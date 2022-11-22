Read full article on original website
Related
Likely Gusty Winds in West, Central Alabama Prompt Wind Advisory
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory from Saturday, November 26 starting at 6:00 p.m. until Sunday, November 27 at 6:00 a.m. You can expect south winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The National Weather Service...
Beware While Driving: Dense Fog Advisory for Portions of Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Saturday, November 26, at 7:00 a.m. This is for the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa.
Hour-by-Hour Temperature, Rain, Wind Guide for Iron Bowl 2022
The biggest football game of the year kicks off at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. between Alabama and Auburn. The excitement of the Iron Bowl 2022 has been building all week long. As you get ready to cheer on your favorite team, be sure you are ready for the expected...
Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama
A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
Awareness Week: Winter Precipitation You Can Expect in Alabama
In the South during the winter season, you can expect various types of precipitation. During Winter Weather Awareness Week we are taking time out to explain many winter season scenarios to help you be prepared. The key ingredient to what happens in our area is the temperature of the air....
Understanding Various Types of Winter Weather Alerts in Alabama
Winter weather awareness week with the National Weather Service in Birmingham is all about highlighting important information for Alabamians. This helps us all to become more aware and prepared ahead of any incoming winter weather systems that could happen this season. The goal is to help you familiarize yourself with...
Morgan Wallen Helping Bring Thanksgiving Dinner to Thousands of Families in Need
Morgan Wallen is helping make this a Happy Thanksgiving for thousands of families in need. The country superstar is teaming with a Tennessee-based non-profit organization to provide Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in 2022. Country Now reports that Wallen is partnering with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving dinner to...
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Safety Kit Tips for Alabamians
The National Weather Service in Birmingham is hosting “Winter Weather Awareness Week.” Each day they will focus on a topic that can help you and your family during this season. Got a safety kit?. How about a winter kit for your car?. “Make sure you’re prepared at home...
Alabama’s Favorite Chocolate-Covered Treat Might Surprise You
Outside of Halloween, the big sweet holidays in my humble opinion are Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. Other dates which are not holidays are anytime I break up with someone. That calls for something to soothe the soul, like chocolate. Take Me Back to the Holidays in the 70s and 80s.
Alabama Check Your Coins For This Penny Worth $66,000
Here we go again with a coin that can net us more than many of us make working all year. What are we looking for this time? It’s another penny! This one isn’t as old as some of those super rare highly valuable pennies that are out there.
Hey Alabama, Don’t Eat Turkey This Year, Cuddle With One
OK, now I have officially heard it all. And, it's only a few hours drive from Alabama. C'mon man, nothing beats a thick slice of juicy, seasoned, fried turkey. It is heavenly, when it's fried just right. Years ago, someone forced a piece of that tofu turkey (Tofurkey they call...
Alabama Man Arrested After Savagely Beating His Teenage Daughter
This is quite possibly one of the most disgusting stories of 2022 as a dad, I cannot imagine harming my child in any way or even putting them in harm's way. It turns out that child abuse is a lot more common than I even expected. I always knew that...
Ticketmaster Under Investigation After Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Disaster
According to a new report on Saturday (Nov. 19), Ticketmaster is now under investigation by the top legal authorities in three states after a botched rollout of tickets to Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour left millions of fans frustrated and empty handed. The Associated Press reports that the Attorneys General...
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0