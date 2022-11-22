ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NLRPD: Father found dead after stabbing, 17-year-old son facing murder charges

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 17-year-old boy is facing murder charges after North Little Rock police said he was arrested for stabbing and killing his father.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 200 block of West “F” Avenue just after 9 p.m. Monday. After arriving on the scene, police said that they found 46-year-old Lenarr Kinchen dead inside the home. Police said he had been stabbed.

As detectives investigated, police said they identified the victim’s son, 17-year-old Berach Kinchen, as the suspect. Police said he will be charged as an adult, facing charges of second-degree murder.

Berach Kinchen is currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information in this incident to contact the NLPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams at 501-771-7167.

