State showdown

By Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzDe1_0jJolo4o00

LAHAINA, Hawaii – A journey of a couple thousand miles will now bring two Ohio teams together.

After both Ohio State and Cincinnati lost their opening-round games as part of the Maui Invitational, the two perennial powers from the Buckeye State will now face each other Tuesday inside the Lahaina Civic Center with an eye on avoiding the seventh-place game. The Buckeyes and Bearcats both arrived on the island unranked and facing opening-round games as underdogs against teams in the Associated Press top 25.

First, No. 17 San Diego State handed Ohio State an 88-77 loss in the third game of the tournament Monday. Then, in a nightcap that started about 20 minutes after the final whistle, No. 14 Arizona beat Cincinnati, 101-93.

"What sticks out to me is they play incredibly hard," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said of Cincinnati. "If they shoot a good percentage (from 3), they're going to be a tough out, especially the way they rebound. I was impressed with their big guys today. Offensively, they delivered and they battled."

The game will be the first meeting between the two schools since they scheduled a home-and-home series to open the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Ohio State won those both by an identical score of 64-56, first at Cincinnati and then in Columbus. It will also be only the fifth regular-season meeting between the schools since 1962.

Ohio State Buckeyes:Join the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Bill Rabinowitz, Joey Kaufman Adam Jardy

Now in his second season with the program, Bearcats coach Wes Miller will be the third different Cincinnati coach to face the Buckeyes in this recent run of games. Mick Cronin coached in the 2019 game before going to UCLA and John Brannen replaced him the following year.

Immediately after losing to the Wildcats, Miller didn’t have many thoughts on the chance to face the Buckeyes.

“I mean there's not going to be game you play over these three days that's not a big-time game,” he said. “You knew that coming into it. Even though you're just going to take it, we were going to take it one at a time. So you could pick anybody within the seven teams we could play and it's going to be a big-time game and a big-time opportunity. Just so happens it's a team that's two hours away from us in our home state.

“So there probably is a little bit of extra interest there from a fan perspective, but all these games are big-time games and big-time opportunities.”

Bearcats forward Landers Nolley, who scored 33 points on 9-of-14 shooting from 3 against Arizona, similarly downplayed the in-state connection.

“I know it's a big in-state rivalry,” he said. “I know a couple of pieces that they have, so I look forward to the matchup. I look forward to the competition and hopefully we just have a different result.”

An Atlanta native, Nolley said he’s familiar with Ohio State’s Gene Brown III and Bruce Thornton, two fellow Georgians. Brown made the trip but has not yet played for the Buckeyes as he remains in concussion protocol while Thornton scored a career-high 13 points and had three assists, two steals and one turnover before fouling out against the Aztecs.

“We’ve got to turn the page quickly,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said after his game and before knowing the identity of his next opponent. “I think it’s just gonna be a constant learning process for us, figuring out who we can go to late, who we can go to in different stretches, combinations we can play. It’s really a fact-finding mission right now for us because we haven’t been tested in an environment where you really needed (to overcome).

“Now you start to learn some of those things. It was good to see some guys step up overall.”

Ohio State is 8-4 all-time against Cincinnati. The last Bearcats win against the Buckeyes came in the 1962 national championship game, which marked the second straight year Cincinnati beat Ohio State for the national championship.

The Buckeyes have since won the last four meetings with the Bearcats.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Bearcat Bounce 11-23

The best part about the week that was for Cincinnati is that it’s over. The football team managed to salvage some of it at least by winning over Temple on the road, and I’ll give a big shout out to Orlando Tech for being a bright spot this weekend by pulling a classic Gus Malzahn and losing to Navy at home.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati

The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Raleigh News & Observer

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of back-to-back blowouts in the Maui Invitational, the Louisville men's basketball program will conclude their time in Hawaii with a matchup against their former longtime conference rival, Cincinnati, in the event's seventh place game. After dropping each of their first three games by a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
detroitsportsnation.com

Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State basketball vs. Cincinnati preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State men’s basketball will play its second game as part of the Maui Invitation when faces Cincinnati. The Buckeyes lost to San Diego State 88-77 in the opening round of the tournament. Cincinnati lost to Arizona 101-93 in the opening round. This will be their sixth game against the Bearcats in program history, having won the last four, including in 2018 and 2019 during the Chris Holtman era.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell Speculation

Luke Fickell has built something great at Cincinnati. Would he really consider leaving the Bearcats for Nebraska?. The latest speculation surrounding the Huskers' head coaching search suggests that maybe it's a possibility. “(Washington coach) Kalen DeBoer, forget it, he’s not coming,” The Athletic's Mitch Sherman said on Hail Varsity Radio....
LINCOLN, NE
spectrumnews1.com

OHSAA playoffs reach state semifinals

OHIO — It is the season to give thanks, and three schools are showing plenty of gratitude after winning a regional in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs for the first time in school history. Kings (Cincinnati), Tippecanoe (Tipp City) and Jefferson Area (Ashtabula County) are entering...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Dr. O'dell Owens, longtime Cincinnati health leader, dies at 74

CINCINNATI — Longtime Cincinnati health leader Dr. O'dell Moreno Owens died Wednesday. He was 74 years old. He was just two weeks shy of his 75th birthday. Owens is remembered by many as a trailblazer and community giant. He made a career of public service. Among many prominent positions he held over the years, he served as Hamilton County coroner, president of Cincinnati State and medical director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
OHIO STATE
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: Rumpke Mountain Boys

Shake off the Thanksgiving overindulgence, get out of the house, and head to Piere’s on Friday night, Nov. 25, to catch the Rumpke Mountain Boys with special guest Dead Man’s Dog. Drawing upon a growing catalog of originals and an eclectic mix of covers, Rumpke Mountain Boys blend...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy