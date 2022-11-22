ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 things to do in Austin over Thanksgiving weekend

By Sharon Chapman, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
The next five weeks are a whirlwind of lights, parties, food, family, friends and a whole lotta holiday music. Here are a few things to get you in the spirit Thanksgiving weekend:

ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot

An Austin tradition for more than 30 years, with live and virtual options for 2022. You can still register day of, from 7 to 9 a.m. Thursday at the Long Center, where the 1- or 5-mile route starts and ends. $15 to $45 (walk or run). Proceeds benefit Caritas of Austin, which works to prevent and end homelessness. Information on start times, parking and everything else: thundercloud.com.

Dale Watson & His Lone Stars Thanksgiving Show and Dance

Bring your family or get a break at this honky tonky celebration. 10 p.m. 21 and older. No advance tickets, $15 at the door, which opens at 9 p.m. The Continental Club, 1315 S Congress Ave. Information: continentalclub.com.

Blue Genie Art Bazaar

This long-running holiday shopping event features more than 200 artists selling everything from jewelry to soap and art in just about every medium. In recent years, they've added online shopping options for shipping or curbside pickup. Food and drink for sale. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 18-Dec. 24 (closes at 6 p.m. Dec. 24) at 6100 Airport Blvd. Information and online shopping: bluegenieartbazaar.com.

City-Wide Vintage Sale

Need more shopping? We got you. This monthly shopping extravaganza takes place Nov. 26-27 at Palmer Events Center. You'll find vintage, antique, collectible, second-hand or used items at this event. Entry is $8 for adults and free for those 12 and younger. The sale starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Both days end at 5 p.m. Information: citywidevintagesale.com.

